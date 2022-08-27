As a born and bred Wrexhamian, Id love to see a team on the pitch that have echos of past Wrexham teams - there were some terrific teams that played football unusually refined for a lower division side. Indeed, there were terrific cup runs - domestic and European, where Wrexham went toe to toe with teams from higher echelons, and prompted Terry Venables, after a League cup victory versus Spurs in 1976, to declare them the best lower division team hed ever watched.
Ive watched enough of this current team to know thats not a fitting description. They are hot favourites to top the table at the seasons end, and they might well achieve that. However theyre a hard watch, and as with much of the National league squads, stuffed with grizzled old pros who can cope with the rough and tumble, and the high value placed on aerial dominance.