Wrexham FC

Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 08:51:36 am
I went to their game v Maidstone last Saturday.  Really good Atmosphere and improvements to the ground since my last visit.
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 09:05:05 am
Watched the first two episodes of their documentary on Disney+. Decent.
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 09:06:05 am
Didn't realise Rob and Ryan didn't know each other beforehand and find it amazing they didn't meet until after they acquired the club - I always assumed they were close friends! Wish they'd covered how exactly Rob approached Ryan and the initial conversations they had about it.
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 09:08:28 am
Yeah, how do even go about asking someone you hardly know and have never met in person to invest in a non-league football club with them?
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 09:24:57 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 27, 2022, 09:06:05 am
Didn't realise Rob and Ryan didn't know each other beforehand and find it amazing they didn't meet until after they acquired the club - I always assumed they were close friends! Wish they'd covered how exactly Rob approached Ryan and the initial conversations they had about it.
Quote from: Lycan on August 27, 2022, 09:08:28 am
Yeah, how do even go about asking someone you hardly know and have never met in person to invest in a non-league football club with them?
August 27, 2022, 09:37:13 am
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 09:27:44 am
Any need for that at all?...*shudders*
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 09:37:28 am
Now spoilered ;)
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 09:38:35 am
One hell of a nasty surprise for anyone who opens that. ;D
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 10:44:47 am
Quote from: Lycan on August 27, 2022, 09:08:28 am
Yeah, how do even go about asking someone you hardly know and have never met in person to invest in a non-league football club with them?
Seems a weird story in a way. Reynolds is an Always Sunny fan and after seeing Robs dance as Mac (the ballet coming out scene) he DMd him to say how much he loved it and sent Rob a case of Aviation Gin. They then became really good friends (as much as you can be when youve never met someone I assume) and spoke about everything and anything. Reynolds multiple times had mentioned investing in sports, looking at minor league baseball teams and potential new MLS franchises.

McElhenney had on his staff for Mythic Quest an English writer who loved football. Rob got really wrapped up in it over time after not understanding it and said watching Liverpool overturn Barcelona was the greatest non-Eagles buzz hed ever had watching sports. The writer then started to mention how the promotion and relegation system worked and approached Rob with some teams that could potentially be huge investment opportunities (including Plymouth and Bradford), before landing on Wrexham. Rob put two and two together and contacted Reynolds who is worth crazy money. So they did know each other well, but in the way you can know someone online well. Theyd always planned to meet but the pandemic got in the way.
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 11:27:14 am
Ah, o.k. Interesting.
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 08:00:23 pm
As a born and bred Wrexhamian, Id love to see a team on the pitch that have echos of past Wrexham teams - there were some terrific teams that played football unusually refined for a lower division side. Indeed, there were terrific cup runs - domestic and European, where Wrexham went toe to toe with teams from higher echelons, and prompted Terry Venables, after a League cup victory versus Spurs in 1976, to declare them the best lower division team hed ever watched.

Ive watched enough of this current team to know thats not a fitting description. They are hot favourites to top the table at the seasons end, and they might well achieve that. However theyre a hard watch, and as with much of the National league squads, stuffed with grizzled old pros who can cope with the rough and tumble, and the high value placed on aerial dominance.
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 08:16:56 pm
Really should change the title of this topic to Wrexham AFC out of respect for that club since they've had that name for 158 years, so if a mod is reading please consider it :wave
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 08:35:30 pm
Quote from: Linudden on August 27, 2022, 08:16:56 pm
Really should change the title of this topic to Wrexham AFC out of respect for that club since they've had that name for 158 years, so if a mod is reading please consider it :wave

 :puke2
Re: Wrexham FC
August 27, 2022, 09:04:46 pm
Re: Wrexham FC
Yesterday at 09:45:07 pm
This is very interesting watching if you know what comes next

So far I actually find both of them very likeable and sensibly conscious of their own incompetence in this specific area. The one thing I do question is Robs use of his writer mate who is essentially just an intelligent fan who equally seems to know very little but seems very embedded in the running of the club.

Fast forward to present day and Wrexham have 4 wins in a row since their loss away to Chesterfield, including scoring 16 in those four games. Paul Mullin has been up to his old tricks with 5 in 7 so far, but Ollie Palmer (not as good a player as Mullin in league football) is keeping pace with the same record.

One way to go up is to buy two League One quality strikers.
Re: Wrexham FC
Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm
I dunno I feel like the writer guy is being used as a good bridge between those very knowledgeable about the game/club and the owners. Someone that can present things back to Rob and Ryan in a way that they'll understand.
Re: Wrexham FC
Yesterday at 10:05:34 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm
I dunno I feel like the writer guy is being used as a good bridge between those very knowledgeable about the game/club and the owners. Someone that can present things back to Rob and Ryan in a way that they'll understand.

Yeah that was my understanding of his role too. They want someone they can trust to relay information back to them.

Would be great for North Wales to have a team back in the football league. They have had plans accepted to renovate the Kop to a 5500 seater stand which I think will take the capacity up to about 16k. The oldest international football stadium in the world may well host some internationals in the future. Would be great to have Wales play a friendly or even a qualifier that isnt right down the south of the country.

YouTube vid here, sorry not sure how to embed if someone wants to do the honours.

https://youtu.be/NChQbENhk8c
Re: Wrexham FC
Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 10:05:34 pm
Yeah that was my understanding of his role too. They want someone they can trust to relay information back to them.

Would be great for North Wales to have a team back in the football league. They have had plans accepted to renovate the Kop to a 5500 seater stand which I think will take the capacity up to about 16k. The oldest international football stadium in the world may well host some internationals in the future. Would be great to have Wales play a friendly or even a qualifier that isnt right down the south of the country.

YouTube vid here, sorry not sure how to embed if someone wants to do the honours.

https://youtu.be/NChQbENhk8c


https://www.youtube.com/v/NChQbENhk8c

Re: Wrexham FC
Today at 08:44:25 pm
Thought someone might like this, Kenny's first hat trick for Liverpool against Wrexham back in 78.

https://twitter.com/1968Tv/status/1567234848917524481?t=HRqNvxeDJlOh3hBvb1LIkw&s=19
Re: Wrexham FC
Today at 08:51:44 pm
Seen the first 4 episodes and it's really interesting stuff, it's almost like a Football Manager save where you pick up a lower league team and try to take them up the leagues.

I'm a little iffy on it, though.  It's not sports washing, but it's not that far removed from that.  Getting sponsored by global brands like Tik Tok and Reynold's Gin company, having a documentary on Disney +, getting all this publicity off the back of a couple of super famous owners.  I'm sure they've injected tonnes of cash in too.

Just feels incredibly unfair on the rest of the teams in the league.
Re: Wrexham FC
Today at 09:24:26 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:51:44 pm
Seen the first 4 episodes and it's really interesting stuff, it's almost like a Football Manager save where you pick up a lower league team and try to take them up the leagues.

I'm a little iffy on it, though.  It's not sports washing, but it's not that far removed from that.  Getting sponsored by global brands like Tik Tok and Reynold's Gin company, having a documentary on Disney +, getting all this publicity off the back of a couple of super famous owners.  I'm sure they've injected tonnes of cash in too.

Just feels incredibly unfair on the rest of the teams in the league.

Its not sports washing youre right, Rob has already gone on record as saying the main motive is to make money.  Tik Tok Expedia Eetc will get on board due to the owners having the Hollywood influence.  Far removed from the sponsorship and false accounting of a  certain PL club exposed by Die Spiegel. 

It will be interesting to see if they are breaking any FFP rules. 
Re: Wrexham FC
Today at 09:39:36 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:24:26 pm
Its not sports washing youre right, Rob has already gone on record as saying the main motive is to make money.  Tik Tok Expedia Eetc will get on board due to the owners having the Hollywood influence.  Far removed from the sponsorship and false accounting of a  certain PL club exposed by Die Spiegel. 

It will be interesting to see if they are breaking any FFP rules.

They've been throwing money about like Salford did at that level. Difference is though Salford have gates of 2000, Wrexham are regularly getting 8-10 thousand home crowds and will have a good income all told with sponsorships which will be through fully external companies.

I don't think FFP applies in non league anyway but does in EFL, much to Gary Neville's annoyance as it's stopped Salford merely buying their way out of League Two.
