I'm a bit late with saying this, but I think The Lost Tapes has been a great new show. Love this way of looking at the past and bigger stories framed in a time snapshot. Also appreciate the research that Dan Morgan seems to have put in before the episodes. More of this please.



Think yer man from the Echo doing the financial stuff (can never remember his name, sorry) has been great too - really knowledgeable and well-spoken. Excellent addition.



Free show yesterday was superb and therapeutic after Saturday's shitshow. Blundell, Lizzie Doyle and Gutmann is an excellent lineup to go with Neil. All of them thoughtful, whilst willing to be critical.