Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27960 on: March 8, 2023, 10:51:06 am
Loved all the coverage this week. Can we just win 7-0 every week please?

Yours sincerely
Fairweather Fan
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27961 on: March 10, 2023, 10:18:08 pm
Neil has the most fantastic way with words, we all know that.

But I dont think hes ever been on finer form than in his dismissal of Spurs on the Friday show.

Brutal, yet utterly correct..!
W

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27962 on: March 10, 2023, 10:24:49 pm
Neil has a great way with words unless one of those words is Bajčetić. 😁 I think Ive heard about a dozen different pronounciations from him. So as a native speaker let me breat it down for you Neil.

Bye - Che - Teach

Easy. 👋
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27963 on: Yesterday at 09:27:08 am
I'm a bit late with saying this, but I think The Lost Tapes has been a great new show. Love this way of looking at the past and bigger stories framed in a time snapshot. Also appreciate the research that Dan Morgan seems to have put in before the episodes. More of this please.

Think yer man from the Echo doing the financial stuff (can never remember his name, sorry) has been great too - really knowledgeable and well-spoken. Excellent addition.

Free show yesterday was superb and therapeutic after Saturday's shitshow. Blundell, Lizzie Doyle and Gutmann is an excellent lineup to go with Neil. All of them thoughtful, whilst willing to be critical.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27964 on: Yesterday at 11:56:28 am
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:27:08 am
Think yer man from the Echo doing the financial stuff (can never remember his name, sorry) has been great too - really knowledgeable and well-spoken. Excellent addition.

Dave Powell.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27965 on: Yesterday at 06:21:53 pm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27966 on: Yesterday at 06:34:05 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 10, 2023, 10:24:49 pm
Neil has a great way with words unless one of those words is Bajčetić. 😁 I think Ive heard about a dozen different pronounciations from him. So as a native speaker let me breat it down for you Neil.

Bye - Che - Teach

Easy. 👋

The 2nd syllable can be pronounced many ways.  Please phoneticise.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27967 on: Yesterday at 07:15:24 pm
You are spot on Jarm Butay
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27968 on: Yesterday at 08:08:41 pm
😁
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27969 on: Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:34:05 pm
The 2nd syllable can be pronounced many ways.  Please phoneticise.
Assuming you're serious, in some regions tʃɛ, in others more d͡ʒsɛ
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27970 on: Today at 12:24:09 am
I'll assume chə.

Ta


Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27971 on: Today at 07:43:38 am
Chə is correct.
