Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 31, 2023, 02:35:30 pm
Given up on Tulsa King after three episodes.

Stallone is horrifically wooden in it. Any attempt at a gag falls completely flat and there are some completely random scenes which add absolutely nothing to the plot.

Taylor Sheridan seems to be a bit hot in America at the moment and I suspect anything he makes gets good reviews from Americans regardless of its quality.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 31, 2023, 04:07:34 pm
Quote from: stara on January 26, 2023, 06:43:43 pm
Poker Face. Natasha Lyonne is brilliant and whodunnit stories are noirish enough for my taste.

Where are you watching this?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 31, 2023, 05:06:16 pm
The first two episodes of Physical 100 on Netflix were surprisingly watchable.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 31, 2023, 06:54:59 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on January 30, 2023, 02:28:16 pm
I looked around the interwebs and can't find any definitive answer, but there are people talking like it could still happen. We just don't know.
Be surprised now. It feels like ages.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 31, 2023, 06:56:12 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on January 30, 2023, 12:25:43 pm
Spoiler
Sagi, the only guy who has sorted things with his woman, chilling in hos and sadly absent.
*BAM*

Steve, "my missus has left me, I'll save Sagi."
*BAM*

Eli, "my missus wants me to retire, I've told them I'm out, but I'll go."
*BAM*

Doron "All the women want me because I'm the Emperor of Scruff, I'll save everyone."
Couple lucky shots, then falls over from stab wound plus fifty billion cigs.

Shani, somewhat bored but wickedly hot, which presumably means her man whomever he may be stays out of her way, staggers out and collapses into the scrum.

OTT indeed...  ;D
[close]
All of that was obvious all the way through ;D

Maya was my favourite this season ;)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 31, 2023, 07:40:54 pm
Quote from: Trada on January 29, 2023, 07:25:30 am
Bing watched the rest of Extraordinary last night really enjoyed the show with some new ideals about superpowers and how people will use them.

It made by Hulu and on Disney+ but the show feel so british

So glad it's already been given a 2nd series.

I've just started this myself, liking it so far, it's giving me misfits vibes.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 31, 2023, 07:42:39 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January 31, 2023, 04:07:34 pm
Where are you watching this?

His sitting room.  But that's not important right now.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 31, 2023, 07:45:25 pm
Just finished "the man in the high castle". Thought it was absolutely epic. Brilliant acting, superb characters and the whole thing looks great too. Surprised I'd never heard of it until recently.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
January 31, 2023, 09:14:05 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 31, 2023, 06:54:59 pm
Be surprised now. It feels like ages.

They did a feature length spin off in 2021 and that seems to be it. Pity because it was brilliant.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
February 1, 2023, 08:00:41 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February  9, 2022, 05:51:12 pm
Borgen is back on Danish screens this Sunday and hits Netflix later this year.  Cant wait.
only just found this programme for some reason, half-way through the 2nd series, really enjoying it so far
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
February 2, 2023, 01:22:33 am
Series 4 of "Fauda" fucking rules. Please don't make us wait another three years for the next one.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
February 2, 2023, 10:24:41 pm
Season one of The Mosquito Coast was pretty good. Im sure I posted on here about it. Season two is absolutely dreadful. Genuinely one of the most boring shows Ive seen. Depressingly dull.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on February  1, 2023, 08:00:41 pm
only just found this programme for some reason, half-way through the 2nd series, really enjoying it so far
The original seasons are brilliant. The Netflix reboot just wasnt the same, even with the original actress.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
February 4, 2023, 01:28:37 pm
Quote from: S on February  2, 2023, 10:24:41 pm
Season one of The Mosquito Coast was pretty good. Im sure I posted on here about it. Season two is absolutely dreadful. Genuinely one of the most boring shows Ive seen. Depressingly dull.
The original seasons are brilliant. The Netflix reboot just wasnt the same, even with the original actress.
the show has been cancelled
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Started to watch Pokerface it's strange sometimes she reminds me of columbo.

I'm sure at some point she is going to say "just one more thing"
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
February 4, 2023, 07:59:21 pm
Quote from: S on February  2, 2023, 10:24:41 pm
Season one of The Mosquito Coast was pretty good. Im sure I posted on here about it. Season two is absolutely dreadful. Genuinely one of the most boring shows Ive seen. Depressingly dull.


Lasted two episodes of season 2 and gave up.

Currently watching Devs, enjoying it, the soundtrack is off the wall.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:06:52 am
Watching Underground Railway on Prime and don't know how I missed this. Brutal but compelling.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:17:59 am
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 12:06:52 am
Watching Underground Railway on Prime and don't know how I missed this. Brutal but compelling.

That's been on my list for ages but have to be in the right frame of mind to get through things like that as I get upset.

Have you seen The Good Lord Bird? It's very good, although hard to watch sometimes. Told through the eyes of an escaped slave who meets John Brown.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:03:02 am
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on February  4, 2023, 07:59:21 pm
Lasted two episodes of season 2 and gave up.

Currently watching Devs, enjoying it, the soundtrack is off the wall.

Devs is absolutely epic tv from start to finish. Enjoy
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:11:58 am
Binged watch Slow Horses season 1 this week. Brilliant. Is season 2 as good?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 09:17:57 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:11:58 am
Binged watch Slow Horses season 1 this week. Brilliant. Is season 2 as good?

Not much between them.  It's more of the same which is all good.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:11:27 am
Had to turn The Ark off after five minutes the acting was that bad.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 11:36:08 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:11:27 am
Had to turn The Ark off after five minutes the acting was that bad.
We were same but around 15 mins.

Truly awful from Syfy.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 12:59:06 pm



Just finished watching Outer Range and my reaction after every episode is wtf is happening? and even if you watched the whole season 3 or 4 times your reaction will be the same, I have sooo many questions. Even after watching fan made theories about this show still I don't understand what the hole is or anything.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:58:09 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 08:17:59 am
That's been on my list for ages but have to be in the right frame of mind to get through things like that as I get upset.

Have you seen The Good Lord Bird? It's very good, although hard to watch sometimes. Told through the eyes of an escaped slave who meets John Brown.
Cheers and added to my list. I agree they can be tough to watch but they do grab my attention.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 06:50:05 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 12:59:06 pm


Just finished watching Outer Range and my reaction after every episode is wtf is happening? and even if you watched the whole season 3 or 4 times your reaction will be the same, I have sooo many questions. Even after watching fan made theories about this show still I don't understand what the hole is or anything.


Nice,didn't realise it was back.

S1 was quality tv.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 06:55:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:50:05 pm

Nice,didn't realise it was back.

S1 was quality tv.

Season 2 confirmed but don't know when. Hopefully we will get answers to some of mysteries
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 07:23:31 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:55:40 pm
Season 2 confirmed but don't know when. Hopefully we will get answers to some of mysteries

Well you twat  ;D You had me thinking it was coming soon.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:06:30 pm
Quote from: S on February  2, 2023, 10:24:41 pm
Season one of The Mosquito Coast was pretty good. Im sure I posted on here about it. Season two is absolutely dreadful. Genuinely one of the most boring shows Ive seen. Depressingly dull.
The original seasons are brilliant. The Netflix reboot just wasnt the same, even with the original actress.
Just finished watched the first three seasons and really enjoyed it. I'll watch the fourth series as I think she's a brilliant actress. Only just realised that she was in The Accident (C4 show with Sarah Lancashire)

Agree about Mosquito Coast, thrill a minute in the first series but series two was dull in comparison
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:56:06 am
Finished Fargo Season 2 now.

It probably slightly edges S1 for me, right up there with the very best TV ever made.

Question about Hanzee and his final scene:
Spoiler
Are they suggesting he is actually the Billy Bob Thornton character from S1? Also I am pretty sure the two kids playing baseball at the end (and getting bullied) were the two hit men sent to kill BBT in S1 as kids.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:34:35 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:56:06 am
Finished Fargo Season 2 now.

It probably slightly edges S1 for me, right up there with the very best TV ever made.

Question about Hanzee and his final scene:
Spoiler
Are they suggesting he is actually the Billy Bob Thornton character from S1? Also I am pretty sure the two kids playing baseball at the end (and getting bullied) were the two hit men sent to kill BBT in S1 as kids.
[close]

Yes great TV. Its all connected. Regarding Hanzee

https://fargo.fandom.com/wiki/Moses_Tripoli

Theres a good thread on here about it

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313397.0
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:08:45 pm
Loved episode 5 of pokerface

I could watch a whole series about Joyce and Irene the 2 psychos and their adventures in that old people's home full of great characters

Some of the scenes seemed to be ad-libbed in this episode

And I have to say it again but columbo the way she taps her head sometimes before she speaks
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 09:40:01 pm
Quote from: Trada on Today at 08:08:45 pm
Loved episode 5 of pokerface

I could watch a whole series about Joyce and Irene the 2 psychos and their adventures in that old people's home full of great characters

Some of the scenes seemed to be ad-libbed in this episode

And I have to say it again but columbo the way she taps her head sometimes before she speaks
What platform is this on Dave?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:11:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:40:01 pm
What platform is this on Dave?

It's on peacock.

But I'm watching it on TeaTV but I guess anything like this and cinema HD, beetv or film plus works

Great programs where you can watch everything where ever its shown film or TV series for fr....
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:13:48 pm
Quote from: Trada on Today at 10:11:42 pm
It's on peacock.

But I'm watching it on TeaTV but I guess anything like this and cinema HD, beetv or film plus works

Great programs where you can watch everything where ever its shown film or TV series for fr....
Blimey..whats peacock? 

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:45:08 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:49:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:13:48 pm
Blimey..whats peacock?
Can I get Peacock on Sky?

Peacock was soft-launched in the UK and Ireland on 16th November 2021, promising a variety of entertainment shows including The Girl in the Woods, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Superstore, Below Deck and The Real Housewives. However, the service is only available on Sky's platforms, including Sky Q, Sky Glass and NOW
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 11:13:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:13:48 pm
Blimey..whats peacock?

It's the streaming service of NBC universal I think.

Didnt realised its done by the director of knifes out

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/a-zROVv-kLQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/a-zROVv-kLQ</a>
