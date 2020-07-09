I've been playing a couple of hours now, I'm on chapter 2 and I can see both sides of the argument.



It looks beautiful but I can understand why people get overwhelmed or bored and give up.



The controls system is just too clunky and unnatural. It's over complicated in places where it doesn't need to be. I do understand though that it could be because I'm coming off the back of sinking 100 plus hours into AC Odyssey.



I do think the game is clumsy. Twice now I have done two small side missions which have ended up badly.



First one I was helping a stranger who's horse had fallen on her. I helped her up and offered to take her home. When we were walking to my horse we bumped into each other and she screamed and ran off. There was no way to calm the situation either.



The next time I was returning a horse to someone after I borrowed it to chase someone, upon returning the gentlemen was so pleased to see I was bringing his horse back, the dialogue had started and then I got of my horse, who accidently knocked into him and he went apeshit!



I will persist with it though because I am beginning to find enjoyment in it other than its looks.