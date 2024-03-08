« previous next »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March  8, 2024, 01:14:01 pm
Did anyone manage to make it through the first episode of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin?

I didn't even make it through the trailer.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15841 on: March 8, 2024, 02:09:47 pm »
The Gentlemen came out on Netflix yesterday, and I watched the first couple. Guy Ritchie created it, and wrote some episodes and directed some. It reminds of Lock Stock and Snatch, as its very stylised and deals with criminals. Its so stylised its almost as if Ritchie is parodying Ritchie. Most of the characters are caricatures, and there are not many to actually like.

That probably sounds really negative, but I am actually enjoying it!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15842 on: March 8, 2024, 02:34:49 pm »
Two episodes into Shogun and its really, really good.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15843 on: March 8, 2024, 02:36:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March  8, 2024, 01:43:49 pm
I didn't even make it through the trailer.

Same as me I turned the trailer off how did Apple TV give that the go ahead
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15844 on: March 8, 2024, 06:15:48 pm »
Any sloppy dog turd can act better that Fielding.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15845 on: March 8, 2024, 09:55:06 pm »
How does 'Not Going Out' keep getting made? I like Lee Mack, but it's absolutely crap. It'd have been old hat, sitcom cliche in the 80s.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15846 on: March 9, 2024, 08:10:27 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  8, 2024, 09:55:06 pm
How does 'Not Going Out' keep getting made? I like Lee Mack, but it's absolutely crap. It'd have been old hat, sitcom cliche in the 80s.
It's the most cheese of cheese ever but I love it mate :D The Christmas special gave me so many chuckles.
Why do you raise it? Is there another series?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15847 on: March 9, 2024, 10:42:20 am »
Quote from: John C on March  9, 2024, 08:10:27 am
It's the most cheese of cheese ever but I love it mate :D The Christmas special gave me so many chuckles.
Why do you raise it? Is there another series?

It was on BBC last night because there's absolutely nothing at all worth watching on Fridays any more.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15848 on: March 9, 2024, 01:01:53 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  9, 2024, 10:42:20 am
It was on BBC last night because there's absolutely nothing at all worth watching on Fridays any more.

Ha so true. I tend to watch Have I got News for You when that's on.

Although saying that, I like Here We Go - not groundbreaking or anything but it has funny a cast which is good enough to make it enjoyable.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15849 on: March 9, 2024, 02:45:02 pm »
Watched 3 true crime shows over the last few nights and enjoyed them all. In a shocked but good way, if you know what I mean.

Sarah Everard - The Search For Justice (BBC) - Shocking but well produced and respectful to Sarah and Women everywhere.

TikTok Murder Gone Viral (ITVx) - The episode about the mother and daughter who murdered 2 lads by ramming them off the road.

The Push: Murder on the Cliff (C4) - Courtroom documentary in Scotland following the trial of the bloke accused of pushing his wife off 'Arthur's Seat' in Edinburgh

All shocking and engrossing in equal measures
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15850 on: March 9, 2024, 05:25:47 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  8, 2024, 09:55:06 pm
How does 'Not Going Out' keep getting made? I like Lee Mack, but it's absolutely crap. It'd have been old hat, sitcom cliche in the 80s.


It was never the same after Tim Vine left, but I still like it. It's an easy watch that still gets a few chuckles from me.

I assume it must still do decently in the ratings, plus I imagine it's probably fairly cheap and straightforward to make, as it tends to be a small cast and not a lot of locations (often just a single set).
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15851 on: March 9, 2024, 08:09:48 pm »
Quote from: RJH on March  9, 2024, 05:25:47 pm
It was never the same after Tim Vine left,
Yeah, true mate. I'd love him to make a return.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15852 on: March 9, 2024, 08:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March  8, 2024, 02:09:47 pm
The Gentlemen came out on Netflix yesterday, and I watched the first couple. Guy Ritchie created it, and wrote some episodes and directed some. It reminds of Lock Stock and Snatch, as its very stylised and deals with criminals. Its so stylised its almost as if Ritchie is parodying Ritchie. Most of the characters are caricatures, and there are not many to actually like.

That probably sounds really negative, but I am actually enjoying it!
I started watching this and was reminded straight away of the Dutch drama, Hollands Hoop. The same premise, except in the Dutch version it's a forensic psychiatrist who makes an unexpected career change when he inherits his father's mansion in Groningen where he becomes involved with a criminal organization with a marijuana plantation on his father's land. Hollands Hoop was good, hopefully The Gentlemen can live up to it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15853 on: March 10, 2024, 09:28:58 am »
Watched that programme GWed set in Liverpool. Once you get past the dodgy accents its actually very funny but it made me feel like Mary Whitehouse. Absolutely shocking filth for a programme set in a school. Girls giving lads their knickers to wank over in the break. One girl had a compendium of dick pics on her phone she had collected by conning lads into sending non reciprocal nudes. All openly having sex. What had me crying laughing though was when a lad asked his Mum and Dad to pretend to be devout Muslims to impress a girl and they took the piss. Lots of LFC references and some sound politics. I suppose a lot changes in 35 years and Im not the audience but I struggle to believe kids act/talk like that.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15854 on: March 10, 2024, 09:36:13 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on February 15, 2024, 04:29:27 pm
I'm crawling my way through True Detective: Night Country and my interest started to wane between episode 2 and 3. I'm up to date now but it feels like I'm only watching it get it done with. I must have been looking at my phone during some episodes because I am lost. There's too much going on and I'm losing track of who's who. It's probably not helping if I'm not that interested in it. It's not a patch on Seasons 1 and 3.

I thought it was absolutely brilliant but other half stopped watching after 2.
« Last Edit: March 10, 2024, 09:43:54 am by Redbonnie »
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15855 on: March 10, 2024, 11:26:43 am »
I can't deal with weekly episodes of Shogun. I need them all asap.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15856 on: March 10, 2024, 11:57:27 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 10, 2024, 11:26:43 am
I can't deal with weekly episodes of Shogun. I need them all asap.

Thought the third episode was good but didn't quite hit the heights of the first two.

Spoiler
I understand it kept the plot moving but I didn't find it as interesting as the opening two. Best parts were towards the end, Toranaga was negotiating with Portuguese and then the ending once they got out of Osaka.

Still enjoyed it overall though
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15857 on: March 10, 2024, 12:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 10, 2024, 11:57:27 am
Thought the third episode was good but didn't quite hit the heights of the first two.

Spoiler
I understand it kept the plot moving but I didn't find it as interesting as the opening two. Best parts were towards the end, Toranaga was negotiating with Portuguese and then the ending once they got out of Osaka.

Still enjoyed it overall though
[close]
Agreed with all of that. I don't know if my viewpoint is tempered with going to watch it weekly now though. Looking forward to next episode however.

Spoiler
Lady Mariko losing her husband was the most predictable thing so far and a tad irritating.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15858 on: March 10, 2024, 01:09:56 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 10, 2024, 12:35:30 pm
Agreed with all of that. I don't know if my viewpoint is tempered with going to watch it weekly now though. Looking forward to next episode however.

Spoiler
Lady Mariko losing her husband was the most predictable thing so far and a tad irritating.
[close]

Spoiler
I didn't mind that, he hasn't been in it much so far and his character seemed a bit one dimensional.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15859 on: March 10, 2024, 06:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 10, 2024, 01:09:56 pm
Spoiler
I didn't mind that, he hasn't been in it much so far and his character seemed a bit one dimensional.
[close]

Spoiler
Probably because it's too "set up" Mariko & Blackthorns?
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15860 on: March 10, 2024, 06:46:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 10, 2024, 06:37:21 pm
Spoiler
Probably because it's too "set up" Mariko & Blackthorns?
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah they're definitely going to get it on, unfortunately
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15861 on: March 10, 2024, 06:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 10, 2024, 06:46:40 pm
Spoiler
Yeah they're definitely going to get it on, unfortunately
[close]
Definitely. No need for it.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15862 on: March 10, 2024, 08:12:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 10, 2024, 06:53:59 pm
Definitely. No need for it.

Book-related
Spoiler
Buntaro makes it through the cordon of enemy in the book and returns. The tension between him, Mariko and Blackthorne was immense and intense in the book, would be surprised if the tv show simply kills him off...
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15863 on: March 10, 2024, 08:32:24 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 10, 2024, 08:12:52 pm
Book-related
Spoiler
Buntaro makes it through the cordon of enemy in the book and returns. The tension between him, Mariko and Blackthorne was immense and intense in the book, would be surprised if the tv show simply kills him off...
[close]
Did not know that. Hope you are right!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15864 on: March 10, 2024, 08:33:22 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AAeV6GVF11o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AAeV6GVF11o</a>
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15865 on: Yesterday at 12:47:25 am »
Bar a few shows, like Slow Horses et al, the quality of shows is dropping. They seem to be following an algorithm for content. For example, is it repeatable (thus sellable to other networks globally), therefore exclude, e.g., anything topical that would look weird in ten years; OR is it convoluted adequately for most viewers to want to avoid looking stupid by admitting they don't know what the fuck is going on (or that it is tedious); OR does it contain a serial killer AND it is "nuanced" to elicit sympathy from the average viewer towards the killer, e.g. use a beautiful actor to play an ordinary looking meff; OR does it have a twist every fucking 5 minutes.

Anything with a heist is automatically accepted. (UK) Regional accents are allowed if they are drug dealers, gangsters, or as long as there is enough poverty porn and some privileged, posh, actor to bring it out of the gutter. All upper class characters must be sexual deviants or geniuses.

To be original, you have to go completely weird now. Severance managed it to great effect. A lot of these new shows are just TV by numbers.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15866 on: Yesterday at 06:34:18 am »
When the modern version of Shogun is finished I'm going to check out the 80s adaption of Shogun they must have done more of the story from the book or added their own story plots because it's 5 episodes each one is over 2 hours long a total running time of over 12 hour and it was a TV event when release they say one third of people tuned into it in the USA when 1 episode was shown each evening over 5 days

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9SICVgzYnNY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9SICVgzYnNY</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:09:39 am by Trada »
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15867 on: Yesterday at 02:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 06:34:18 am
When the modern version of Shogun is finished I'm going to check out the 80s adaption of Shogun they must have done more of the story from the book or added their own story plots because it's 5 episodes each one is over 2 hours long a total running time of over 12 hour and it was a TV event when release they say one third of people tuned into it in the USA when 1 episode was shown each evening over 5 days

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9SICVgzYnNY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9SICVgzYnNY</a>

Watched it about 5 times over the years so can say i like it,Chamberlain and Mifune do a good job as the male leads there.

For me it's more a talkative theatre play than movie/television but so was the book imo so it's faithful to the source material.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15868 on: Yesterday at 06:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March  8, 2024, 02:09:47 pm
The Gentlemen came out on Netflix yesterday, and I watched the first couple. Guy Ritchie created it, and wrote some episodes and directed some. It reminds of Lock Stock and Snatch, as its very stylised and deals with criminals. Its so stylised its almost as if Ritchie is parodying Ritchie. Most of the characters are caricatures, and there are not many to actually like.

That probably sounds really negative, but I am actually enjoying it!

Really enjoying this. Watched the first two a bit drunk and went back and watched them again and still enjoyed them. Classic Guy Ritchie in every way its made. Good solid British humour.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15869 on: Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm »
Shogun episode 4  holy shit! Some of that felt like peak Game of Thrones. Best one yet.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15870 on: Yesterday at 07:58:02 pm »
Finished S1 of Succession last night.  My god, what a finale.

S2 here I come.

oh yeah, Roman watching the satellite launch  :lmao
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15871 on: Yesterday at 08:09:32 pm »
Brilliant documentary on BBC4 tonight (Tues)..10.00pm
Cruel Sea: The Penlee Disaster....seen it a few years ago...a remarkable story, incredibly moving. Highly recommended 👍
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15872 on: Yesterday at 10:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 07:58:02 pm
Finished S1 of Succession last night.  My god, what a finale.

S2 here I come.

oh yeah, Roman watching the satellite launch  :lmao

What I wouldnt give to watch this for the first time again.

I watched the whole lot in about two weeks and as soon as I finished I started again and went straight back through it. It gets better every time.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15873 on: Yesterday at 10:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 07:58:02 pm
Finished S1 of Succession last night.  My god, what a finale.

S2 here I come.

oh yeah, Roman watching the satellite launch  :lmao

Im up to Season 3 Episode 9 now. And Ive watched Season 4 so only got 2 episodes left that I havent seen before. Most distressing.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #15874 on: Today at 04:10:51 am »
Looking forward to this starting on March 21st adapted by Benioff and Weiss

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SdvzhCL7vIA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SdvzhCL7vIA</a>
