I do think you have to be a bit generous with it and overlook some things but the characters do develop and the storylines are good and then some of the actors just pop. Costner is great, and I think the whole family, Rip, Jimmy etc come to life too. And then Beth just sort of steals the show/scenes at times.



The location is incredible too as DS says.



The danger with saying you wont venture into S2 with shows is generally that S1s tend to end on a cliff hanger and you cant help yourself. Suddenly youre a few eps into the next season and the characters develop a bit more and youre suddenly in it more.

