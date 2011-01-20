« previous next »
SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion

Dave McCoy

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
November 1, 2022, 04:20:13 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on November  1, 2022, 12:58:14 pm
I only really got the significance of the green dress and the Hightower sigil when reading here. Obviously it all twigged when I read it but it wasn't really explained that well on the show.

You would think something that important could have stressed a bit more than say, twenty to thirty minutes of childbirth coverage, that felt even longer than that.

That's really been my whole issue with this show. It's as if the showrunner had a checklist for what happened in Fire & Blood and was more concerned about making sure everything got a checkmark besides it than actually making it make sense on a TV screen. Multiple characters are introduced and die in the same episode, there's no emotional tie there to almost any of them. And then when they veer from Fire & Blood it's not to add more to the story but to make it more convoluted.

Also the stuff with childbirth and how cruel the Westeros world is, can they get any more heavy handed? There is no humor, no brevity, which is what made Thrones great. Does taking time out of an episode for a child fighting ring really add anything to this? It's a rumor in Fire & Blood that Aegon went to one so lets put it in the show, that's about as deep as the thinking is for this. Really a shame as I think there could be a great show here and I'm happy a lot are enjoying this but for me it's similar to end of GoT where there's just bad choice after bad choice being made.
Schmidt

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
November 1, 2022, 04:37:56 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  1, 2022, 04:20:13 pm
Also the stuff with childbirth and how cruel the Westeros world is, can they get any more heavy handed? There is no humor, no brevity, which is what made Thrones great. Does taking time out of an episode for a child fighting ring really add anything to this? It's a rumor in Fire & Blood that Aegon went to one so lets put it in the show, that's about as deep as the thinking is for this. Really a shame as I think there could be a great show here and I'm happy a lot are enjoying this but for me it's similar to end of GoT where there's just bad choice after bad choice being made.

I thought the point of the child fighting was to highlight what an awful king Aegon would be? We had seen hints of it but he was mostly just portrayed as a drunkard, also unless I missed something it seemed like the children fighting were his own bastard children. It was also the revelation that led to a member of the kings guard breaking Rhaenys out.
Dave McCoy

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
November 1, 2022, 04:52:34 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on November  1, 2022, 04:37:56 pm
I thought the point of the child fighting was to highlight what an awful king Aegon would be? We had seen hints of it but he was mostly just portrayed as a drunkard, also unless I missed something it seemed like the children fighting were his own bastard children. It was also the revelation that led to a member of the kings guard breaking Rhaenys out.

You're kind of making my point for me. If you read the book you can infer this stuff and that's all the show runner is trying to do, put a checkmark next to what happened as if it's just a wikipedia entry.
Macphisto80

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
November 5, 2022, 10:37:26 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  1, 2022, 04:20:13 pm
That's really been my whole issue with this show. It's as if the showrunner had a checklist for what happened in Fire & Blood and was more concerned about making sure everything got a checkmark besides it than actually making it make sense on a TV screen. Multiple characters are introduced and die in the same episode, there's no emotional tie there to almost any of them. And then when they veer from Fire & Blood it's not to add more to the story but to make it more convoluted.

Also the stuff with childbirth and how cruel the Westeros world is, can they get any more heavy handed? There is no humor, no brevity, which is what made Thrones great. Does taking time out of an episode for a child fighting ring really add anything to this? It's a rumor in Fire & Blood that Aegon went to one so lets put it in the show, that's about as deep as the thinking is for this. Really a shame as I think there could be a great show here and I'm happy a lot are enjoying this but for me it's similar to end of GoT where there's just bad choice after bad choice being made.
That's one of the biggest problems I had with it too. And, yeah, they can fuck off with all the child birth stuff too. Once was enough. In fact, once was too much for what they showed.
blacksun

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 6, 2022, 07:53:37 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  1, 2022, 04:52:34 pm
You're kind of making my point for me. If you read the book you can infer this stuff and that's all the show runner is trying to do, put a checkmark next to what happened as if it's just a wikipedia entry.

What about people who haven't read the books? This showed what an evil git he was before we'd just seen him as a drunken fool, speaking as a non book reader.
Fortneef

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 6, 2022, 11:08:04 pm
Still its light years better then Rings Of Shite
Henry Gale

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 7, 2022, 08:44:23 am
Quote from: Fortneef on December  6, 2022, 11:08:04 pm
Still its light years better then Rings Of Shite

Yep and it's not even close. There was a lot of talk before both shows started on which would be more popular but HBO have destroyed Amazon with this.

It's like comparing Grange Hill to Shakespeare  ;D
Dench57

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 7, 2022, 01:56:56 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on December  6, 2022, 11:08:04 pm
Still its light years better then Rings Of Shite

Watching them alongside each other every week made the difference in quality even more obvious.
Trada

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 7, 2022, 02:44:43 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on December  6, 2022, 11:08:04 pm
Still its light years better then Rings Of Shite

The show was OK but I enjoyed Rings of power a lot more.
Armand9

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 7, 2022, 08:09:08 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on December  7, 2022, 08:44:23 am
Yep and it's not even close. There was a lot of talk before both shows started on which would be more popular but HBO have destroyed Amazon with this.

It's like comparing Grange Hill to Shakespeare  ;D

the irony of that is galadriel was more suited to grange hill than a tolkein series, all she needed was a faint whiff of lynx about her to complete her take on teenage angst
Fortneef

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 8, 2022, 04:37:24 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on December  7, 2022, 08:09:08 pm
the irony of that is galadriel was more suited to grange hill than a tolkein series, all she needed was a faint whiff of lynx about her to complete her take on teenage angst

body shop white musk surely


ooh proustian rememberance. sigh.
El Lobo

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 8, 2022, 04:42:11 pm
'Any publicity is good publicity' ;)

They crave being talked about months after the episodes air, and here you chaps are.
Schmidt

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 8, 2022, 04:44:30 pm
Fucking hell, were you guys not satisfied with wrecking just the RoP thread so decided to bring it here too?
Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 7, 2023, 11:36:38 pm
Just read a convincing theory that Tywin was a dead man even without Tyrion putting that crossbow bolt into his belly. Oberyn had poisoned him with Widow's Blood, and Tyrion managed to figure that out, thus heading straight for the Hand's privy where he expected to find him, and find him he did.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 9, 2023, 02:39:18 am
Quote from: Sangria on January  7, 2023, 11:36:38 pm
Just read a convincing theory that Tywin was a dead man even without Tyrion putting that crossbow bolt into his belly. Oberyn had poisoned him with Widow's Blood, and Tyrion managed to figure that out, thus heading straight for the Hand's privy where he expected to find him, and find him he did.

I miss good ol' GOT theories
Indomitable_Carp

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 10, 2023, 02:24:17 pm
Just finished the 6th episode of House of the Dragon. Loving it so far. It feels more like a return to the early series of Game of Thrones, when it delved into the nitty gritty politics and hadn´t gone off the rails (In fact I was so bored of GoT by the later seasons that I never even bothered with the last one).

I also like the way it time jumps so as to avoid any fluff. Basically a proper narrative arc.

Haven´t watch the Rings of Power. Will probably give it a go at some point, but I have yet to speak to anyone who was particularly impressed with it.

jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 10, 2023, 06:04:28 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 10, 2023, 02:24:17 pm
Just finished the 6th episode of House of the Dragon. Loving it so far. It feels more like a return to the early series of Game of Thrones, when it delved into the nitty gritty politics and hadn´t gone off the rails (In fact I was so bored of GoT by the later seasons that I never even bothered with the last one).

I also like the way it time jumps so as to avoid any fluff. Basically a proper narrative arc.

Haven´t watch the Rings of Power. Will probably give it a go at some point, but I have yet to speak to anyone who was particularly impressed with it.

You should watch His Dark Materials, one of the best book to television adaptions I have seen and it's beautifully filmed with a good, complex plot and great character development. I am still stunned by how well they did the last season, as I thought it would be impossible.
Schmarn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 11, 2023, 01:50:31 pm


I enjoyed House of Dragon a lot but it's absurd that the Golden Globes chose it over Better Call Saul for best TV series. 
Indomitable_Carp

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 11, 2023, 02:01:25 pm
Quote from: jillc on January 10, 2023, 06:04:28 pm
You should watch His Dark Materials, one of the best book to television adaptions I have seen and it's beautifully filmed with a good, complex plot and great character development. I am still stunned by how well they did the last season, as I thought it would be impossible.

I´ll keep my eye out for that.

I remember reading them as a kid/teen but was never massively enthused. Which is a shame because I´d probably like them if I gave them another go now.
Nobby Reserve

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 11, 2023, 02:11:15 pm
My eldest has, over the last couple of months, been watching GoT for the first time. She keeps me updated with where she's at with it, asking questions, talking developments, etc (and we've watched a few episodes together)

Yesterday, she reached the scene where the Night King kills the dragon.

Afterwards, I asked her "Were those huge chains just lying about in the snow, do you think?"

That was all it took  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Indomitable_Carp

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 11, 2023, 02:19:11 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 11, 2023, 02:11:15 pm
My eldest has, over the last couple of months, been watching GoT for the first time. She keeps me updated with where she's at with it, asking questions, talking developments, etc (and we've watched a few episodes together)

Yesterday, she reached the scene where the Night King kills the dragon.

Afterwards, I asked her "Were those huge chains just lying about in the snow, do you think?"

That was all it took  :lmao :lmao :lmao

I think it was that season that I packed it in as too stupid to continue.
Nobby Reserve

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 11, 2023, 02:20:34 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 11, 2023, 02:19:11 pm
I think it was that season that I packed it in as too stupid to continue.


We never did get to see the teleporter, did we?
jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 11, 2023, 04:11:53 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 11, 2023, 02:01:25 pm
I´ll keep my eye out for that.

I remember reading them as a kid/teen but was never massively enthused. Which is a shame because I´d probably like them if I gave them another go now.

They have done a fantastic job with and they have landed the ending very well unlike GOT.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 14, 2023, 09:51:43 am
I've just finished HotD. I thought it was excellent. I wasnt sold by some of the actor choices, mainly Paddy Considine and Matt Smith. I just couldn't see past other things that they did, but they played it really well.

I loved the last few episodes. It's giving myself and my wife the feelings we have when we first started watching Got.
kaesarsosei

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 28, 2023, 09:24:53 am
Only watched the final episode of this last night and had avoided this thread until now.

Unfortunately I see some of the same shit-posts that are in the LotR thread. The first thing I would say is that it isnt a competition. I actually enjoyed both shows. HotD is the better quality show overall, but LotR is much better visually and that counts for something. But guess what, both these shows can and will co-exist.

My second gripe is with those saying this wasnt as good as even latter stage GoT. I cant really argue with that, on these forums you will also find people who enjoy Picard and Discovery and theres no arguing with that kind of opinion. But for me HoT is better than at LEAST the final two seasons of GoT Im sure because GRRM had more to do with the writing.

Another problem that GoT had to deal with throughout its run is that a large part of its cast, who got the jobs initially due to budgetary reasons and the fact it was an unknown and a risk, were actually bad actors. All of the Stark children for example, although Robbs actor has become very good since then. The cast in HotD are uniformly brilliant. I would say Paddy Considine puts in the best performance playing the best role in all of the shows.

My final observations is that those who came away from the finale buzzing about the setup of a war of dragons in S2 - you havent really been paying attention have you? Wars are the afterthought in this world. There was only one war scene/episode of note in all of GoT and the most impactful ones were dealt with (correctly) off-screen. This is not Star Wars with dragons.
meady1981

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 28, 2023, 10:56:45 am
Turns out I live on the same road as Emma Darcy and have done for some years. She looks very different in real life. Interesting fact for no one there.
Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 28, 2023, 12:15:44 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January 28, 2023, 09:24:53 am
Only watched the final episode of this last night and had avoided this thread until now.

Unfortunately I see some of the same shit-posts that are in the LotR thread. The first thing I would say is that it isnt a competition. I actually enjoyed both shows. HotD is the better quality show overall, but LotR is much better visually and that counts for something. But guess what, both these shows can and will co-exist.

My second gripe is with those saying this wasnt as good as even latter stage GoT. I cant really argue with that, on these forums you will also find people who enjoy Picard and Discovery and theres no arguing with that kind of opinion. But for me HoT is better than at LEAST the final two seasons of GoT Im sure because GRRM had more to do with the writing.

I've not seen that assertion. HotD is generally rated on a par with better GoT, perhaps even vying with peak GoT, and comfortably ahead of the second half of GoT.
Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 10:38:42 pm
Reading the latest quora dregs again, and the algorithm throws up "Prostitutes swarming Davos. If you think it is ALL work in Davos, you are wrong."

As I'd been reading ASoIAF threads, this puzzled me, as I didn't think the Onion Knight had it in him.

Disappointingly, it continues "in Davos where the worlds economic and political elite are meeting at the World Economic Forum. so are the most beautiful prostitutes and high class escorts providing the best of services that only money can buy".
Nobby Reserve

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 04:51:25 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January 28, 2023, 09:24:53 am
Another problem that GoT had to deal with throughout its run is that a large part of its cast, who got the jobs initially due to budgetary reasons and the fact it was an unknown and a risk, were actually bad actors. All of the Stark children for example


Woah!

Maisie Williams was brilliant from start to finish (unnecessary Gendry bed scene notwithstanding).
