Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

kavah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14120 on: February 18, 2023, 05:27:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 18, 2023, 09:33:34 am
Physical 100 is brilliant.

ha - silly but good, I would have liked to see them all doing that pursuit running - it would even things up a bit for the grocks - although that hanging from a bar can't have been easy for the big lads either  ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14121 on: February 18, 2023, 07:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on February 18, 2023, 05:13:04 pm
I thought after an interesting start it dipped a bit then picked up a lot and stayed there. I really enjoy it and I went into it not having high hopes at all. Ended up racing through the seasons.
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on February 18, 2023, 01:54:54 pm
to be honest it doesnt really get going until 3 or 4 episodes into the second season.
Not sure I have desire to stick with it for season 2.

Will see.
rowan_d

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14122 on: February 19, 2023, 02:22:11 am »
Just finished S2 of Parks and Recreation

Enjoyed both seasons, but it defnitely picks up a lot in the second half of S2. Very heartwarming and funny.
didi shamone

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14123 on: February 19, 2023, 03:18:34 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 18, 2023, 09:41:32 am
Just started Yellowstone after hearing good things about it. 2 episodes in. Apart from the beautiful location not much happening. Worth sticking with?

Worth sticking with for the location. Otherwise it's mediocre tv.. Costner is great though.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14124 on: February 19, 2023, 08:07:20 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on February 19, 2023, 03:18:34 am
Worth sticking with for the location. Otherwise it's mediocre tv.. Costner is great though.
Not a fan of the show? Some have told me it's the best thing they've ever seen ;D
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14125 on: February 19, 2023, 10:57:18 am »
I do think you have to be a bit generous with it and overlook some things but the characters do develop and the storylines are good and then some of the actors just pop. Costner is great, and I think the whole family, Rip, Jimmy etc come to life too. And then Beth just sort of steals the show/scenes at times.

The location is incredible too as DS says.

The danger with saying you wont venture into S2 with shows is generally that S1s tend to end on a cliff hanger and you cant help yourself. Suddenly youre a few eps into the next season and the characters develop a bit more and youre suddenly in it more.
didi shamone

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14126 on: February 19, 2023, 01:48:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 19, 2023, 08:07:20 am
Not a fan of the show? Some have told me it's the best thing they've ever seen ;D

Ciara gives it a pretty good summation.  I stuck with it because I love the landscapes and the while ranch vibe. There's some good characters and actors.
That Jamie lad is hard going though. Proper ham actor  ;D
red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14127 on: February 19, 2023, 02:04:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 19, 2023, 08:07:20 am
Not a fan of the show? Some have told me it's the best thing they've ever seen ;D

This most recent half season was pretty poor in the sense that it didn't really go anywhere. I like a good backstory, but it got to the point of belabouring, I felt. The showrunner, Taylor Sheridan, is writing something like four series simultaneously now, and this season really suffered from it, as if he'd put it on standby - running, but running in place. The parts where they wank themselves silly over cowboy life are a bit hard to take, too.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14128 on: February 19, 2023, 09:48:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 18, 2023, 09:41:32 am
Just started Yellowstone after hearing good things about it. 2 episodes in. Apart from the beautiful location not much happening. Worth sticking with?

Not even watched a trailer but I have watched all of 1883 (decent tv) and the 1st Ep of 1923 which looks like it'll be very good,top cast as well.
S

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14129 on: February 19, 2023, 11:50:42 pm »
Blitzed through Slow Horses in no time at all. Brilliant series.
redk84

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14130 on: February 21, 2023, 05:27:52 pm »
Saw some Yellowstone chat...stick with it. Amazing show - great characters

Tulsa King - silly but enjoyable
Last of Us - don't get the hype but is good so far, reminds me of walking dead. Hope it isn't drawn out as long as that though as will most likely ditch it like WD
You - find this a show I keep coming back to to see how it ends but am enjoying the latest season, format a bit different. Interesting enough

That's the redk wrap

Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14131 on: February 21, 2023, 05:35:31 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on February 19, 2023, 02:04:19 pm
This most recent half season was pretty poor in the sense that it didn't really go anywhere. I like a good backstory, but it got to the point of belabouring, I felt. The showrunner, Taylor Sheridan, is writing something like four series simultaneously now, and this season really suffered from it, as if he'd put it on standby - running, but running in place. The parts where they wank themselves silly over cowboy life are a bit hard to take, too.

When is the next half of this season?
iamnant

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14132 on: February 21, 2023, 06:05:50 pm »
Anyone else tried watching The Gold on the Beeb? Watched the first ep and tried the second but how on earth they made a drama about such a famous heist so boring and predictable I'll never know. Some of the acting and directing is awful.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14133 on: February 21, 2023, 07:32:52 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on February 21, 2023, 06:05:50 pm
Anyone else tried watching The Gold on the Beeb? Watched the first ep and tried the second but how on earth they made a drama about such a famous heist so boring and predictable I'll never know. Some of the acting and directing is awful.

Agreed, I gave up on ep2  same with Better, which I was really looking forward too
Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14134 on: February 21, 2023, 10:05:54 pm »
Django. Sky Atlantic, Friday 23rd.



Django is a jaded cowboy in search for the daughter he thought he lost. He stumbles upon a town called New Babylon where all outcasts are welcome, and everyone is equal and free. Django discovers that his 20-year-old daughter Sarah is alive and set to marry John Ellis, the founder of New Babylon. Sarah - who blames her father for the death of their family, massacred many years earlier while he was at war - wants Django to leave. But he refuses to give up and does everything in his power to get a second chance with her, becoming a valuable ally for Ellis, who must defend the town from Elizabeth Thurman's attacks. Unbeknownst to them, Django, John and Sarah are linked by a web of secrets and a dark past bound to resurface.

I hope its more Corbucci and no Tarantino.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dqtxopUwIIc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dqtxopUwIIc</a>
Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14135 on: February 21, 2023, 10:07:12 pm »
Haha, it worked.  :o  ;D
BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14136 on: February 22, 2023, 07:49:58 am »
Quote from: S on February 19, 2023, 11:50:42 pm
Blitzed through Slow Horses in no time at all. Brilliant series.

Did both season over the Christmas/NY period. Finally, started and ploughed through Top Boy Seasons 1 & 2 and am now hanging for season 3 to land in Oz. For some reason it reminded me of Gommorah.
Stubbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14137 on: February 22, 2023, 08:43:06 am »
Quote from: iamnant on February 21, 2023, 06:05:50 pm
Anyone else tried watching The Gold on the Beeb? Watched the first ep and tried the second but how on earth they made a drama about such a famous heist so boring and predictable I'll never know. Some of the acting and directing is awful.

I binged the whole 6 episodes over the weekend. I thought it was great.
afc turkish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14138 on: February 22, 2023, 11:43:46 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 22, 2023, 07:49:58 am
Did both season over the Christmas/NY period. Finally, started and ploughed through Top Boy Seasons 1 & 2 and am now hanging for season 3 to land in Oz. For some reason it reminded me of Gommorah.

Dushane is Genny, Sully is Ciro?

Or other way round?

Interesting thought(s)...

But who is Pit Bull?  :D
redk84

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14139 on: February 22, 2023, 02:08:01 pm »
Where can I watch Gomorrah?
Hear it's a classic
RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14140 on: February 22, 2023, 05:36:04 pm »
Anyone caught The Gold on BBC, brilliant viewing.
RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14141 on: February 22, 2023, 05:36:27 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on February 22, 2023, 02:08:01 pm
Where can I watch Gomorrah?
Hear it's a classic
Episodes are all up on Sky.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14142 on: February 22, 2023, 07:26:17 pm »
Watching The Offer at the moment and it's fantastic, I thought the guy playing Robert Evans was over doing it with his accent but I have seen an old interview with Evans on youtube and it is spot on!
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14143 on: February 22, 2023, 11:39:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 22, 2023, 05:36:04 pm
Anyone caught The Gold on BBC, brilliant viewing.

Just watched the first episode

Brilliant
jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14144 on: February 23, 2023, 11:23:51 am »
I saw a trailer for the Gold I will give it a go.
Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14145 on: February 23, 2023, 12:27:42 pm »
I haven't watch Yellowstone or any of the spin offs.

But I will more than likely watch the limited series 1883 the Bass reeves story spinoff.

Always found him interesting and rumoured to be the real life person the Lone Ranger was based on apart from him being a Black lawmen one of the first and he killed 14 outlaws and over 3000 arrests without being once even wounded.
Offline red mongoose

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14146 on: February 23, 2023, 04:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on February 21, 2023, 05:35:31 pm
When is the next half of this season?

Looks like it is coming back for six more eps this summer to finish off the season.
Offline Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14147 on: February 24, 2023, 08:29:20 pm »
Have to say how great The Orpheus Syndrome, episode 8 was of Pokerface and Nick Nolte was brilliant in it as the old Special effects person who was big in the 80s.

It was like the outer limits or the Twilight zone with some Columbo thrown in of course.
Offline kavah

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14148 on: February 24, 2023, 10:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Trada on February 24, 2023, 08:29:20 pm
Have to say how great The Orpheus Syndrome, episode 8 was of Pokerface and Nick Nolte was brilliant in it as the old Special effects person who was big in the 80s.

It was like the outer limits or the Twilight zone with some Columbo thrown in of course.

^ ha - right, good synopsis Trada, I've enjoyed this show, a real blast from the past, and very well put together. I'd watch that stop-motion animation Nolte's character was was making
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14149 on: February 26, 2023, 11:41:26 am »
Anybody watch Endeavour? Final series starts tonight. Never really watched Inspector Morse or Lewis but really enjoyed Endeavour, I think the period setting helps. Shaun Evans and Roger Allam are excellent. Didnt actually realise Shaun Evans was from Liverpool until I watched Vigil.
Offline Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14150 on: February 26, 2023, 02:29:47 pm »
Watched the 1st episode of the new Prime video series The Consultant very strange not sure what to make of it right now, I think he's The Devil but I'm sure that's what you are meant to think after the 1st one.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Rj6gQdEyGXI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Rj6gQdEyGXI</a>
Offline jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14151 on: February 26, 2023, 02:45:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 26, 2023, 11:41:26 am
Anybody watch Endeavour? Final series starts tonight. Never really watched Inspector Morse or Lewis but really enjoyed Endeavour, I think the period setting helps. Shaun Evans and Roger Allam are excellent. Didnt actually realise Shaun Evans was from Liverpool until I watched Vigil.

Isn't Endeavour about the younger Inspector Morse? I only watched a few of the the IM. I couldn't really get into it. I knew Shaun Evans was from Liverpool though, I saw him in a film in which he starred with Andrea Corr.  :D
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14152 on: February 26, 2023, 04:56:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February 26, 2023, 02:45:40 pm
Isn't Endeavour about the younger Inspector Morse? I only watched a few of the the IM. I couldn't really get into it. I knew Shaun Evans was from Liverpool though, I saw him in a film in which he starred with Andrea Corr.  :D
Yep its Morse from when hes just starting out in the mid 60s. I cant get into Inspector Morse (with John Thaw), either but Endeavour is a much better programme. Think we just happened to catch one, were hooked and went back and watched it from the start.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14153 on: February 27, 2023, 03:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Trada on February 26, 2023, 02:29:47 pm
Watched the 1st episode of the new Prime video series The Consultant very strange not sure what to make of it right now, I think he's The Devil but I'm sure that's what you are meant to think after the 1st one.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Rj6gQdEyGXI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Rj6gQdEyGXI</a>
I thought this a was movie, when i saw the trailer a few weeks ago.

Even better now, definitely be watching that.
Offline Sangria

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14154 on: February 28, 2023, 02:22:27 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on February 21, 2023, 05:27:52 pm
Saw some Yellowstone chat...stick with it. Amazing show - great characters

Tulsa King - silly but enjoyable

I swear that's Ian McShane, not Sylvester Stallone.
Offline Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14155 on: March 1, 2023, 03:52:57 pm »
This looks interesting and with a massive cast.

Apple TV do make programs that are a bit different and looks very expensive to make.

I have a feeling it will it will be hate by some sections as being to woke or something like that.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/HYmuR3GH0sg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/HYmuR3GH0sg</a>
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14156 on: Today at 09:39:58 am »
Watched a couple of episodes of 'Fleishman is in trouble' on Disney Plus. I think it's excellent. Jesse Eisenberg is the lead and it's about a couple that got divorced and how he navigates life with his kids etc. Great writing, acting and funny at times too.
