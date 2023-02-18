Django. Sky Atlantic, Friday 23rd.







Django is a jaded cowboy in search for the daughter he thought he lost. He stumbles upon a town called New Babylon where all outcasts are welcome, and everyone is equal and free. Django discovers that his 20-year-old daughter Sarah is alive and set to marry John Ellis, the founder of New Babylon. Sarah - who blames her father for the death of their family, massacred many years earlier while he was at war - wants Django to leave. But he refuses to give up and does everything in his power to get a second chance with her, becoming a valuable ally for Ellis, who must defend the town from Elizabeth Thurman's attacks. Unbeknownst to them, Django, John and Sarah are linked by a web of secrets and a dark past bound to resurface.



I hope its more Corbucci and no Tarantino.









