Shogun still going strong. Think the Olly Reed/Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Anjin is really poorly cast, but the rest more than makes up for it. I canít remember him being so bumbling and generally blustery in the book but read yonks ago.



Precisely.He was much more calculating and reflective, and aware of the struggles to integrate into Japanese culture, which was one of the book's themes.The show has him either bumbling or brash, neither of which applied to the book character...