Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies

Offline owens_2k

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19320 on: April 25, 2024, 05:10:43 pm »
Keep seeing adverts for CBD gummies. Always endorsed by people who I associate with having a screw loose - Merson, Le-Tissier, Kerry Katona etc. Anyways all seems like a load of boll*cks. Is there any actual unbiased research into this type of product that one can read?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19321 on: April 25, 2024, 05:47:24 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on April 25, 2024, 05:10:43 pm
Keep seeing adverts for CBD gummies. Always endorsed by people who I associate with having a screw loose - Merson, Le-Tissier, Kerry Katona etc. Anyways all seems like a load of boll*cks. Is there any actual unbiased research into this type of product that one can read?
You might as well get them from Holland and Barrett

https://www.hollandandbarrett.com/shop/vitamins-supplements/cbd/


https://www.food.gov.uk/safety-hygiene/cannabidiol-cbd

Not exactly unbiased.
https://britishcannabis.org/shop/cbd-gummies/

Depends what you need them for & all of those use hemp. If it's for pain then you might want to look at getting actual oil, there are a few places that you can get it from, places like curaleaf.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19322 on: April 25, 2024, 09:01:40 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on April 25, 2024, 05:10:43 pm
Keep seeing adverts for CBD gummies. Always endorsed by people who I associate with having a screw loose - Merson, Le-Tissier, Kerry Katona etc. Anyways all seems like a load of boll*cks. Is there any actual unbiased research into this type of product that one can read?

John Aldridge has been pushing them as well. Jodie Marsh is constantly tweeting about it, oil as well as gummies.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19323 on: April 25, 2024, 09:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 25, 2024, 09:01:40 pm
John Aldridge has been pushing them as well. Jodie Marsh is constantly tweeting about it, oil as well as gummies.

They'd push shit butties if they got paid for it
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19324 on: April 25, 2024, 09:07:57 pm »
Anthony Fowler has been doing hemp CBD for years, called Supreme CBD.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19325 on: April 26, 2024, 12:20:28 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 25, 2024, 09:01:40 pm
John Aldridge has been pushing them as well.

Saw Aldo in Bergamo last week.  Had a chat with him and shook his hand.  SUPERB!

He didn't try and flog me any CBD Gummies though :(
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19326 on: April 26, 2024, 11:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 26, 2024, 12:20:28 am
Saw Aldo in Bergamo last week.  Had a chat with him and shook his hand.  SUPERB!


Marriage still alright?
Offline kellan

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19327 on: April 27, 2024, 08:49:25 am »
One for the computer techs...

My boot drive died yesterday - at least in as far as it not booting windows any longer, the data might still be retrievable, I suppose.

Windows was installed on the thing using the media creation tool and my Win7 license key off my old store bought PC, then upgraded to Win10. Can this process simply be repeated on a new boot drive or is it a one-time thing?

I was thinking of outright buying Win11 anyway, whether my old license is fine or not, just for the cleanest of starts.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19328 on: April 29, 2024, 02:52:21 pm »
How do you read The Times for free? There's an article from last week I want to read but it's paywalled
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19329 on: April 29, 2024, 02:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 29, 2024, 02:52:21 pm
How do you read The Times for free? There's an article from last week I want to read but it's paywalled

Ive not tried it myself but try putting the url in here

https://archive.is/
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19330 on: April 29, 2024, 03:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 29, 2024, 02:57:04 pm
Ive not tried it myself but try putting the url in here

https://archive.is/

My work have blocked that site it appears. Not working on my phone either  :butt

This is the article I want to read

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/child-maintenance-service-uk-news-loopholes-pay-fbfq39f8x
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19331 on: April 29, 2024, 04:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 29, 2024, 03:25:16 pm
My work have blocked that site it appears. Not working on my phone either  :butt

This is the article I want to read

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/child-maintenance-service-uk-news-loopholes-pay-fbfq39f8x

Sorry mate, cant get it to work.  Jiminy Cricket is the RAWK expert
Offline kellan

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19332 on: April 29, 2024, 04:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 29, 2024, 03:25:16 pm
My work have blocked that site it appears. Not working on my phone either  :butt

This is the article I want to read

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/child-maintenance-service-uk-news-loopholes-pay-fbfq39f8x
I've PM'ed it to you, if you're still after it.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19333 on: April 29, 2024, 05:14:05 pm »
Quote from: kellan on April 29, 2024, 04:38:13 pm
I've PM'ed it to you, if you're still after it.

Nice one, cheers  :wave
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19334 on: April 30, 2024, 02:13:06 pm »
Wasnt sure where to ask this,

My mate used his LFC Membership to buy Pink tickets for two people who are not LFC members, how do I transfer these tickets.  How will my mate who purchased them receive the tickets, will it go into his wallet like match tickets ?
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19335 on: April 30, 2024, 03:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 30, 2024, 02:13:06 pm
Wasnt sure where to ask this,

My mate used his LFC Membership to buy Pink tickets for two people who are not LFC members, how do I transfer these tickets.  How will my mate who purchased them receive the tickets, will it go into his wallet like match tickets ?

They should just be able to sign up on the LFC website. Missus came to the Manc legends game and I just signed her up to LFC and then sent it to her. You link memberships to your account and then you can transfer tickets to each other IIRC
Offline rowan_d

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19336 on: May 2, 2024, 04:09:43 pm »
Why do train tickets online show as limited availablity, sometimes unavailable altogether so it's presumably not a con to make you rush to buy them, but when you actually take the journey there are hundreds of empty seats throughout? Do they just leave far too many spots open for tickets to be bought at the time, or are they spread across too many companies?
Online redbyrdz

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19337 on: May 2, 2024, 05:45:15 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on May  2, 2024, 04:09:43 pm
Why do train tickets online show as limited availablity, sometimes unavailable altogether so it's presumably not a con to make you rush to buy them, but when you actually take the journey there are hundreds of empty seats throughout? Do they just leave far too many spots open for tickets to be bought at the time, or are they spread across too many companies?
If its a journey with multiple trains, then its sometimes just one of the connecting trains that is full.

And I guess they need to leave some seats unavailable to buy in advance, because some passengers will get on with anytime or season tickets. But yeah, no idea why if the whole traim seems empty!
Offline reddebs

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19338 on: May 2, 2024, 07:51:56 pm »
When did HGVs start being allowed to use the outside lanes on a motorway?

I'm seeing it more often these days.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19339 on: May 2, 2024, 08:22:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May  2, 2024, 07:51:56 pm
When did HGVs start being allowed to use the outside lanes on a motorway?

I'm seeing it more often these days.

We're not. It'll be newly qualified agency drivers, possibly from a foreign background, who cannot drive for toffee but have learnt enough driving Ubers to take their test and should never be behind the wheel.

Some soft c*nt decided that reversing into a parking bay and coupling/uncoupling is no longer a part of the test and a "third party" can do this element. Cue agency drivers who have no fucking idea how to pick up/drop trailers and c*nts who cannot get on a bay nor park a fucking trailer in a yard :no
Offline reddebs

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19340 on: May 2, 2024, 08:25:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  2, 2024, 08:22:18 pm
We're not. It'll be newly qualified agency drivers, possibly from a foreign background, who cannot drive for toffee but have learnt enough driving Ubers to take their test and should never be behind the wheel.

Some soft c*nt decided that reversing into a parking bay and coupling/uncoupling is no longer a part of the test and a "third party" can do this element. Cue agency drivers who have no fucking idea how to pick up/drop trailers and c*nts who cannot get on a bay nor park a fucking trailer in a yard :no

Eastbound on the M56 near Chester today and they were 3 abreast. 

Looked like it was a truckers outing, all Scanias together for a bit of a jolly holding up 3 lanes of cars 😂
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19341 on: May 2, 2024, 08:44:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May  2, 2024, 08:25:58 pm
Eastbound on the M56 near Chester today and they were 3 abreast. 

Looked like it was a truckers outing, all Scanias together for a bit of a jolly holding up 3 lanes of cars 😂

I hope that was caught on CCTV or dashcam and the bellend in lane 3 loses their job - should not be in an HGV
Offline reddebs

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19342 on: May 2, 2024, 09:00:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  2, 2024, 08:44:52 pm
I hope that was caught on CCTV or dashcam and the bellend in lane 3 loses their job - should not be in an HGV

Probably was but they'll not do owt as they seem to be untouchable these days unless the cops are having a 'lets go after HGVs day's.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19343 on: May 2, 2024, 09:26:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May  2, 2024, 09:00:41 pm
Probably was but they'll not do owt as they seem to be untouchable these days unless the cops are having a 'lets go after HGVs day's.

Depending on the firm, a lot won't accept that kind of thing from their drivers and the DVSA (Vosa) would be all over a driver doing that.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19344 on: May 7, 2024, 01:50:01 pm »
Mate of mine is getting married near Tamworth in July, outdoor wedding with marquees, teepees etc.

He's specified full traditional suit for male guests.

It's acceptable to turn up in chinos, shirt, tie and jacket right? Not sitting in my own soup in the central England summer in a cheap suit because none of my good ones fit me any more.
Online SamLad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19345 on: May 7, 2024, 02:38:00 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May  7, 2024, 01:50:01 pm
He's specified full traditional suit for male guests.
It's acceptable to turn up in chinos, shirt, tie and jacket right?
No.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19346 on: May 7, 2024, 03:26:37 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May  7, 2024, 01:50:01 pm
Mate of mine is getting married near Tamworth in July, outdoor wedding with marquees, teepees etc.

He's specified full traditional suit for male guests.

It's acceptable to turn up in chinos, shirt, tie and jacket right? Not sitting in my own soup in the central England summer in a cheap suit because none of my good ones fit me any more.

Im going to my first wedding in about 8 years in the Autumn. I dont even own a suit any more. My wife reckons I can do without but Im. Not convinced. Dont want to be the only twat there looking different to the rest! Could do with a funeral between now and then so I have to go out and buy a suit (any volunteers?).
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19347 on: May 7, 2024, 03:27:11 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May  7, 2024, 01:50:01 pm
Mate of mine is getting married near Tamworth in July, outdoor wedding with marquees, teepees etc.

He's specified full traditional suit for male guests.

It's acceptable to turn up in chinos, shirt, tie and jacket right? Not sitting in my own soup in the central England summer in a cheap suit because none of my good ones fit me any more.

Was thinking of slacks and a Castrol GTX bomber jacket by the way.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19348 on: May 7, 2024, 04:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  7, 2024, 03:27:11 pm
Was thinking of slacks and a Castrol GTX bomber jacket by the way.

Was unsure whether to wear Imperial Leisure or Strolling Pastel. I'll drive down in Cruiser Arriviste.
Offline Ray K

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19349 on: May 7, 2024, 05:05:18 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May  7, 2024, 04:51:19 pm
Was unsure whether to wear Imperial Leisure or Strolling Pastel. I'll drive down in Cruiser Arriviste.
As long as you pair them with double cadet stripe socks you'll be l'homme du sport of the wedding.
Online SamLad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19350 on: May 7, 2024, 05:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  7, 2024, 03:26:37 pm
Im going to my first wedding in about 8 years in the Autumn. I dont even own a suit any more. My wife reckons I can do without but Im. Not convinced. Dont want to be the only twat there looking different to the rest! Could do with a funeral between now and then so I have to go out and buy a suit (any volunteers?).
How about some nominations - some of the posters on the player threads?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19351 on: May 7, 2024, 09:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May  7, 2024, 05:05:18 pm
As long as you pair them with double cadet stripe socks you'll be l'homme du sport of the wedding.

I'll have to offset that look with those four old reliables  cravat, hat, summer spectacles and, for that touch of class, the Alan Partridge blazer badge.
Offline reddebs

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19352 on: Today at 06:49:43 am »
Bit of a strange one this but need some advice.

Clearing out the flat after my tenants moved out and found what looks like a samurai sword in a presentation box. 

Do I hand it in or will that cause issues for them if the cops decide to investigate?
Offline Claire.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19353 on: Today at 09:29:13 am »
I doubt it'd be in the public interest to investigate, they might take it and destroy it, they're not all illegal though.

Phone 101 or go on your local forces website and send in a query about it.
Offline reddebs

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19354 on: Today at 11:23:44 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:29:13 am
I doubt it'd be in the public interest to investigate, they might take it and destroy it, they're not all illegal though.

Phone 101 or go on your local forces website and send in a query about it.

Ta Claire 👍
Online afc tukrish

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19355 on: Today at 12:54:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:49:43 am
Bit of a strange one this but need some advice.

Clearing out the flat after my tenants moved out and found what looks like a samurai sword in a presentation box. 

Do I hand it in or will that cause issues for them if the cops decide to investigate?

Give it to Rob...
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19356 on: Today at 03:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:29:13 am
I doubt it'd be in the public interest to investigate, they might take it and destroy it, they're not all illegal though.

Phone 101 or go on your local forces website and send in a query about it.

As far as I remember if the blade is over 50cm then it's not legal to keep one without a licence or something.

My lad has one (don't think it's a Samurai though), but the blade is only 40cm.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19357 on: Today at 06:13:59 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:49:43 am
Bit of a strange one this but need some advice.

Clearing out the flat after my tenants moved out and found what looks like a samurai sword in a presentation box. 

Do I hand it in or will that cause issues for them if the cops decide to investigate?

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:23:48 pm
As far as I remember if the blade is over 50cm then it's not legal to keep one without a licence or something.

My lad has one (don't think it's a Samurai though), but the blade is only 40cm.

There is a built in/agreed loophole in the law, which allows the purchase and ownership of a Samurai sword, so long as the sword was made using traditional methods. If its NOT made in this manner, then its illegal. You don't need a licence to own one, you don't have to inform plod or anything. Seeing as its in a presentation box, it could be a decent sword.  Don't give in it, plod will just take it and send it to be destroyed, keep it, or give it to someone who will appreciate it.

This is mine, I bought it last month from a UK website. Its made using traditional Japanese methods so it's legal



Planning on getting another at some point
Online SamLad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19358 on: Today at 06:17:35 pm »
you want one for each hand?  who TF are you expecting?
