I thought the first episode of 3 body problemwas a bit rubbish, felt rushed and bad acting, hopefully picks up, whats the Chinese version called? (for sites)
Shogun still going strong. Think the Olly Reed/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Anjin is really poorly cast, but the rest more than makes up for it. I cant remember him being so bumbling and generally blustery in the book but read yonks ago.
Not according to this site.https://www.polygon.com/24093811/the-three-body-problem-explained-netflixOh, there are more books. The Three-Body Problem is the first in a trilogy, known as Remembrance of Earths Past. Netflixs 3 Body Problem is actually an adaptation of the entire trilogy, folding in the novels two sequels The Dark Forest and Deaths End into its narrative. The first season of the show will cover The Three-Body Problem but will also introduce threads from later books. Its a comprehensive adaptation, not a piecemeal one.
Three-Body
