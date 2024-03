Watched the 2017 drama "Fearless" on ITVx over the last few nights. Stars the late great Helen McCrory as a rough and ready human rights lawyer. Really good watch.Man, what a loss to the acting world. I think she would have gone on to be the next Helen Mirren or Judy Dench et al. I honestly think she was destined to get some huge Hollywood leading roles.Amazing talent aside, she was a beautiful woman too. She pretty much had the lot