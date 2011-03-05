Poll

Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.

GreatEx

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 01:29:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm
Conor McGregor really stirring up with the Irish Nationalists remarks on twitter - "Ireland is at War"

Let's hope he's the first casualty.

You'd think they'd be a tad embarrassed to have gone off like this over fake news; reports saying the suspect is a citizen of over 20 years. But since when did these pond life ever worry about truth... all in the eye of the beholder, fact checks are the work of the Soros cabal, "globalist" lugenpresse... etc etc. Fuck off.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 01:43:38 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:29:05 am
Let's hope he's the first casualty.

You'd think they'd be a tad embarrassed to have gone off like this over fake news; reports saying the suspect is a citizen of over 20 years. But since when did these pond life ever worry about truth... all in the eye of the beholder, fact checks are the work of the Soros cabal, "globalist" lugenpresse... etc etc. Fuck off.

Yeah we live in a world now where the truth is what you want it to be. It sounds like it isn't an immigrant, and these pig headed knuckle dragging pond scum will say it's the evil news lying to them to undermine the true Irish (read what is actually meant here - White people)
BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5842 on: Today at 01:57:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:43:38 am
Yeah we live in a world now where the truth is what you want it to be. It sounds like it isn't an immigrant, and these pig headed knuckle dragging pond scum will say it's the evil news lying to them to undermine the true Irish (read what is actually meant here - White people)

Maybe all of the Irish diaspora (me included) should return to Ireland immediately and take all the jobs and price everyone out of the property market.

Great to see the thugs breaking into Ireland's oldest department store and robbing it. Nothing more patriotic than stealing Canada Goose/Stone Island jackets and Air Max trainers. I'm sure the likes of Pearce, Connolly, etc, would be so proud of these shitbags.
TSC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5843 on: Today at 06:36:27 am »
What a surprise, looks like its the far right loons rioting and thieving

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-europe-67512628

https://www.irishtimes.com/


DangerScouse

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 06:56:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:57:05 am
Maybe all of the Irish diaspora (me included) should return to Ireland immediately and take all the jobs and price everyone out of the property market.

Great to see the thugs breaking into Ireland's oldest department store and robbing it. Nothing more patriotic than stealing Canada Goose/Stone Island jackets and Air Max trainers. I'm sure the likes of Pearce, Connolly, etc, would be so proud of these shitbags.

Lost on them that some Irish people who are immigrants have committed heinous crimes abroad. Every Irish person should be repatriated on account of those people!

That's how works, isn't it?fucking idiots.
DangerScouse

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 08:01:44 am »
RTE news : Listen: Driver used helmet 'as weapon' to hit attacker

http://www.rte.ie/news/dublin/2023/1124/1418259-deliveroo-driver/

Deport him, bloody immigrant!
Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 08:29:52 am »
It must be confusing for these loons when they realise their small-minded nationalism has led them into the same extreme margins as the worst nutters within the Northern Irish Loyalist community.

Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:29:05 am
Let's hope he's the first casualty.

You'd think they'd be a tad embarrassed to have gone off like this over fake news; reports saying the suspect is a citizen of over 20 years. But since when did these pond life ever worry about truth... all in the eye of the beholder, fact checks are the work of the Soros cabal, "globalist" lugenpresse... etc etc. Fuck off.

We saw the same thing here in Liverpool (well, Huyton!) last year, with the far-right launching false accusations of sexual assault on a 'local' girl by one of those 'foreigners' (read refugees) hauled up in a hotel. Low and behold every local racist scumbag and anyone else fancying a bit of a dustup is out on the streets surrounding the hotel, vandalising property, and fighting the police.

A violent mob surrounding a hotel full of people who have fled war, persecution, famine and whatever else. Makes you proud!  :butt
TSC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 08:37:44 am »
I recall there being a noisy albeit maybe low numbers bunch of anti-vaccine/covid deniers in Ireland.  Wouldnt be surprised if same folks are aligned with that and this.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 08:46:00 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
Not going to pretend to know enough for an informed opinion on the whole situation - but apparently lots of louts going round chanting Ireland is full.

Not sure theres a country around thats less true of?

I'd be happy enough if there was an empty island they could be moved too so they've a lot more space. Could maybe take the DUP and their clan from the North with them  :D
BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 08:57:20 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:46:00 am
I'd be happy enough if there was an empty island they could be moved too so they've a lot more space. Could maybe take the DUP and their clan from the North with them  :D

Rockall would be ideal.
jangle rovers jiffy

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 09:20:34 am »
North inner city has been a kip for a long time, turning into a no go was on Abbey St having a few drinks about 3 weeks ago place is lawless. The problem is its over run by scrotes who know they can do they want as we have a garda force with morale at an all time low, a commissioner who is more concerned about the metrics, a minister for justice who is more concerned about name calling and a courts system were if you were a half decent footballer in your youth you are ok to walk. The scumbags tore the city apart for nothing and has overshadowed a horrific event.
naka

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 09:21:38 am »
Dublin last night was an excuse for wanton violence and looting.
My lad is at university there and was told to fk off back to the north as he had an Armagh gaa hoody heading back from class
Hestoic

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 09:26:31 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:37:44 am
I recall there being a noisy albeit maybe low numbers bunch of anti-vaccine/covid deniers in Ireland.  Wouldnt be surprised if same folks are aligned with that and this.

Weird take. I suppose they're all flat earthers in your book too.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 09:29:23 am »
Quote from: jangle rovers jiffy on Today at 09:20:34 am
North inner city has been a kip for a long time, turning into a no go was on Abbey St having a few drinks about 3 weeks ago place is lawless. The problem is its over run by scrotes who know they can do they want as we have a garda force with morale at an all time low, a commissioner who is more concerned about the metrics, a minister for justice who is more concerned about name calling and a courts system were if you were a half decent footballer in your youth you are ok to walk. The scumbags tore the city apart for nothing and has overshadowed a horrific event.

A failing system you say, sounds familiar.......
