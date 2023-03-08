« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2957265 times)

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27960 on: March 8, 2023, 10:51:06 am »
Loved all the coverage this week. Can we just win 7-0 every week please?

Yours sincerely
Fairweather Fan
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27961 on: March 10, 2023, 10:18:08 pm »
Neil has the most fantastic way with words, we all know that.

But I dont think hes ever been on finer form than in his dismissal of Spurs on the Friday show.

Brutal, yet utterly correct..!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27962 on: March 10, 2023, 10:24:49 pm »
Neil has a great way with words unless one of those words is Bajčetić. 😁 I think Ive heard about a dozen different pronounciations from him. So as a native speaker let me breat it down for you Neil.

Bye - Che - Teach

Easy. 👋
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27963 on: March 14, 2023, 09:27:08 am »
I'm a bit late with saying this, but I think The Lost Tapes has been a great new show. Love this way of looking at the past and bigger stories framed in a time snapshot. Also appreciate the research that Dan Morgan seems to have put in before the episodes. More of this please.

Think yer man from the Echo doing the financial stuff (can never remember his name, sorry) has been great too - really knowledgeable and well-spoken. Excellent addition.

Free show yesterday was superb and therapeutic after Saturday's shitshow. Blundell, Lizzie Doyle and Gutmann is an excellent lineup to go with Neil. All of them thoughtful, whilst willing to be critical.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27964 on: March 14, 2023, 11:56:28 am »
Quote from: decosabute on March 14, 2023, 09:27:08 am
Think yer man from the Echo doing the financial stuff (can never remember his name, sorry) has been great too - really knowledgeable and well-spoken. Excellent addition.

Dave Powell.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27965 on: March 14, 2023, 06:21:53 pm »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27966 on: March 14, 2023, 06:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March 10, 2023, 10:24:49 pm
Neil has a great way with words unless one of those words is Bajčetić. 😁 I think Ive heard about a dozen different pronounciations from him. So as a native speaker let me breat it down for you Neil.

Bye - Che - Teach

Easy. 👋

The 2nd syllable can be pronounced many ways.  Please phoneticise.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27967 on: March 14, 2023, 07:15:24 pm »
You are spot on Jarm Butay
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27968 on: March 14, 2023, 08:08:41 pm »
😁
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27969 on: March 14, 2023, 11:00:10 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on March 14, 2023, 06:34:05 pm
The 2nd syllable can be pronounced many ways.  Please phoneticise.
Assuming you're serious, in some regions tʃɛ, in others more d͡ʒsɛ
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27970 on: March 15, 2023, 12:24:09 am »
I'll assume chə.

Ta


Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27971 on: March 15, 2023, 07:43:38 am »
Chə is correct.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27972 on: March 17, 2023, 05:59:09 am »
I thought it was a good shout by Neil that the club most fucked over by Covid* has been Leicester but depending on how the season plays out there's a good case it will be us


* the economic consequence that all but the oil clubs were and are still navigating 
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27973 on: March 17, 2023, 02:10:30 pm »
Quote from: kavah on March 17, 2023, 05:59:09 am
I thought it was a good shout by Neil that the club most fucked over by Covid* has been Leicester but depending on how the season plays out there's a good case it will be us


* the economic consequence that all but the oil clubs were and are still navigating 

I thought it was a good point too.

As is the point that 99% of clubs are probably still navigating effects of pandemic. Those effects are different depending on club and their financial/sporting strategy
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27974 on: March 17, 2023, 10:00:39 pm »
Not strictly TAW-related (though TAW-adjacent), but I just started listening to the Late Tackle - Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope's podcast. What I've heard so far is great - two interesting and funny guys just chatting about everything and nothing basically. It works because they sound (to me at least) like people who you'd want to go for a pint with. Robbo is sorely missed on the Wrap and I wish Cope was on more often too.

Definitely think "Talking Shite" would've been a better title though  ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27975 on: Yesterday at 08:26:04 pm »
Enjoyed the podcast with the Echos Dave Powell on club finance and investment. Grown up chat about important stuff.

I was amused / deeply depressed to read the comments on Facebook (not subscribers group) under TAWs post about the podcast. There are so many whoppers out there who hate the remotest element of nuance and complexity. They just want fan media to scream about Mbappe, Bellingham and Qatari investment and call out anything that might want to look at it with some considered thought.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27976 on: Yesterday at 09:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:26:04 pm
Enjoyed the podcast with the Echos Dave Powell on club finance and investment. Grown up chat about important stuff.

Same, would be very happy that being regular.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27977 on: Yesterday at 11:15:18 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on March 17, 2023, 10:00:39 pm
Not strictly TAW-related (though TAW-adjacent), but I just started listening to the Late Tackle - Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope's podcast. What I've heard so far is great - two interesting and funny guys just chatting about everything and nothing basically. It works because they sound (to me at least) like people who you'd want to go for a pint with. Robbo is sorely missed on the Wrap and I wish Cope was on more often too.

Definitely think "Talking Shite" would've been a better title though  ;D

It's really good. :)
« Reply #27978 on: Today at 01:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:26:04 pm
Enjoyed the podcast with the Echos Dave Powell on club finance and investment. Grown up chat about important stuff.


I enjoyed this too.

Interesting that Daves points about bonus payments aligned to what Ive heard and said on here for years.

Bonus payments dont just come from trophy wins. Aligned to progression in cup competitions (weighted to CL because of increased finances) and PL placing. More money into the club means the players get proportionally more. Incentivises team related goals. Individual bonuses related to clean sheets, appearances, goals etc incentivise personal achievements.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27979 on: Today at 05:16:44 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on March 17, 2023, 10:00:39 pm
Not strictly TAW-related (though TAW-adjacent), but I just started listening to the Late Tackle - Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope's podcast. What I've heard so far is great - two interesting and funny guys just chatting about everything and nothing basically. It works because they sound (to me at least) like people who you'd want to go for a pint with. Robbo is sorely missed on the Wrap and I wish Cope was on more often too.

Definitely think "Talking Shite" would've been a better title though  ;D

Agreed - especially when the Reds etc. is all a bit crap. One thing: it is The Late Challenge Podcast. 
