« Reply #15920 on: Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm »
Shogun still going strong. Think the Olly Reed/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Anjin is really poorly cast, but the rest more than makes up for it. I cant remember him being so bumbling and generally blustery in the book but read yonks ago.
« Reply #15921 on: Yesterday at 09:26:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:38:47 pm
I thought the first episode of 3 body problemwas a bit rubbish, felt rushed and bad acting, hopefully picks up, whats the Chinese version called? (for sites)


Three-Body
« Reply #15922 on: Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm
Shogun still going strong. Think the Olly Reed/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Anjin is really poorly cast, but the rest more than makes up for it. I cant remember him being so bumbling and generally blustery in the book but read yonks ago.

Precisely.

He was much more calculating and reflective, and aware of the struggles to integrate into Japanese culture, which was one of the book's themes.

The show has him either bumbling or brash, neither of which applied to the book character...
« Reply #15923 on: Yesterday at 09:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 07:02:26 pm
Not according to this site.

https://www.polygon.com/24093811/the-three-body-problem-explained-netflix

Oh, there are more books. The Three-Body Problem is the first in a trilogy, known as Remembrance of Earths Past. Netflixs 3 Body Problem is actually an adaptation of the entire trilogy, folding in the novels two sequels  The Dark Forest and Deaths End  into its narrative. The first season of the show will cover The Three-Body Problem but will also introduce threads from later books. Its a comprehensive adaptation, not a piecemeal one.
So its not covering all 3 books in the 8 episodes, unlike you said.
« Reply #15924 on: Yesterday at 10:15:29 pm »
« Reply #15925 on: Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:38:47 pm
I thought the first episode of 3 body problemwas a bit rubbish, felt rushed and bad acting, hopefully picks up, whats the Chinese version called? (for sites)
Episode 1.

https://youtu.be/4w47F8g8EgM?si=vhsbG0atU1RdybQ0
« Reply #15926 on: Today at 06:12:53 am »
I really enjoyed the 1st  episode of 3 body problem, It would be interesting to see how they handled it in the chinese version I'm sure it's got a very different tune to it.

 
