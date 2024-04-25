Bit of a strange one this but need some advice.



Clearing out the flat after my tenants moved out and found what looks like a samurai sword in a presentation box.



Do I hand it in or will that cause issues for them if the cops decide to investigate?



As far as I remember if the blade is over 50cm then it's not legal to keep one without a licence or something.



My lad has one (don't think it's a Samurai though), but the blade is only 40cm.



There is a built in/agreed loophole in the law, which allows the purchase and ownership of a Samurai sword, so long as the sword was made using traditional methods. If its NOT made in this manner, then its illegal. You don't need a licence to own one, you don't have to inform plod or anything. Seeing as its in a presentation box, it could be a decent sword. Don't give in it, plod will just take it and send it to be destroyed, keep it, or give it to someone who will appreciate it.This is mine, I bought it last month from a UK website. Its made using traditional Japanese methods so it's legalPlanning on getting another at some point