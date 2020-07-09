« previous next »
Dynasty

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3800 on: July 9, 2020, 11:29:05 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  9, 2020, 04:32:47 PM
I'm about 15% through the story and to say I'm underwhelmed so far would be an understatement. The missions aren't very interesting and travelling between places is so boring and monotonous after about 30 seconds. I can see why other people would enjoy it because it looks great and if you like storylines that are extremely slow burners it's probably right up your street. I shall probably continue playing through because I don't like quitting halfway, but it's a once only thing and then I'll flog it to Cex or something.
The game is boring as fuck you need to have real patience to enjoy it. I think it's the perfect game for people who don't have much going on in life and can put the time and effort in. My attention span is very limited, so I prefer fun gaming that captures your focus right away.
Last Edit: July 10, 2020, 01:02:03 AM by Dynasty
AndyMuller

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3801 on: July 10, 2020, 06:58:52 AM
Quote from: Dynasty on July  9, 2020, 11:29:05 PM
The game is boring as fuck you need to have real patience to enjoy it. I think it's the perfect game for people who don't have much going on in life and can put the time and effort in. My attention span is very limited, so I prefer fun gaming that captures your focus right away.

But you finished TLOU2 in 1 day?
ToneLa

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3802 on: July 10, 2020, 07:12:15 AM
 ;D

The thing is a timesink but it makes me wonder just how blasé you'd need to be to find the experience of being in the world utterly stultifying. There's a coherency and a beauty to the world that verges on art. You could play it as a walking simulator, and it not be a total waste of time.

Really though when you're riding, the cores system is your priority. Get a little routine. Feed your horse, clean it, feed yourself, top up stamina.

Riding is boss. I don't know how everybody else hunts, but I just ignore the bait system entirely and ride around with the varmint and Springfield rifles in my loadout. (the Springfield only fires one shot before reload, so you can actually use DeadEye to place the shot on the animal!)

No, it's not a game you play for 15 minutes then go to bed happy. It's a scripted, storylined simulation of the Old West. That's the intent.

Which is why I suppose you get people who think it's a bad thing to have patience. Trust me, it gets plenty immediate when you know what you're doing. I think your first dozen hours are almost guaranteed to be spent a bit lost & overwhelmed, and the first couple chapters are basically tutorials. I'd even say the sweet spot exists outside the actual storyline...
Last Edit: July 10, 2020, 07:13:53 AM by ToneLa
fucking appalled

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3803 on: July 10, 2020, 08:41:35 AM
If youre bored riding about, just head into a little town and shoot the place up then take out the law. Much more fun riding around with bounty hunters appearing very now and then.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3804 on: July 10, 2020, 10:18:23 AM
I've been playing a couple of hours now, I'm on chapter 2 and I can see both sides of the argument.

It looks beautiful but I can understand why people get overwhelmed or bored and give up.

The controls system is just too clunky and unnatural. It's over complicated in places where it doesn't need to be. I do understand though that it could be because I'm coming off the back of sinking 100 plus hours into AC Odyssey.

I do think the game is clumsy. Twice now I have done two small side missions which have ended up badly.

First one I was helping a stranger who's horse had fallen on her. I helped her up and offered to take her home. When we were walking to my horse we bumped into each other and she screamed and ran off. There was no way to calm the situation either.

The next time I was returning a horse to someone after I borrowed it to chase someone, upon returning the gentlemen was so pleased to see I was bringing his horse back, the dialogue had started and then I got of my horse, who accidently knocked into him and he went apeshit!

I will persist with it though because I am beginning to find enjoyment in it other than its looks.
ToneLa

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3805 on: July 10, 2020, 10:39:25 AM
A lot of the controls / physics clunkiness (which I see what they were going for, but opening drawers takes in third person takes forever) just doesn't exist in first-person. First person shooting, third-person horse riding is the way to go IMO

Waiting for the OpenIV team to crack it really. GTAV ended up with mods that restored GTAIV's physics and such. RDR2 could use that level of modding! One day soon.
Statto Red

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3806 on: July 10, 2020, 01:44:41 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  9, 2020, 04:32:47 PM
I'm about 15% through the story and to say I'm underwhelmed so far would be an understatement. The missions aren't very interesting and travelling between places is so boring and monotonous after about 30 seconds. I can see why other people would enjoy it because it looks great and if you like storylines that are extremely slow burners it's probably right up your street. I shall probably continue playing through because I don't like quitting halfway, but it's a once only thing and then I'll flog it to Cex or something.

That's the early missions for you though, RDRII missions get better from end of chapter 2 .

I love to roam between missions to one of the hills above Rhodes, get a good view to the east, & watch the morning sunrise
Last Edit: July 10, 2020, 01:50:08 PM by Statto Red
Statto Red

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3807 on: July 10, 2020, 01:57:38 PM
It took me playing story mode through 3 times before i started enjoying it[i know that's a lot of hours], i take time to stop off in camp between missions, rather than playing the next mission at once, unless the story is set up to play the next mission once you've finished the previous mission, some of the dialog other gang members have in camp between each other is exceptional.
ToneLa

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3808 on: July 10, 2020, 05:14:07 PM
This is my third playthrough and I'm still discovering new stuff the gang say or do in camp!

It's just packed with content. If you can't enjoy Sean, then you may as well uninstall it  :D
ToneLa

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3809 on: Yesterday at 11:58:23 AM
Don't remember sharing this before but I have the official guide in my Onedrive (click and when Onedrive opens just click Download, it's a PDF)

I think to get the most out of this game it helps to know a lot of it. Full walkthrough n that, but honestly the most useful stuff for me is where all the unique hats are  ;D
Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:00:44 PM by ToneLa
Slick_Beef

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3810 on: Yesterday at 05:37:47 PM
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on July 10, 2020, 10:18:23 AM
I've been playing a couple of hours now, I'm on chapter 2 and I can see both sides of the argument.

It looks beautiful but I can understand why people get overwhelmed or bored and give up.

The controls system is just too clunky and unnatural. It's over complicated in places where it doesn't need to be. I do understand though that it could be because I'm coming off the back of sinking 100 plus hours into AC Odyssey.

I do think the game is clumsy. Twice now I have done two small side missions which have ended up badly.

First one I was helping a stranger who's horse had fallen on her. I helped her up and offered to take her home. When we were walking to my horse we bumped into each other and she screamed and ran off. There was no way to calm the situation either.

The next time I was returning a horse to someone after I borrowed it to chase someone, upon returning the gentlemen was so pleased to see I was bringing his horse back, the dialogue had started and then I got of my horse, who accidently knocked into him and he went apeshit!

I will persist with it though because I am beginning to find enjoyment in it other than its looks.

Haha, I've had some situations like that too that annoyed me a bit. I was helping some fella clean rats out of his bar in St Denis. I was carefully doing it with my bow to not cause a scene.  At some point panning the camera around looking for rats I had my bow pointed near the fella and he ran and called the police on me. I stepped outside with my bow still in hand and they shot me.

Another time I had just finished helping someone and went to get back on my horse, but the horse was by the lady and it seems the "get on horse" button is the same as the "choke" button so I just randomly murdered her in the middle of a busy street.

Oh well, besides those hiccups I'm really enjoying it.

I'm still on C2 and the next mission I have is to
 
but I can't be arsed with him at all so I've just been hunting to upgrade my satchels.
ToneLa

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3811 on: Yesterday at 06:34:13 PM
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Yesterday at 05:37:47 PM
I'm still on C2 and the next mission I have is to
 
but I can't be arsed with him at all so I've just been hunting to upgrade my satchels.

I recommend doing that mission at least, because
The Legendary satchel is a bitch, can happily give tips, but jeez, it's hard...
Slick_Beef

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3812 on: Yesterday at 10:39:03 PM
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:34:13 PM
I recommend doing that mission at least, because
The Legendary satchel is a bitch, can happily give tips, but jeez, it's hard...

Thanks for the tip, I did the mission, although seriously...
Dynasty

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3813 on: Today at 03:07:11 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 10, 2020, 06:58:52 AM
But you finished TLOU2 in 1 day?
I finished it in 2 days actually to trade it in plus 50% of the game is cutscenes much easier to consume then RDR2 which is essentially the Sims 4 western cowboy DLC. A near 100-hour game where only 10% of it is actually interesting the other 90% is waiting for something to actually happen.
ToneLa

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3814 on: Today at 09:24:31 PM
Quote from: Dynasty on Today at 03:07:11 PM
I finished it in 2 days actually to trade it in plus 50% of the game is cutscenes much easier to consume then RDR2 which is essentially the Sims 4 western cowboy DLC. A near 100-hour game where only 10% of it is actually interesting the other 90% is waiting for something to actually happen.

you seem like you're blaming the game for you not having imagination
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3815 on: Today at 09:30:20 PM
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:24:31 PM
you seem like you're blaming the game for you not having imagination

Pretty much if he's just waiting around for 90% of the time,I'd think it was shit if that's all I did as well.
fucking appalled

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3816 on: Today at 10:05:59 PM
Who was that other guy who just kept posting about how much he hated the game? ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Reply #3817 on: Today at 10:16:14 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:05:59 PM
Who was that other guy who just kept posting about how much he hated the game? ;D

Can't remember but who in their right mind takes that horse back to the fella,you keep it and then you can travel with two horses and kill twice the game for the pot.
