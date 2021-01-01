« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 1054304 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19360 on: Today at 06:27:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:21:53 pm
Careful, he'll be calling you to the seaside at dawn.

:)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,129
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19361 on: Today at 06:34:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:17:35 pm
you want one for each hand?  who TF are you expecting?

Its for when the Zombie Apocalypse comes ;D

The one I've got is only for cutting straw, I want to get a razor sharp one next to practice cutting bamboo. Its a Martial Arts thing.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:21:53 pm
Careful, he'll be calling you to the seaside at dawn.

;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19362 on: Today at 06:37:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:13:59 pm
There is a built in/agreed loophole in the law, which allows the purchase and ownership of a Samurai sword, so long as the sword was made using traditional methods. If its NOT made in this manner, then its illegal. You don't need a licence to own one, you don't have to inform plod or anything. Seeing as its in a presentation box, it could be a decent sword.  Don't give in it, plod will just take it and send it to be destroyed, keep it, or give it to someone who will appreciate it.

This is mine, I bought it last month from a UK website. Its made using traditional Japanese methods so it's legal



Planning on getting another at some point

How do you know if it's been made authentically though? 

This doesn't seem particularly flashy or well made and the presentation box is a bit tatty too although I've not really looked at it in great detail.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19363 on: Today at 06:39:15 pm »
Is rawk about to have an antiques roadshow moment  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19364 on: Today at 06:50:36 pm »
 Debs is there no way of returning it the tenant, if you have no use for it.
If its in a presentation box I don't think they have it for nefarious reasons
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,129
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19365 on: Today at 06:53:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:37:10 pm
How do you know if it's been made authentically though? 

This doesn't seem particularly flashy or well made and the presentation box is a bit tatty too although I've not really looked at it in great detail.

See the wavy bit on the blade on mine? This is caused by using clay during forging to give the sharp edge, a shitty replica wont have this.

Post a pic and lets have a look.

I'm going to London tomorrow, so I'll have a nosey on Sunday.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,947
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19366 on: Today at 06:58:27 pm »
I told you so, Debs...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19367 on: Today at 07:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:50:36 pm
Debs is there no way of returning it the tenant, if you have no use for it.
If its in a presentation box I don't think they have it for nefarious reasons

They've not asked for it like they have for other things and I didn't push it as it might have been her daughter's brought home without mums knowledge.  I didn't want to get her into bother if it was as she's only 15.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:53:01 pm
See the wavy bit on the blade on mine? This is caused by using clay during forging to give the sharp edge, a shitty replica wont have this.

Post a pic and lets have a look.

I'm going to London tomorrow, so I'll have a nosey on Sunday.

This isn't curved, it's a straight blade and not even that sharp, in a fake polished ebony sheath with a black fabric handle.

I can't post pics that Imgur thing doesn't work for me.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,342
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19368 on: Today at 07:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:23:48 pm
As far as I remember if the blade is over 50cm then it's not legal to keep one without a licence or something.

My lad has one (don't think it's a Samurai though), but the blade is only 40cm.
A licence  :o
Fuck me there's two items in my loft that never see light of day that could be completely illegal, one of them shocking and I've no idea how my lad got it through customs many years ago.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19369 on: Today at 07:54:13 pm »
We used to sell samurai swords in a shop I used to work in in Glasgow, and some of them came in presentation boxes. They were cheap Chinese crap.  ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,129
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19370 on: Today at 07:57:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:14:43 pm
They've not asked for it like they have for other things and I didn't push it as it might have been her daughter's brought home without mums knowledge.  I didn't want to get her into bother if it was as she's only 15.

This isn't curved, it's a straight blade and not even that sharp, in a fake polished ebony sheath with a black fabric handle.

I can't post pics that Imgur thing doesn't work for me.

Does it look like this?



Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19371 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:57:12 pm
Does it look like this?



Yeah that's the one except the sheath is polished not matt 😳

The box is red and black embroidered silk and bright orange satin inside.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19372 on: Today at 08:13:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:34:32 pm
Its for when the Zombie Apocalypse comes ;D

The one I've got is only for cutting straw, I want to get a razor sharp one next to practice cutting bamboo. Its a Martial Arts thing.

;)
sounds more like a Revenge of the Vegetation thing  :)
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19373 on: Today at 08:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:54:13 pm
samurai swords ... in a shop in Glasgow .... Chinese crap. 
globalism alive and well.  :)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,209
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19374 on: Today at 08:19:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:39:13 pm
A licence  :o
Fuck me there's two items in my loft that never see light of day that could be completely illegal, one of them shocking and I've no idea how my lad got it through customs many years ago.

Enough about your dildos John.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19375 on: Today at 08:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:19:14 pm
Enough about your dildos John.

 ;D
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,342
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19376 on: Today at 08:52:49 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,129
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19377 on: Today at 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:59:49 pm
Yeah that's the one except the sheath is polished not matt 😳

The box is red and black embroidered silk and bright orange satin inside.

Sounds like its a "Ninja" sword, probably not legal
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Up
« previous next »
 