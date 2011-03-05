He's not wrong. I know a few anti vax/covid deniers and most, if not all of them have issues with immigrants.



What kind of immigrants do they have issues with? What does covid have to do with it? You might as well say "I know a few Man United fans who have issues with immigrants".The thing is, there are immigrants that come in legally and contribute to society with values similar to our own, and they are often the types of immigrants used as examples to shoot down others such as in this thread. "How can we hate immigrants, look what this good guy did". I myself am married to an immigrant.There are also immigrants that come in illegally and are parasites to our society and go round causing more crime and making our streets unsafe. There needs to be something done about this, and this is where the majority of anger comes from, not "I had a brown Deliveroo driver and I hate him".In the case of the latter though, yes, chastise people, but when there are legitimate safety concerns from the pouring in of a lot of fighting age men under the guise of "refugee" or "migrant", there needs to be cause for concern, especially when they start stabbing children like in this instance.To ignore the latter because of blind support for the former, is not helpful in my opinion and doesn't allow for proper conversation.