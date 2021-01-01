« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1014805 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14120 on: Yesterday at 05:27:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:33:34 am
Physical 100 is brilliant.

ha - silly but good, I would have liked to see them all doing that pursuit running - it would even things up a bit for the grocks - although that hanging from a bar can't have been easy for the big lads either  ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,621
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14121 on: Yesterday at 07:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 05:13:04 pm
I thought after an interesting start it dipped a bit then picked up a lot and stayed there. I really enjoy it and I went into it not having high hopes at all. Ended up racing through the seasons.
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 01:54:54 pm
to be honest it doesnt really get going until 3 or 4 episodes into the second season.
Not sure I have desire to stick with it for season 2.

Will see.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,096
  • JFT96
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14122 on: Today at 02:22:11 am »
Just finished S2 of Parks and Recreation

Enjoyed both seasons, but it defnitely picks up a lot in the second half of S2. Very heartwarming and funny.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14123 on: Today at 03:18:34 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:41:32 am
Just started Yellowstone after hearing good things about it. 2 episodes in. Apart from the beautiful location not much happening. Worth sticking with?

Worth sticking with for the location. Otherwise it's mediocre tv.. Costner is great though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 349 350 351 352 353 [354]   Go Up
« previous next »
 