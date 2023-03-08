« previous next »
Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 8, 2023, 10:51:06 am
Loved all the coverage this week. Can we just win 7-0 every week please?

Yours sincerely
Fairweather Fan
TepidT2O

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 10, 2023, 10:18:08 pm
Neil has the most fantastic way with words, we all know that.

But I dont think hes ever been on finer form than in his dismissal of Spurs on the Friday show.

Brutal, yet utterly correct..!
Zlen

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 10, 2023, 10:24:49 pm
Neil has a great way with words unless one of those words is Bajčetić. 😁 I think Ive heard about a dozen different pronounciations from him. So as a native speaker let me breat it down for you Neil.

Bye - Che - Teach

Easy. 👋
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 14, 2023, 09:27:08 am
I'm a bit late with saying this, but I think The Lost Tapes has been a great new show. Love this way of looking at the past and bigger stories framed in a time snapshot. Also appreciate the research that Dan Morgan seems to have put in before the episodes. More of this please.

Think yer man from the Echo doing the financial stuff (can never remember his name, sorry) has been great too - really knowledgeable and well-spoken. Excellent addition.

Free show yesterday was superb and therapeutic after Saturday's shitshow. Blundell, Lizzie Doyle and Gutmann is an excellent lineup to go with Neil. All of them thoughtful, whilst willing to be critical.
BassTunedToRed

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 14, 2023, 11:56:28 am
Quote from: decosabute on March 14, 2023, 09:27:08 am
Think yer man from the Echo doing the financial stuff (can never remember his name, sorry) has been great too - really knowledgeable and well-spoken. Excellent addition.

Dave Powell.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 14, 2023, 06:21:53 pm
jambutty

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 14, 2023, 06:34:05 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 10, 2023, 10:24:49 pm
Neil has a great way with words unless one of those words is Bajčetić. 😁 I think Ive heard about a dozen different pronounciations from him. So as a native speaker let me breat it down for you Neil.

Bye - Che - Teach

Easy. 👋

The 2nd syllable can be pronounced many ways.  Please phoneticise.
[new username under construction]

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 14, 2023, 07:15:24 pm
You are spot on Jarm Butay
Zlen

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 14, 2023, 08:08:41 pm
😁
Ghost Town

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 14, 2023, 11:00:10 pm
Quote from: jambutty on March 14, 2023, 06:34:05 pm
The 2nd syllable can be pronounced many ways.  Please phoneticise.
Assuming you're serious, in some regions tʃɛ, in others more d͡ʒsɛ
jambutty

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 15, 2023, 12:24:09 am
I'll assume chə.

Ta


Zlen

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 15, 2023, 07:43:38 am
Chə is correct.
kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 17, 2023, 05:59:09 am
I thought it was a good shout by Neil that the club most fucked over by Covid* has been Leicester but depending on how the season plays out there's a good case it will be us


* the economic consequence that all but the oil clubs were and are still navigating 
Jookie

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 17, 2023, 02:10:30 pm
Quote from: kavah on March 17, 2023, 05:59:09 am
I thought it was a good shout by Neil that the club most fucked over by Covid* has been Leicester but depending on how the season plays out there's a good case it will be us


* the economic consequence that all but the oil clubs were and are still navigating 

I thought it was a good point too.

As is the point that 99% of clubs are probably still navigating effects of pandemic. Those effects are different depending on club and their financial/sporting strategy
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 17, 2023, 10:00:39 pm
Not strictly TAW-related (though TAW-adjacent), but I just started listening to the Late Challenge - Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope's podcast. What I've heard so far is great - two interesting and funny guys just chatting about everything and nothing basically. It works because they sound (to me at least) like people who you'd want to go for a pint with. Robbo is sorely missed on the Wrap and I wish Cope was on more often too.

Definitely think "Talking Shite" would've been a better title though  ;D
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 19, 2023, 08:26:04 pm
Enjoyed the podcast with the Echos Dave Powell on club finance and investment. Grown up chat about important stuff.

I was amused / deeply depressed to read the comments on Facebook (not subscribers group) under TAWs post about the podcast. There are so many whoppers out there who hate the remotest element of nuance and complexity. They just want fan media to scream about Mbappe, Bellingham and Qatari investment and call out anything that might want to look at it with some considered thought.
bradders1011

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 19, 2023, 09:01:34 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 19, 2023, 08:26:04 pm
Enjoyed the podcast with the Echos Dave Powell on club finance and investment. Grown up chat about important stuff.

Same, would be very happy that being regular.
A Red Abroad

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 19, 2023, 11:15:18 pm
Quote from: decosabute on March 17, 2023, 10:00:39 pm
Not strictly TAW-related (though TAW-adjacent), but I just started listening to the Late Tackle - Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope's podcast. What I've heard so far is great - two interesting and funny guys just chatting about everything and nothing basically. It works because they sound (to me at least) like people who you'd want to go for a pint with. Robbo is sorely missed on the Wrap and I wish Cope was on more often too.

Definitely think "Talking Shite" would've been a better title though  ;D

It's really good. :)
Jookie

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 20, 2023, 01:40:46 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 19, 2023, 08:26:04 pm
Enjoyed the podcast with the Echos Dave Powell on club finance and investment. Grown up chat about important stuff.


I enjoyed this too.

Interesting that Daves points about bonus payments aligned to what Ive heard and said on here for years.

Bonus payments dont just come from trophy wins. Aligned to progression in cup competitions (weighted to CL because of increased finances) and PL placing. More money into the club means the players get proportionally more. Incentivises team related goals. Individual bonuses related to clean sheets, appearances, goals etc incentivise personal achievements.
Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 20, 2023, 05:16:44 pm
Quote from: decosabute on March 17, 2023, 10:00:39 pm
Not strictly TAW-related (though TAW-adjacent), but I just started listening to the Late Tackle - Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope's podcast. What I've heard so far is great - two interesting and funny guys just chatting about everything and nothing basically. It works because they sound (to me at least) like people who you'd want to go for a pint with. Robbo is sorely missed on the Wrap and I wish Cope was on more often too.

Definitely think "Talking Shite" would've been a better title though  ;D

Agreed - especially when the Reds etc. is all a bit crap. One thing: it is The Late Challenge Podcast. 
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 21, 2023, 06:05:30 am
Quote from: Big Bamber on March 20, 2023, 05:16:44 pm
Agreed - especially when the Reds etc. is all a bit crap. One thing: it is The Late Challenge Podcast.

Sorry! Dumb of me - have edited.

Still say it should be called 'Talking Shite'.
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 21, 2023, 07:53:17 pm
Am I being a party-pooper by pointing out that oeuvre isnt egg in French?

Or have I got it wrong?
afc turkish

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 21, 2023, 07:53:57 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 21, 2023, 07:53:17 pm
Am I being a party-pooper by pointing out that oeuvre isnt egg in French?

Or have I got it wrong?

Fair enouef
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 23, 2023, 09:23:45 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 21, 2023, 07:53:17 pm
Am I being a party-pooper by pointing out that oeuvre isnt egg in French?

Or have I got it wrong?

You're not working hard enouef to see it
zero zero

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 23, 2023, 05:56:03 pm
Was listening to the Graeme Souness big hitters after an awful day at work, needed to tell you that Sammy Lee's account of the skipper's decision to do a walk along the perimeter track in Rome, was magic.
Jookie

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 23, 2023, 08:34:09 pm
Quote from: zero zero on March 23, 2023, 05:56:03 pm
Was listening to the Graeme Souness big hitters after an awful day at work, needed to tell you that Sammy Lee's account of the skipper's decision to do a walk along the perimeter track in Rome, was magic.

Ive heard Sammy Lee talk about that before at a function. Great story and theres a few other bits about Souness and that game that just show you how he was such a good character for that team.

Ive heard a few ex-players say privately or at LFC events that Souness is the best player they played with. Better than Kenny. Better than Rush. Better than Hansen.

You get the impression having Souness playing for you was like having your Dad playing on your side in a game of under 12s football.

My old man would say hes the best midfielder the club has ever had. Just shading Gerrard. Thats not unusual for Reds over 60 to say either
A Red Abroad

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 23, 2023, 08:37:57 pm
Quote from: Jookie on March 23, 2023, 08:34:09 pm
My old man would say hes the best midfielder the club has ever had. Just shading Gerrard. Thats not unusual for Reds over 60 to say either

I'm over 60... and your old man is right.  :D
Iska

Re: The Anfield Wrap
March 23, 2023, 09:02:26 pm
Quote from: Jookie on March 23, 2023, 08:34:09 pm
You get the impression having Souness playing for you was like having your Dad playing on your side in a game of under 12s football.
Love that image, thats a beautiful way to put it.  Infinite dont worry lads, Ive got this, taking all the worry off and letting the others concentrate on just playing the game.
the 92A

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 12:46:04 am
Souness was Majestic. In crowded midfields, on muddy pitches he created all the time in the world, he had an arrogance, that only the truly great have, he'd take a half glance at opponents with utter disdain as they attempted to tackle him, as if to say what the fuck are you doing, you're not in my league, lad, and the thing was they knew it, you'd see the best crumble under that sideways look of dominance, because deep down they knew he was right, they weren't fit to lace his boots, they knew no matter how good they were, they were imposters in his company. 

He's known for poleaxing players, probably the hardest I've seen on a football pitch but the word I'd associate him with is beauty, his movement, his anticipation, he did things you didn't think possible, he could stroke  forty yard passes with the flair of an artist, or play simple passes no one else could see, because he read the game so well, he'd see the runs, he created time and space in the middle of mayhem and delivered time after time, a genius with a football, he was also unselfish, it could have been all about him, he was that good but he was always a team player, he made everyone around him look good. Never have I seen a footballer more like  a manager on the pitch, he slowed it down, speeded it up, instinctively he dictated the tempo, knew what to do and when to do it., he should have had a baton he was in that much control. I'd argue a more complete football player than Gerrard. Remember him putting Jimmy Case on the floor when he was playing for Borough, he shocked Anfield, there was a collective intake of breathe around the ground, we were shocked and taken aback, you didn't do that to Case he was a hard man, hardest we had and souness had him on the floor, begging him to get up for a bit more on his home turf. Borough beat us two nil and I couldn't take my eyes of Souness he ran the game, two seasons later Paisley signed him. You always had the feeling Gerrard no matter how good, never quite knew his role in the team, he was the best player and led by example, where as Souness , never doubted his role and and lead the team.


Don't be fooled by the pundit or his managerial failure, he was the nearest I've seen to the complete footballer, a true leader who was wouldn't let standards slip but was generous of spirit, sense if someone was struggling and would pull them out the shit, move over cover their position as well, play two positions if needed, he invented cheating on positions, it's a real pity loads of our games weren't televised and most of the YouTube clips emphasise how hard he was because he was poetic at times and yes the same fella would have laughed at the likes of Keane and what went for a hardman later, before snapping him in two without a thought, but what is often missed is the beauty, his football genius. Souness the player I'd argue was the greatest I've seen in a Liverpool shirt, although for a season I did hear the siren call of Suarez, but that's is like comparing a firework to a bombfire one catches the eye for a while but one is so much more substantial in everyway
PaulD

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 08:07:04 am


just listened to Kenny on Jurgen - two men of colossal stature - we are just so lucky.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 08:37:46 am
What was the view at the time when we signed Souness? Was he seen as the next big thing and did people expect him to be as good as he was? Grown up hearing all about how incredible he was but how was he at Middlesbrough? And did he not make it at Spurs because he was homesick rather than footballing reasons?
the 92A

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 09:08:41 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:37:46 am
What was the view at the time when we signed Souness? Was he seen as the next big thing and did people expect him to be as good as he was? Grown up hearing all about how incredible he was but how was he at Middlesbrough? And did he not make it at Spurs because he was homesick rather than footballing reasons?
Cantt answer that without the context, I could write a book on it but the simple answer was football was different then, you didnt expect to hoover up the rising talent because of who you were. Notts Forrest and Ipswich could build fantastic teams, you could be the fantastic player in a team and the team was built around you. There wasnt the same financial pressures, we were just about coming out the age of local factory owners and prestige projects. Souness was great at Borough but unproven, there wasnt 24/7 foootball, European teams were exotic, you only knew any players from the World Cup, if you didnt go the game your football knowledge was limited to Match of the day or sportsnight   Wasnt a great fuss when we signed him rarely was but when he played with a team on his level it was immediately obvious. Dalglishs runs Hansens intelligence at the back a team built to be a machine had a new leader. Not good writing this feel like me Dad
Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 09:22:24 am
Haha cheers. And your write up of him earlier was superb. But just had me thinking because all Ive seen of him at Liverpool, from his very first season was him being that fully formed grown up, curly hair and tache and just bossing things.

Never really seen or heard anything of his time at Boro (didnt know that about them winning at Anfield for example).
Jookie

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 10:02:13 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:22:24 am
Haha cheers. And your write up of him earlier was superb. But just had me thinking because all Ive seen of him at Liverpool, from his very first season was him being that fully formed grown up, curly hair and tache and just bossing things.

Never really seen or heard anything of his time at Boro (didnt know that about them winning at Anfield for example).

Interesting thing about Souness was that he was 25 when he joined Liverpool. He wasn't some 21 year old kid who blossomed over time.

He'd played over 200 games for Middlesborough before joining Liverpool though some of that in the 2nd Division.

I've spoken to my old man about this previously. He was a home and away following the Reds everywhere, and his genuine assessment was that you didn't really know how good Souness was at Boro.  You'd maybe seen him 4 or 5 times when playing against Liverpool and very brief highlights on MOTD. There wasn't much detail to go on despite the transfer fee being a record between English clubs at the time.

That feels a bit odd nowadays because we all have some awareness of virtually every PL player and quite likely players in the top leagues outside of England. I think even in the late 80's the knowledge of players outside of your immediate club wasn't amazing. For example, John Barnes. I choose Barnes because he was similar age (24) when he joined Liverpool and had played nearly 300 games previously for Watford. I was also alive when Barnes joined Liverpool and can remember it! It's 10 years later than Souness but I'm not sure everyone knew how good Barnes was when we signed him. There was probably some more evidence due to Watford's FA Cup run, his goal against Brazil and football being on TV a bit more. Even still a player of that magnitude, who'd been playing top level football in the same country for years, was still a relative unknown in the mid to late 80's.
the 92A

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 10:27:08 am
Hugh Mcilvenney rated him the greatest Scottish player hed ever seen. Knew a bit about football did Hugh, Shanks Stein and Busby, even a young Scouse pup like myself knew he was one of the few who knew what he was talking about
Ghost Town

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 02:37:16 pm
And he looked like Magnum.

Complete player and bloke!
A Red Abroad

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 02:38:26 pm
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 12:46:04 am
Souness was Majestic. In crowded midfields, on muddy pitches he created all the time in the world, he had an arrogance, that only the truly great have, he'd take a half glance at opponents with utter disdain as they attempted to tackle him, as if to say what the fuck are you doing, you're not in my league, lad, and the thing was they knew it, you'd see the best crumble under that sideways look of dominance, because deep down they knew he was right, they weren't fit to lace his boots, they knew no matter how good they were, they were imposters in his company. 

He's known for poleaxing players, probably the hardest I've seen on a football pitch but the word I'd associate him with is beauty, his movement, his anticipation, he did things you didn't think possible, he could stroke  forty yard passes with the flair of an artist, or play simple passes no one else could see, because he read the game so well, he'd see the runs, he created time and space in the middle of mayhem and delivered time after time, a genius with a football, he was also unselfish, it could have been all about him, he was that good but he was always a team player, he made everyone around him look good. Never have I seen a footballer more like  a manager on the pitch, he slowed it down, speeded it up, instinctively he dictated the tempo, knew what to do and when to do it., he should have had a baton he was in that much control. I'd argue a more complete football player than Gerrard. Remember him putting Jimmy Case on the floor when he was playing for Borough, he shocked Anfield, there was a collective intake of breathe around the ground, we were shocked and taken aback, you didn't do that to Case he was a hard man, hardest we had and souness had him on the floor, begging him to get up for a bit more on his home turf. Borough beat us two nil and I couldn't take my eyes of Souness he ran the game, two seasons later Paisley signed him. You always had the feeling Gerrard no matter how good, never quite knew his role in the team, he was the best player and led by example, where as Souness , never doubted his role and and lead the team.


Don't be fooled by the pundit or his managerial failure, he was the nearest I've seen to the complete footballer, a true leader who was wouldn't let standards slip but was generous of spirit, sense if someone was struggling and would pull them out the shit, move over cover their position as well, play two positions if needed, he invented cheating on positions, it's a real pity loads of our games weren't televised and most of the YouTube clips emphasise how hard he was because he was poetic at times and yes the same fella would have laughed at the likes of Keane and what went for a hardman later, before snapping him in two without a thought, but what is often missed is the beauty, his football genius. Souness the player I'd argue was the greatest I've seen in a Liverpool shirt, although for a season I did hear the siren call of Suarez, but that's is like comparing a firework to a bombfire one catches the eye for a while but one is so much more substantial in everyway

 :wellin
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 01:23:41 pm
Gerrard interview on Klopp. Am I right that he throws a bit of shade towards Rodgers? Says something like: Ill have put up with a few months of Brendan for a season with Klopp

Oddly undiplomatic
