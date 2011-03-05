Poll

So who are you?

FF
21 (6.6%)
SF
119 (37.7%)
FG
20 (6.3%)
Labour
69 (21.8%)
GP
11 (3.5%)
Ind/Others
76 (24.1%)

Total Members Voted: 316

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 424025 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,670
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 01:29:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm
Conor McGregor really stirring up with the Irish Nationalists remarks on twitter - "Ireland is at War"

Let's hope he's the first casualty.

You'd think they'd be a tad embarrassed to have gone off like this over fake news; reports saying the suspect is a citizen of over 20 years. But since when did these pond life ever worry about truth... all in the eye of the beholder, fact checks are the work of the Soros cabal, "globalist" lugenpresse... etc etc. Fuck off.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 01:43:38 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:29:05 am
Let's hope he's the first casualty.

You'd think they'd be a tad embarrassed to have gone off like this over fake news; reports saying the suspect is a citizen of over 20 years. But since when did these pond life ever worry about truth... all in the eye of the beholder, fact checks are the work of the Soros cabal, "globalist" lugenpresse... etc etc. Fuck off.

Yeah we live in a world now where the truth is what you want it to be. It sounds like it isn't an immigrant, and these pig headed knuckle dragging pond scum will say it's the evil news lying to them to undermine the true Irish (read what is actually meant here - White people)
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5842 on: Today at 01:57:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:43:38 am
Yeah we live in a world now where the truth is what you want it to be. It sounds like it isn't an immigrant, and these pig headed knuckle dragging pond scum will say it's the evil news lying to them to undermine the true Irish (read what is actually meant here - White people)

Maybe all of the Irish diaspora (me included) should return to Ireland immediately and take all the jobs and price everyone out of the property market.

Great to see the thugs breaking into Ireland's oldest department store and robbing it. Nothing more patriotic than stealing Canada Goose/Stone Island jackets and Air Max trainers. I'm sure the likes of Pearce, Connolly, etc, would be so proud of these shitbags.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5843 on: Today at 06:36:27 am »
What a surprise, looks like its the far right loons rioting and thieving

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-europe-67512628

https://www.irishtimes.com/


Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,947
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 06:56:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:57:05 am
Maybe all of the Irish diaspora (me included) should return to Ireland immediately and take all the jobs and price everyone out of the property market.

Great to see the thugs breaking into Ireland's oldest department store and robbing it. Nothing more patriotic than stealing Canada Goose/Stone Island jackets and Air Max trainers. I'm sure the likes of Pearce, Connolly, etc, would be so proud of these shitbags.

Lost on them that some Irish people who are immigrants have committed heinous crimes abroad. Every Irish person should be repatriated on account of those people!

That's how works, isn't it?fucking idiots.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,947
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 08:01:44 am »
RTE news : Listen: Driver used helmet 'as weapon' to hit attacker

http://www.rte.ie/news/dublin/2023/1124/1418259-deliveroo-driver/

Deport him, bloody immigrant!
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 08:29:52 am »
It must be confusing for these loons when they realise their small-minded nationalism has led them into the same extreme margins as the worst nutters within the Northern Irish Loyalist community.

Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:29:05 am
Let's hope he's the first casualty.

You'd think they'd be a tad embarrassed to have gone off like this over fake news; reports saying the suspect is a citizen of over 20 years. But since when did these pond life ever worry about truth... all in the eye of the beholder, fact checks are the work of the Soros cabal, "globalist" lugenpresse... etc etc. Fuck off.

We saw the same thing here in Liverpool (well, Huyton!) last year, with the far-right launching false accusations of sexual assault on a 'local' girl by one of those 'foreigners' (read refugees) hauled up in a hotel. Low and behold every local racist scumbag and anyone else fancying a bit of a dustup is out on the streets surrounding the hotel, vandalising property, and fighting the police.

A violent mob surrounding a hotel full of people who have fled war, persecution, famine and whatever else. Makes you proud!  :butt
« Last Edit: Today at 08:32:13 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 08:37:44 am »
I recall there being a noisy albeit maybe low numbers bunch of anti-vaccine/covid deniers in Ireland.  Wouldnt be surprised if same folks are aligned with that and this.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,760
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 08:46:00 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
Not going to pretend to know enough for an informed opinion on the whole situation - but apparently lots of louts going round chanting Ireland is full.

Not sure theres a country around thats less true of?

I'd be happy enough if there was an empty island they could be moved too so they've a lot more space. Could maybe take the DUP and their clan from the North with them  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 08:57:20 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:46:00 am
I'd be happy enough if there was an empty island they could be moved too so they've a lot more space. Could maybe take the DUP and their clan from the North with them  :D

Rockall would be ideal.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jangle rovers jiffy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 09:20:34 am »
North inner city has been a kip for a long time, turning into a no go was on Abbey St having a few drinks about 3 weeks ago place is lawless. The problem is its over run by scrotes who know they can do they want as we have a garda force with morale at an all time low, a commissioner who is more concerned about the metrics, a minister for justice who is more concerned about name calling and a courts system were if you were a half decent footballer in your youth you are ok to walk. The scumbags tore the city apart for nothing and has overshadowed a horrific event.
Logged

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 09:21:38 am »
Dublin last night was an excuse for wanton violence and looting.
My lad is at university there and was told to fk off back to the north as he had an Armagh gaa hoody heading back from class
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 09:26:31 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:37:44 am
I recall there being a noisy albeit maybe low numbers bunch of anti-vaccine/covid deniers in Ireland.  Wouldnt be surprised if same folks are aligned with that and this.

Weird take. I suppose they're all flat earthers in your book too.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,043
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 09:29:23 am »
Quote from: jangle rovers jiffy on Today at 09:20:34 am
North inner city has been a kip for a long time, turning into a no go was on Abbey St having a few drinks about 3 weeks ago place is lawless. The problem is its over run by scrotes who know they can do they want as we have a garda force with morale at an all time low, a commissioner who is more concerned about the metrics, a minister for justice who is more concerned about name calling and a courts system were if you were a half decent footballer in your youth you are ok to walk. The scumbags tore the city apart for nothing and has overshadowed a horrific event.

A failing system you say, sounds familiar.......
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,760
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 09:31:48 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:26:31 am
Weird take. I suppose they're all flat earthers in your book too.

He's not wrong. I know a few anti vax/covid deniers and most, if not all of them have issues with immigrants.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,942
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 09:33:51 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:01:44 am
RTE news : Listen: Driver used helmet 'as weapon' to hit attacker

http://www.rte.ie/news/dublin/2023/1124/1418259-deliveroo-driver/

Deport him, bloody immigrant!

Yeah, but he took the job of selfless hero from some poor Irish person who wanted it.
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5856 on: Today at 09:47:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:31:48 am
He's not wrong. I know a few anti vax/covid deniers and most, if not all of them have issues with immigrants.

What kind of immigrants do they have issues with? What does covid have to do with it? You might as well say "I know a few Man United fans who have issues with immigrants".

The thing is, there are immigrants that come in legally and contribute to society with values similar to our own, and they are often the types of immigrants used as examples to shoot down others such as in this thread. "How can we hate immigrants, look what this good guy did". I myself am married to an immigrant.

There are also immigrants that come in illegally and are parasites to our society and go round causing more crime and making our streets unsafe. There needs to be something done about this, and this is where the majority of anger comes from, not "I had a brown Deliveroo driver and I hate him".

In the case of the latter though, yes, chastise people, but when there are legitimate safety concerns from the pouring in of a lot of fighting age men under the guise of "refugee" or "migrant", there needs to be cause for concern, especially when they start stabbing children like in this instance.

To ignore the latter because of blind support for the former, is not helpful in my opinion and doesn't allow for proper conversation.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,760
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5857 on: Today at 10:02:57 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:47:31 am
What kind of immigrants do they have issues with? What does covid have to do with it? You might as well say "I know a few Man United fans who have issues with immigrants".

The thing is, there are immigrants that come in legally and contribute to society with values similar to our own, and they are often the types of immigrants used as examples to shoot down others such as in this thread. "How can we hate immigrants, look what this good guy did". I myself am married to an immigrant.

There are also immigrants that come in illegally and are parasites to our society and go round causing more crime and making our streets unsafe. There needs to be something done about this, and this is where the majority of anger comes from, not "I had a brown Deliveroo driver and I hate him".

In the case of the latter though, yes, chastise people, but when there are legitimate safety concerns from the pouring in of a lot of fighting age men under the guise of "refugee" or "migrant", there needs to be cause for concern, especially when they start stabbing children like in this instance.

To ignore the latter because of blind support for the former, is not helpful in my opinion and doesn't allow for proper conversation.

Fucking hell. "Pouring in of a lot of fighting age men" "When they start stabbing children." Have you got Tommy Robinson posters on your wall?

Anything I've seen suggests the c*nt that carried out this attack is an Irish citizen.

There's a lot more parasites to society that are from here than there are that come in, legally or illegally.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 10:06:11 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:02:57 am
Fucking hell. "Pouring in of a lot of fighting age men" "When they start stabbing children." Have you got Tommy Robinson posters on your wall?

Anything I've seen suggests the c*nt that carried out this attack is an Irish citizen.

There's a lot more parasites to society that are from here than there are that come in, legally or illegally.

Yep, absolutely mental reading that  :o

"Fighting age under the guise of migrant or refugee"

Fuck me.

To then complain about "not allowing for a proper conversation".
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:21 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5859 on: Today at 10:12:56 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:02:57 am
Fucking hell. "Pouring in of a lot of fighting age men" "When they start stabbing children." Have you got Tommy Robinson posters on your wall?

Anything I've seen suggests the c*nt that carried out this attack is an Irish citizen.

There's a lot more parasites to society that are from here than there are that come in, legally or illegally.

My friend works for the police who deals with the boats coming over the channel. There are next to no women and children coming over, and they are coming over every week in thousands.

There is also a hotel right next to my gym housing migrants and all of them are African men between the ages of 20-35. These are just facts, and I bet in your city or anyone else's city where the government have paid to house migrants, you can go to the hotel yourself and see for yourself what the situation is like.

From what I have seen, it was an African who carried out this attack. I've also seen videos in France of African migrants doing the same thing to children in parks. This isn't an isolated incident unfortunately.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5860 on: Today at 10:15:15 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:47:31 am
What kind of immigrants do they have issues with? What does covid have to do with it? You might as well say "I know a few Man United fans who have issues with immigrants".

The thing is, there are immigrants that come in legally and contribute to society with values similar to our own, and they are often the types of immigrants used as examples to shoot down others such as in this thread. "How can we hate immigrants, look what this good guy did". I myself am married to an immigrant.

There are also immigrants that come in illegally and are parasites to our society and go round causing more crime and making our streets unsafe. There needs to be something done about this, and this is where the majority of anger comes from, not "I had a brown Deliveroo driver and I hate him".

In the case of the latter though, yes, chastise people, but when there are legitimate safety concerns from the pouring in of a lot of fighting age men under the guise of "refugee" or "migrant", there needs to be cause for concern, especially when they start stabbing children like in this instance.

To ignore the latter because of blind support for the former, is not helpful in my opinion and doesn't allow for proper conversation.

I think you'll find that most of the social and economic damage to Irish society is being driven by a few people/families with very Irish names.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5861 on: Today at 10:19:49 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:12:56 am
My friend works for the police who deals with the boats coming over the channel. There are next to no women and children coming over, and they are coming over every week in thousands.

There is also a hotel right next to my gym housing migrants and all of them are African men between the ages of 20-35. These are just facts, and I bet in your city or anyone else's city where the government have paid to house migrants, you can go to the hotel yourself and see for yourself what the situation is like.

From what I have seen, it was an African who carried out this attack. I've also seen videos in France of African migrants doing the same thing to children in parks. This isn't an isolated incident unfortunately.

It's the fact you have referred to "fighting age", as if these people are coming over here to invade the country or with the intention of doing violence.

Of course most people coming over are going to be men of 20-35. If you are someone fleeing war, poverty, persecution, instability, or even simply seeking a much better life, then in any situation it makes sense for the traditional "breadwinner" to take the dangerous route over, so they can then try and pay for their family to come over via safer means. It's an exhausting and highly dangerous trip, which can cost a whole families life savings just to get one person over. Or would you be sending your kids and wife off to try and cross the Mediterranean or English Channel in a dingy?

What about "working age"?!

And I bet I could find one hundred videos of white people attacking white people in parks. I've seen it myself plenty of times.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:53 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,760
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5862 on: Today at 10:20:16 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:12:56 am
My friend works for the police who deals with the boats coming over the channel. There are next to no women and children coming over, and they are coming over every week in thousands.

There is also a hotel right next to my gym housing migrants and all of them are African men between the ages of 20-35. These are just facts, and I bet in your city or anyone else's city where the government have paid to house migrants, you can go to the hotel yourself and see for yourself what the situation is like.

From what I have seen, it was an African who carried out this attack. I've also seen videos in France of African migrants doing the same thing to children in parks. This isn't an isolated incident unfortunately.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67512002

Quote
A man in his 40s who was also seriously injured is a person of interest, police said.

They added that they were not looking for any other people at this time and are following a definite line of inquiry.

Sources have indicated to the BBC that the man suspected of carrying out the attack is an Irish citizen, who has lived in the country for 20 years.

I'd imagine there are other forums more suited to your rhetoric than this one.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5863 on: Today at 10:21:29 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:20:16 am
I'd imagine there are other forums more suited to your rhetoric than this one.

He seems far gone but you have to try.
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 10:22:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:15:15 am
I think you'll find that most of the social and economic damage to Irish society is being driven by a few people/families with very Irish names.

I'm commenting on the sentiment towards immigrants. No doubt that the people above us are causing all sorts of damage, the buck stops with them.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5865 on: Today at 10:24:26 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:22:08 am
I'm commenting on the sentiment towards immigrants. No doubt that the people above us are causing all sorts of damage, the buck stops with them.

Ah, so the buck stops with the problematic Irish families, but if they're black or brown then the buck stops with the whole race? Or am I reading that incorrectly?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,760
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 10:24:36 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:19:49 am
It's the fact you have referred to "fighting age", as if these people are coming over here to invade the country or with the intention of doing violence.

Of course most people coming over are going to be men of 20-35. If you are someone fleeing war, poverty, persecution, instability, or even simply seeking a much better life, then in any situation it makes sense for the traditional "breadwinner" to take the dangerous route over, so they can then try and pay for their family to come over via safer means. It's an exhausting and highly dangerous trip, which can cost a whole families life savings just to get one person over. Or would you be sending your kids and wife off to try and cross the Mediterranean or English Channel in a dingy?

What about "working age"?!

And I bet I could find one hundred videos of white people attacking white people in parks. I've seen it myself plenty of times.

Not to mention the "parasites to our society and go round causing more crime and making our streets unsafe"

I guess those that are responsible for all of this aren't covered under that umbrella.

Quote
Irish police have arrested 34 people after rioting caused "huge destruction" in Dublin city centre last night.

Violence flared after three children and a teacher were injured in a knife attack in the city centre several hours earlier.

Rioters destroyed 11 police vehicles while 13 shops were badly damaged and looted during the clashes with police.

An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) said several of its officers were injured, with one seriously hurt.

Three buses and a tram were also destroyed during more than three hours of sustained rioting.

Public order policing units from all over the Republic of Ireland were called in to support officers in the city.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 10:41:05 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:26:31 am
Weird take. I suppose they're all flat earthers in your book too.

May be maybe not, who knows what social media driven rabbit hole conspiracies such folk fall down? Notwithstanding that, the far right racist tag would be apt, which ends up being an excuse to rob and pillage.

Same traits as the likes of the football lads alliance and Yaxley-Lennon types, who turn up in London steaming and piss all over statues/memorials.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 10:43:22 am »
Far right scum. Let's call them what they are. No excuses. All should be thrown in a hole along with their sympathisers.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 10:47:14 am »
Amazing response from some yobs yesterday after one of the worse moments in the capital in recent years. A young child and teacher fighting for their life and your immediate response is to go down and attack those that are trying to help. The worse of society should have their asses reddened if underage n the adult thugs should be put to good use and clean up the mess they created in full public view before getting their public benefits taken off them. Put them to work the useless gits. Only takes a few idiots to make us all look bad in the eyes of world news today. Shameful.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,279
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 10:50:53 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:47:31 am
In the case of the latter though, yes, chastise people, but when there are legitimate safety concerns from the pouring in of a lot of fighting age men under the guise of "refugee" or "migrant", there needs to be cause for concern, especially when they start stabbing children like in this instance.

To ignore the latter because of blind support for the former, is not helpful in my opinion and doesn't allow for proper conversation.

Oh dear.
Logged

Online jangle rovers jiffy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 10:54:48 am »
It's not wrong to have concerns about 100s of  male migrants landing into centres beside you, I know  I have them and still do when it happened down the Rd. However the way things are you get screamed down for being far right now if you do have concerns. I had voted for the Irish Labour Party my whole life till they went in with Fg. Now it's just independents my views always been to the left. My views have never changed but like I said nowadays I'm being told I'm on the far right going by society today cause I don't agree with everything your supposed to. An I doubt I'm the only one. Politicians and the media have  lot to answer for with the way things are gone in the country
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 10:56:59 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:12:56 am
My friend works for the police who deals with the boats coming over the channel. There are next to no women and children coming over, and they are coming over every week in thousands.

There is also a hotel right next to my gym housing migrants and all of them are African men between the ages of 20-35. These are just facts, and I bet in your city or anyone else's city where the government have paid to house migrants, you can go to the hotel yourself and see for yourself what the situation is like.

From what I have seen, it was an African who carried out this attack. I've also seen videos in France of African migrants doing the same thing to children in parks. This isn't an isolated incident unfortunately.
Absolute helmet you fella.  Shocking post. Like stabbing and violence is something that only African migrants carry out.."This isn't an isolated incident unfortunately". Thick bastard. This incident involved an Irish citizen who had been in Ireland for 20 years. What the fuck does migrants being housed in hotel close to you and videos you've seen from.France  ::) have to do with this?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,567
  • Truthiness
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5873 on: Today at 11:00:15 am »
Quote from: jangle rovers jiffy on Today at 10:54:48 am
I had voted for the Irish Labour Party my whole life till they went in with Fg. 
Was this before 1948 when they went into the Costello government, or in 1973 when Brendan Corish joined the Liam Cosgrave govt?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147]   Go Up
« previous next »
 