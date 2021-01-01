« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrexham FC  (Read 14980 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #200 on: Today at 08:51:36 am »
I went to their game v Maidstone last Saturday.  Really good Atmosphere and improvements to the ground since my last visit.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:05:05 am »
Watched the first two episodes of their documentary on Disney+. Decent.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:06:05 am »
Didn't realise Rob and Ryan didn't know each other beforehand and find it amazing they didn't meet until after they acquired the club - I always assumed they were close friends! Wish they'd covered how exactly Rob approached Ryan and the initial conversations they had about it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:08:28 am »
Yeah, how do even go about asking someone you hardly know and have never met in person to invest in a non-league football club with them?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,194
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:24:57 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:06:05 am
Didn't realise Rob and Ryan didn't know each other beforehand and find it amazing they didn't meet until after they acquired the club - I always assumed they were close friends! Wish they'd covered how exactly Rob approached Ryan and the initial conversations they had about it.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:08:28 am
Yeah, how do even go about asking someone you hardly know and have never met in person to invest in a non-league football club with them?
Spoiler
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 09:37:13 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:27:44 am »
Any need for that at all?...*shudders*
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,194
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:37:28 am »
Now spoilered ;)
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:38:35 am »
One hell of a nasty surprise for anyone who opens that. ;D
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,666
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:44:47 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:08:28 am
Yeah, how do even go about asking someone you hardly know and have never met in person to invest in a non-league football club with them?
Seems a weird story in a way. Reynolds is an Always Sunny fan and after seeing Robs dance as Mac (the ballet coming out scene) he DMd him to say how much he loved it and sent Rob a case of Aviation Gin. They then became really good friends (as much as you can be when youve never met someone I assume) and spoke about everything and anything. Reynolds multiple times had mentioned investing in sports, looking at minor league baseball teams and potential new MLS franchises.

McElhenney had on his staff for Mythic Quest an English writer who loved football. Rob got really wrapped up in it over time after not understanding it and said watching Liverpool overturn Barcelona was the greatest non-Eagles buzz hed ever had watching sports. The writer then started to mention how the promotion and relegation system worked and approached Rob with some teams that could potentially be huge investment opportunities (including Plymouth and Bradford), before landing on Wrexham. Rob put two and two together and contacted Reynolds who is worth crazy money. So they did know each other well, but in the way you can know someone online well. Theyd always planned to meet but the pandemic got in the way.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #209 on: Today at 11:27:14 am »
Ah, o.k. Interesting.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,825
  • Red since '64
Re: Wrexham FC
« Reply #210 on: Today at 08:00:23 pm »
As a born and bred Wrexhamian, Id love to see a team on the pitch that have echos of past Wrexham teams - there were some terrific teams that played football unusually refined for a lower division side. Indeed, there were terrific cup runs - domestic and European, where Wrexham went toe to toe with teams from higher echelons, and prompted Terry Venables, after a League cup victory versus Spurs in 1976, to declare them the best lower division team hed ever watched.

Ive watched enough of this current team to know thats not a fitting description. They are hot favourites to top the table at the seasons end, and they might well achieve that. However theyre a hard watch, and as with much of the National league squads, stuffed with grizzled old pros who can cope with the rough and tumble, and the high value placed on aerial dominance.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 