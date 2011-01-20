« previous next »
SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 14, 2023, 09:51:43 am
I've just finished HotD. I thought it was excellent. I wasnt sold by some of the actor choices, mainly Paddy Considine and Matt Smith. I just couldn't see past other things that they did, but they played it really well.

I loved the last few episodes. It's giving myself and my wife the feelings we have when we first started watching Got.
"Salahs in here......"

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 28, 2023, 09:24:53 am
Only watched the final episode of this last night and had avoided this thread until now.

Unfortunately I see some of the same shit-posts that are in the LotR thread. The first thing I would say is that it isnt a competition. I actually enjoyed both shows. HotD is the better quality show overall, but LotR is much better visually and that counts for something. But guess what, both these shows can and will co-exist.

My second gripe is with those saying this wasnt as good as even latter stage GoT. I cant really argue with that, on these forums you will also find people who enjoy Picard and Discovery and theres no arguing with that kind of opinion. But for me HoT is better than at LEAST the final two seasons of GoT Im sure because GRRM had more to do with the writing.

Another problem that GoT had to deal with throughout its run is that a large part of its cast, who got the jobs initially due to budgetary reasons and the fact it was an unknown and a risk, were actually bad actors. All of the Stark children for example, although Robbs actor has become very good since then. The cast in HotD are uniformly brilliant. I would say Paddy Considine puts in the best performance playing the best role in all of the shows.

My final observations is that those who came away from the finale buzzing about the setup of a war of dragons in S2 - you havent really been paying attention have you? Wars are the afterthought in this world. There was only one war scene/episode of note in all of GoT and the most impactful ones were dealt with (correctly) off-screen. This is not Star Wars with dragons.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 28, 2023, 10:56:45 am
Turns out I live on the same road as Emma Darcy and have done for some years. She looks very different in real life. Interesting fact for no one there.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 28, 2023, 12:15:44 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January 28, 2023, 09:24:53 am
Only watched the final episode of this last night and had avoided this thread until now.

Unfortunately I see some of the same shit-posts that are in the LotR thread. The first thing I would say is that it isnt a competition. I actually enjoyed both shows. HotD is the better quality show overall, but LotR is much better visually and that counts for something. But guess what, both these shows can and will co-exist.

My second gripe is with those saying this wasnt as good as even latter stage GoT. I cant really argue with that, on these forums you will also find people who enjoy Picard and Discovery and theres no arguing with that kind of opinion. But for me HoT is better than at LEAST the final two seasons of GoT Im sure because GRRM had more to do with the writing.

I've not seen that assertion. HotD is generally rated on a par with better GoT, perhaps even vying with peak GoT, and comfortably ahead of the second half of GoT.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 31, 2023, 10:38:42 pm
Reading the latest quora dregs again, and the algorithm throws up "Prostitutes swarming Davos. If you think it is ALL work in Davos, you are wrong."

As I'd been reading ASoIAF threads, this puzzled me, as I didn't think the Onion Knight had it in him.

Disappointingly, it continues "in Davos where the worlds economic and political elite are meeting at the World Economic Forum. so are the most beautiful prostitutes and high class escorts providing the best of services that only money can buy".
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
February 1, 2023, 04:51:25 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January 28, 2023, 09:24:53 am
Another problem that GoT had to deal with throughout its run is that a large part of its cast, who got the jobs initially due to budgetary reasons and the fact it was an unknown and a risk, were actually bad actors. All of the Stark children for example


Woah!

Maisie Williams was brilliant from start to finish (unnecessary Gendry bed scene notwithstanding).
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
February 1, 2023, 05:32:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  1, 2023, 04:51:25 pm
Woah!

Maisie Williams was brilliant from start to finish (unnecessary Gendry bed scene notwithstanding).

And Lyanna Mormont was sorely wounded in battle, but it turns out she was uniquely immune to the Night King's magic, and does not turn into a zombie.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
February 2, 2023, 06:51:04 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  1, 2023, 04:51:25 pm

Woah!

Maisie Williams was brilliant from start to finish (unnecessary Gendry bed scene notwithstanding).

It made me laugh that post, talk about generalising!
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
February 3, 2023, 04:03:30 pm
Its a weird post. Youre allowed to enjoy this and HotD, its okay to like different things. But you cant like Picard or Discovery.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
February 13, 2023, 11:40:38 am
Planning a trip to Belfast later this year and was wondering if anyone had done the studio or locations tour and if it was worth doing.

I might struggle to get the rest of my lot to go watch me being a total nerd for the day though.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
February 13, 2023, 02:09:03 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February 13, 2023, 11:40:38 am
Planning a trip to Belfast later this year and was wondering if anyone had done the studio or locations tour and if it was worth doing.

I might struggle to get the rest of my lot to go watch me being a total nerd for the day though.

Chain them together and drag them along...
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
September 6, 2023, 08:32:42 pm
A teaser and look ahead to series two of House of the Dragon.

https://youtu.be/p43vCigJ3Ec?si=PG2APGvvzFeA9H_N
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
September 6, 2023, 09:57:18 pm
I hate his videos because he's already spoiled part of S2 for me.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 2, 2023, 04:38:02 pm
There is a House of the Dragon panel tonight in Brazil, strong rumours a trailer will be dropped for series two.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 2, 2023, 04:41:37 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on December  2, 2023, 04:38:02 pm
There is a House of the Dragon panel tonight in Brazil, strong rumours a trailer will be dropped for series two.
Will definitely need to watch season 1 as I've pretty much forgotten about it (although I did enjoy it).
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 2, 2023, 04:52:46 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  2, 2023, 04:41:37 pm
Will definitely need to watch season 1 as I've pretty much forgotten about it (although I did enjoy it).

I will probably do the same myself, we haven't got a start date yet for series two but series three is about to be planned for. I wonder if it's earlier than normal or whether it will be the same time.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 2, 2023, 06:03:11 pm
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 2, 2023, 06:14:42 pm
Spoiler
We straight away get in that trailer a glimpse of the Cargyll brothers fighting, possibly the Dragonseeds, Grey Ghost and the start of the start of the Blood and Cheese, I am not looking forward to that! People have to be prepared for the fact that in this series there will be loads of people and dragons dying.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 2, 2023, 06:31:53 pm
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
February 22, 2024, 11:30:17 am
Looks like it could be delayed a bit. They are having to re shoot some of the battle scenes apparently. Hopefully not for too long. 
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
March 5, 2024, 10:51:38 am
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
March 5, 2024, 12:40:09 pm
I am not ready for it, there are going to be some gruesome bits in it this series.  :-\
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
March 5, 2024, 12:47:36 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March  5, 2024, 12:40:09 pm
I am not ready for it, there are going to be some gruesome bits in it this series.  :-\

Same, bit different to Game Of Thrones as I've read fire and blood so I know what's coming. Be interesting to see how they do it on screen though.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
March 5, 2024, 12:49:26 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on March  5, 2024, 12:47:36 pm
Same, bit different to Game Of Thrones as I've read fire and blood so I know what's coming. Be interesting to see how they do it on screen though.

Same here, I read it when it first came out and thought they won't be able to do justice to that! I will be watching everything behind my fingers I think.  :D
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
March 5, 2024, 12:53:50 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March  5, 2024, 12:49:26 pm
Same here, I read it when it first came out and thought they won't be able to do justice to that! I will be watching everything behind my fingers I think.  :D

It will start straight away too! I've already thought how the first episode will go  :-\

The battle scenes later on in the season should be amazing viewing.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
March 5, 2024, 01:14:36 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on March  5, 2024, 12:53:50 pm
It will start straight away too! I've already thought how the first episode will go  :-\

The battle scenes later on in the season should be amazing viewing.

Spoiler
Helena was one of my favourite characters when I first read the book. Afterwards I though it was inevitable as she was way too gentle a soul born into a family of total sharks! It's interesting that in targeting Helena,Rhaenyra seriously loses any support she had among the people there. But it's all very George RR Martin somehow.  :-\
[close]
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
March 5, 2024, 02:41:18 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March  5, 2024, 01:14:36 pm
Spoiler
Helena was one of my favourite characters when I first read the book. Afterwards I though it was inevitable as she was way too gentle a soul born into a family of total sharks! It's interesting that in targeting Helena,Rhaenyra seriously loses any support she had among the people there. But it's all very George RR Martin somehow.  :-\
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah I agree, think it's safe to say there won't really be any good guys as they both will do hideous things to win the war! Everyone was team black at the end of the first series but that will soon change  ;D
[close]
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
March 8, 2024, 10:35:57 pm
This is a really good video on Jon Snow which tells his story from the books rather than what we see in the actual show. It's a long listen but it really makes me kind of sad to see how much of Jon's story was sacrificed in Game of Thrones. He comes out of this a much more interesting but also complex character, as he is forced to make a number of moral choices as to who is truly is. The fun of it is at the end as he tries to second guess what may happen in the books, should we ever get them (I know!). But another reason why it's fascinating to listen to this, especially for people who haven't read the books, it explains perfectly why so many people found Jon boring in the show, when in actual fact he is one of the most interesting characters rather than the dull one in the show.  :(

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSy2uaJ7ecU&t=3575s
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
March 9, 2024, 01:44:58 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March  8, 2024, 10:35:57 pm
This is a really good video on Jon Snow which tells his story from the books rather than what we see in the actual show. It's a long listen but it really makes me kind of sad to see how much of Jon's story was sacrificed in Game of Thrones. He comes out of this a much more interesting but also complex character, as he is forced to make a number of moral choices as to who is truly is. The fun of it is at the end as he tries to second guess what may happen in the books, should we ever get them (I know!). But another reason why it's fascinating to listen to this, especially for people who haven't read the books, it explains perfectly why so many people found Jon boring in the show, when in actual fact he is one of the most interesting characters rather than the dull one in the show.  :(

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSy2uaJ7ecU&t=3575s

A video, possibly by the same author, theorises that the very first chapter of Game of Thrones shows the Others looking for the prophesied incarnation of the Last Hero, a Stark armed with a Valyrian steel sword. Hence half a dozen Others surrounding Waymar Royce while one of them tests his mettle (and metal). Once they establish that this guy who definitely looks the part (having been informed of his presence in the Watch by Craster) isn't who they're looking for, they move in and hack him to pieces.

Another theory goes that some of the old Starks were in cahoots with the Others, with the ruling line at least turning a blind eye to the tradition of prima nocte and the sacrifice of subsequent bastards to the Others via the Nightfort. That being stopped by Alysanne Targaryen, who stopped the tradition, formalised the abandonment of the Nightfort, and strengthened the Watch.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
March 9, 2024, 10:08:17 am
Quote from: Sangria on March  9, 2024, 01:44:58 am
A video, possibly by the same author, theorises that the very first chapter of Game of Thrones shows the Others looking for the prophesied incarnation of the Last Hero, a Stark armed with a Valyrian steel sword. Hence half a dozen Others surrounding Waymar Royce while one of them tests his mettle (and metal). Once they establish that this guy who definitely looks the part (having been informed of his presence in the Watch by Craster) isn't who they're looking for, they move in and hack him to pieces.

Another theory goes that some of the old Starks were in cahoots with the Others, with the ruling line at least turning a blind eye to the tradition of prima nocte and the sacrifice of subsequent bastards to the Others via the Nightfort. That being stopped by Alysanne Targaryen, who stopped the tradition, formalised the abandonment of the Nightfort, and strengthened the Watch.

He did this video on the Others. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ih_ZAGCfMY0

I am pretty sure I listened to another one by David Lightbringer which was about the Stark and the Others.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZwR79_OfVI&list=PLEHvft-cyPmCdekSGSTbv352lS3jJGcc0&index=3&pp=iAQB

There are so many of these type of videos out there now. We may have to listen to these as I doubt we'll get the books.  :D

This is an interesting video on Asshai in the Shadowlands and whether Dany will actually go there, as he's taking her further away from there in the books.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mY-B54FxlZM&t=1292s
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
March 14, 2024, 12:58:20 am
I bought the book for this when the first season ended but never got round to starting it for numerous reasons, I'm kind of glad now that I can go into the new season blind! For anyone that has read the book how many seasons do you think we will get out of it?
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 06:26:03 pm
Quote from: leinad on March 14, 2024, 12:58:20 am
I bought the book for this when the first season ended but never got round to starting it for numerous reasons, I'm kind of glad now that I can go into the new season blind! For anyone that has read the book how many seasons do you think we will get out of it?

That little spoiler bitch in GOT deserved a burning, just wish they'd gagged her.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 06:28:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:26:03 pm
That little spoiler bitch in GOT deserved a burning, just wish they'd gagged her.

Who was that?
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 06:31:49 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:28:40 pm
Who was that?


The Onion Knights daughter.



