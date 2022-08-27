Yeah, how do even go about asking someone you hardly know and have never met in person to invest in a non-league football club with them?



Seems a weird story in a way. Reynolds is an Always Sunny fan and after seeing Robs dance as Mac (the ballet coming out scene) he DMd him to say how much he loved it and sent Rob a case of Aviation Gin. They then became really good friends (as much as you can be when youve never met someone I assume) and spoke about everything and anything. Reynolds multiple times had mentioned investing in sports, looking at minor league baseball teams and potential new MLS franchises.McElhenney had on his staff for Mythic Quest an English writer who loved football. Rob got really wrapped up in it over time after not understanding it and said watching Liverpool overturn Barcelona was the greatest non-Eagles buzz hed ever had watching sports. The writer then started to mention how the promotion and relegation system worked and approached Rob with some teams that could potentially be huge investment opportunities (including Plymouth and Bradford), before landing on Wrexham. Rob put two and two together and contacted Reynolds who is worth crazy money. So they did know each other well, but in the way you can know someone online well. Theyd always planned to meet but the pandemic got in the way.