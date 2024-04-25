One for the computer techs...
My boot drive died yesterday - at least in as far as it not booting windows any longer, the data might still be retrievable, I suppose.
Windows was installed on the thing using the media creation tool and my Win7 license key off my old store bought PC, then upgraded to Win10. Can this process simply be repeated on a new boot drive or is it a one-time thing?
I was thinking of outright buying Win11 anyway, whether my old license is fine or not, just for the cleanest of starts.