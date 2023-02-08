« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1013050 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,766
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14080 on: February 8, 2023, 05:22:22 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on February  2, 2023, 01:22:33 am
Series 4 of "Fauda" fucking rules. Please don't make us wait another three years for the next one.
just started watching the first season on Netflix last night, watched the first four episodes and i'm hooked, wanted to watch more but had to get to bed!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,095
  • Believer
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14081 on: February 10, 2023, 08:26:46 am »
Series 2 of Clarkson's Farm is out today

I am looking forward to Gerald and his dry stone walling
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14082 on: February 10, 2023, 09:04:22 am »
I know there are more important things in the world to take a stand over, but I won't watch anything with Clarkson in it again after his Meghan comments.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,271
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14083 on: February 10, 2023, 09:32:45 am »
I won't watch anything with Clarkson in because his style of humour was last funny around 15 years ago.
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,799
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14084 on: February 10, 2023, 09:47:31 am »
Quote from: Qston on February 10, 2023, 08:26:46 am
Series 2 of Clarkson's Farm is out today

I am looking forward to Gerald and his dry stone walling

Brilliant news!! Will watch over the weekend.  ;D
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14085 on: February 10, 2023, 10:49:27 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on February 10, 2023, 09:04:22 am
I know there are more important things in the world to take a stand over, but I won't watch anything with Clarkson in it again after his Meghan comments.

Right. I did enjoy this show but his comments were sickening.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,095
  • Believer
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14086 on: February 10, 2023, 10:59:41 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on February 10, 2023, 09:04:22 am
I know there are more important things in the world to take a stand over, but I won't watch anything with Clarkson in it again after his Meghan comments.

His comments were appalling I agree. I will still enjoy this show though - some of the people in it are great and it does inform about the challenges farmers face as well.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14087 on: February 10, 2023, 05:39:51 pm »
The Capture.

Series 1 was good but it just seemed a good spy type drama.

Series 2 has been great. Really enjoyed every episode.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14088 on: February 10, 2023, 05:45:26 pm »
Clarksons farm is an enjoyable fun watch about farming in the British Countryside.

Some absolute bull shit comes out of his mouth. It was offensive about Meghan (an alive and well attention seeking celeb), but not sure it reaches my bull shit meter to never watch someone who makes funny programs again.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14089 on: February 10, 2023, 07:00:05 pm »
Wasn't Jeremy Clarkson a massive twat before the Meghan stuff ?  Punching a runner, plenty of shite that could be considered racist, actually using the 'N' word.  Shouldn't that reach someone's 'bullshit' meter ?
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14090 on: February 10, 2023, 07:47:34 pm »
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,226
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14091 on: February 10, 2023, 08:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 10, 2023, 07:00:05 pm
Wasn't Jeremy Clarkson a massive twat before the Meghan stuff ?  Punching a runner, plenty of shite that could be considered racist, actually using the 'N' word.  Shouldn't that reach someone's 'bullshit' meter ?
Hes always been the same. Just dont understand the appeal of his shows either. I cant stand heavily scripted stuff that tries to look natural.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14092 on: February 10, 2023, 09:01:47 pm »
Bob Mortimer on WILTY should be a national holiday. David Mitchell genuinely needs therapy after every episode
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,601
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14093 on: February 11, 2023, 09:04:17 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 10, 2023, 09:01:47 pm
Bob Mortimer on WILTY should be a national holiday. David Mitchell genuinely needs therapy after every episode
The teeth ;D
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14094 on: February 11, 2023, 11:56:53 am »
The second series of Carnival Row is up on Amazon on Friday the 17th. First 2 episodes anyway.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,601
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14095 on: February 11, 2023, 06:39:21 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on February  5, 2023, 09:17:57 am
Not much between them.  It's more of the same which is all good.
Enjoyed season 2 of Slow Horses. Great show. Couldn't that Coldplay tune out of my head for a while.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14096 on: February 12, 2023, 02:06:02 am »
5 minutes in to Rogue Heroes.

Totally engaged.

Read so much of this story from many books, mostly years ago. Cant wait to see if the things I remember get picked up in the show.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,423
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14097 on: February 12, 2023, 07:54:04 pm »
I'm enjoying national treasure more than I thought I would and it has a twist in it I never saw coming at all.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14098 on: February 12, 2023, 08:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Trada on February 12, 2023, 07:54:04 pm
I'm enjoying national treasure more than I thought I would and it has a twist in it I never saw coming at all.

The Robbie Coltrane thing?

Yeah its a good show that.

Quite old though Dave
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,049
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14099 on: February 12, 2023, 10:10:11 pm »
After failing to get into Succession I am going to watch The Last Kingdom from series one on Netflix which I have little memory of, though I am sure I have seen it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,679
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14100 on: February 12, 2023, 10:34:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February 12, 2023, 10:10:11 pm
After failing to get into Succession I am going to watch The Last Kingdom from series one on Netflix which I have little memory of, though I am sure I have seen it.
Succession is written by the guy who created peep show . If you watch it as a comedy rather than a drama it makes more sense
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,691
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14101 on: February 13, 2023, 03:38:03 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on February 12, 2023, 02:06:02 am
5 minutes in to Rogue Heroes.

Totally engaged.

Read so much of this story from many books, mostly years ago. Cant wait to see if the things I remember get picked up in the show.

Finished the lot in one evening. Great mix of comedy dialogue and the harshness of war. The original images mixed into the show is fantastic. Really great watch. Could well end up as a modern classic if they make another 10 hours or so of programming.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,049
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14102 on: February 13, 2023, 06:29:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 12, 2023, 10:34:58 pm
Succession is written by the guy who created peep show . If you watch it as a comedy rather than a drama it makes more sense

I watched it as both to be honest and quite enjoyed the start, but for some reason I just couldn't stay with it. I may try again later on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14103 on: February 13, 2023, 07:08:51 am »
Quote from: jillc on February 13, 2023, 06:29:43 am
I watched it as both to be honest and quite enjoyed the start, but for some reason I just couldn't stay with it. I may try again later on.

The thing with Succession is that you hate everyone in the show. The hook is wanting to see them all fail.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,423
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14104 on: February 13, 2023, 09:50:54 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 12, 2023, 08:06:37 pm
The Robbie Coltrane thing?

Yeah its a good show that.

Quite old though Dave

I should had used its full title and added "edge of history" to the  end looking forward to watching the last of the series tonight.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,049
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14105 on: February 13, 2023, 04:48:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 13, 2023, 07:08:51 am
The thing with Succession is that you hate everyone in the show. The hook is wanting to see them all fail.

I think this is why I am finding it hard to enjoy as I prefer show where there is at least one character who is half decent to cheer for. It reminds me too much of reality.  :-[
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14106 on: February 13, 2023, 05:12:23 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 13, 2023, 07:08:51 am
The thing with Succession is that you hate everyone in the show. The hook is wanting to see them all fail.

I certainly don't want Connor to fail, all the others perhaps so. Connor Roy is the hero we deserve.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14107 on: February 13, 2023, 05:17:37 pm »
Quote from: demain on February 13, 2023, 05:12:23 pm
I certainly don't want Connor to fail, all the others perhaps so. Connor Roy is the hero we deserve.

Connor is also a twat.

Ewan is by far the soundest Roy.  Gerri is the least worst in the company.

Jill should cheer for Gerri
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,049
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14108 on: February 13, 2023, 05:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 13, 2023, 05:17:37 pm
Connor is also a twat.

Ewan is by far the soundest Roy.  Gerri is the least worst in the company.

Jill should cheer for Gerri

Ewan wasn't bad. I will probably try and watch it again sometime.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14109 on: February 13, 2023, 06:50:03 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 13, 2023, 07:08:51 am
The thing with Succession is that you hate everyone in the show. The hook is wanting to see them all fail.

I don't want Greg to fail, he's too funny.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 659
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14110 on: February 13, 2023, 09:02:37 pm »
Greg the Egg!
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14111 on: Yesterday at 12:03:53 am »
Quote from: jillc on February 13, 2023, 05:22:11 pm
Ewan wasn't bad. I will probably try and watch it again sometime.

I wouldn't bother. I find nothing about remotely funny or interesting.  We're  in a minority  but for some people it holds no charm.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14112 on: Yesterday at 09:41:09 pm »
New series of Ted Lasso on March 15th.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,667
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14113 on: Today at 12:26:55 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 09:41:09 pm
New series of Ted Lasso on March 15th.

Southampton aren't hiring Marsch for another month?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Up
« previous next »
 