Yesterday at 05:27:39 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:33:34 am
Physical 100 is brilliant.

ha - silly but good, I would have liked to see them all doing that pursuit running - it would even things up a bit for the grocks - although that hanging from a bar can't have been easy for the big lads either  ;D
Yesterday at 07:39:00 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 05:13:04 pm
I thought after an interesting start it dipped a bit then picked up a lot and stayed there. I really enjoy it and I went into it not having high hopes at all. Ended up racing through the seasons.
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 01:54:54 pm
to be honest it doesnt really get going until 3 or 4 episodes into the second season.
Not sure I have desire to stick with it for season 2.

Will see.
Today at 02:22:11 am
Just finished S2 of Parks and Recreation

Enjoyed both seasons, but it defnitely picks up a lot in the second half of S2. Very heartwarming and funny.
Today at 03:18:34 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:41:32 am
Just started Yellowstone after hearing good things about it. 2 episodes in. Apart from the beautiful location not much happening. Worth sticking with?

Worth sticking with for the location. Otherwise it's mediocre tv.. Costner is great though.
Today at 08:07:20 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:18:34 am
Worth sticking with for the location. Otherwise it's mediocre tv.. Costner is great though.
Not a fan of the show? Some have told me it's the best thing they've ever seen ;D
Today at 10:57:18 am
I do think you have to be a bit generous with it and overlook some things but the characters do develop and the storylines are good and then some of the actors just pop. Costner is great, and I think the whole family, Rip, Jimmy etc come to life too. And then Beth just sort of steals the show/scenes at times.

The location is incredible too as DS says.

The danger with saying you wont venture into S2 with shows is generally that S1s tend to end on a cliff hanger and you cant help yourself. Suddenly youre a few eps into the next season and the characters develop a bit more and youre suddenly in it more.
Today at 01:48:02 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:07:20 am
Not a fan of the show? Some have told me it's the best thing they've ever seen ;D

Ciara gives it a pretty good summation.  I stuck with it because I love the landscapes and the while ranch vibe. There's some good characters and actors.
That Jamie lad is hard going though. Proper ham actor  ;D
Today at 02:04:19 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:07:20 am
Not a fan of the show? Some have told me it's the best thing they've ever seen ;D

This most recent half season was pretty poor in the sense that it didn't really go anywhere. I like a good backstory, but it got to the point of belabouring, I felt. The showrunner, Taylor Sheridan, is writing something like four series simultaneously now, and this season really suffered from it, as if he'd put it on standby - running, but running in place. The parts where they wank themselves silly over cowboy life are a bit hard to take, too.
