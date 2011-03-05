It must be confusing for these loons when they realise their small-minded nationalism has led them into the same extreme margins as the worst nutters within the Northern Irish Loyalist community.
Let's hope he's the first casualty.
You'd think they'd be a tad embarrassed to have gone off like this over fake news; reports saying the suspect is a citizen of over 20 years. But since when did these pond life ever worry about truth... all in the eye of the beholder, fact checks are the work of the Soros cabal, "globalist" lugenpresse... etc etc. Fuck off.
We saw the same thing here in Liverpool (well, Huyton!) last year, with the far-right launching false accusations of sexual assault on a 'local' girl by one of those 'foreigners' (read refugees) hauled up in a hotel. Low and behold every local racist scumbag and anyone else fancying a bit of a dustup is out on the streets surrounding the hotel, vandalising property, and fighting the police.
A violent mob surrounding a hotel full of people who have fled war, persecution, famine and whatever else. Makes you proud!