North inner city has been a kip for a long time, turning into a no go was on Abbey St having a few drinks about 3 weeks ago place is lawless. The problem is its over run by scrotes who know they can do they want as we have a garda force with morale at an all time low, a commissioner who is more concerned about the metrics, a minister for justice who is more concerned about name calling and a courts system were if you were a half decent footballer in your youth you are ok to walk. The scumbags tore the city apart for nothing and has overshadowed a horrific event.