The thing is a timesink but it makes me wonder just how blasé you'd need to be to find the experience of being in the world utterly stultifying. There's a coherency and a beauty to the world that verges on art. You could play it as a walking simulator, and it not be a total waste of time.
Really though when you're riding, the cores system is your priority. Get a little routine. Feed your horse, clean it, feed yourself, top up stamina.
Riding is boss. I don't know how everybody else hunts, but I just ignore the bait system entirely and ride around with the varmint and Springfield rifles in my loadout. (the Springfield only fires one shot before reload, so you can actually use DeadEye to place the shot on the animal!)
No, it's not a game you play for 15 minutes then go to bed happy. It's a scripted, storylined simulation of the Old West. That's the intent.
Which is why I suppose you get people who think it's a bad thing to have patience. Trust me, it gets plenty immediate when you know what you're doing. I think your first dozen hours are almost guaranteed to be spent a bit lost & overwhelmed, and the first couple chapters are basically tutorials. I'd even say the sweet spot exists outside the actual storyline...