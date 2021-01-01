Stay classy.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Hardly Keeler/Profumo level of titillation is it?
Even his sex scandal is boring.
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
'Married England legend Michael Owen begged reality TV star for nude pictures':-https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/married-england-legend-michael-owen-24356692
He has a squeaky-clean image and his flirting with mum-of-two Rebecca will shock fans who look to him as a role model.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]