Anyone ever watched Mr Mercedes? Started it after seeing Gleeson in Banshees and Paddington 2. Decent lead, first series was a solid watch but now the second one has a very very shaky gimmick at the centre of it. Not sure if I want to continue on. I know it ran for 3 series overall



I did the whole 3 series during a lockdown. Goes in another direction to the first two. I kept with it as I love Brendan Gleeson as well as Justine Lupe (from Succession).Speaking of 'Mr' shows, I've said many times on here before but 'Mr Inbetween' is a must see. Australian TV at it's best. Only 3 seasons (26 episodes) averaging 20-30mins. Scott Ryan is phenomenal as the creator and lead character.