Michael Owen

oojason

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 05:14:12 pm

'Married England legend Michael Owen begged reality TV star for nude pictures':-

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/married-england-legend-michael-owen-24356692
JerseyKloppite

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 05:28:09 pm
Stay classy.
afc turkish

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2842 on: Yesterday at 07:58:22 pm
TheShanklyGates

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2843 on: Yesterday at 08:00:33 pm
Even his sex scandal is boring.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2844 on: Yesterday at 09:28:57 pm
Hardly Keeler/Profumo level of titillation is it?
afc turkish

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2845 on: Yesterday at 09:41:30 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:28:57 pm
Hardly Keeler/Profumo level of titillation is it?

Barely worth keeping abreast...
AndyMuller

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2846 on: Today at 09:57:11 am
Jesus christ his flirty messages would put anybody to sleep.
redgriffin73

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2847 on: Today at 10:01:22 am
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2848 on: Today at 10:07:31 am
Dick. Or in this case, pussy.

I am confused whats the right terminology now.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2849 on: Today at 01:52:41 pm
Greasy little fucker, bet he charges his wife rent.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Michael Owen
Reply #2850 on: Today at 02:02:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:14:12 pm
'Married England legend Michael Owen begged reality TV star for nude pictures':-

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/married-england-legend-michael-owen-24356692

Quote
He has a squeaky-clean image and his flirting with mum-of-two Rebecca will shock fans who look to him as a role model.

Who the fuck looks to Michael Owen as a role model?
