Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19360 on: May 10, 2024, 06:27:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 10, 2024, 06:21:53 pm
Careful, he'll be calling you to the seaside at dawn.

:)
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,136
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19361 on: May 10, 2024, 06:34:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 10, 2024, 06:17:35 pm
you want one for each hand?  who TF are you expecting?

Its for when the Zombie Apocalypse comes ;D

The one I've got is only for cutting straw, I want to get a razor sharp one next to practice cutting bamboo. Its a Martial Arts thing.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 10, 2024, 06:21:53 pm
Careful, he'll be calling you to the seaside at dawn.

;)
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19362 on: May 10, 2024, 06:37:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2024, 06:13:59 pm
There is a built in/agreed loophole in the law, which allows the purchase and ownership of a Samurai sword, so long as the sword was made using traditional methods. If its NOT made in this manner, then its illegal. You don't need a licence to own one, you don't have to inform plod or anything. Seeing as its in a presentation box, it could be a decent sword.  Don't give in it, plod will just take it and send it to be destroyed, keep it, or give it to someone who will appreciate it.

This is mine, I bought it last month from a UK website. Its made using traditional Japanese methods so it's legal



Planning on getting another at some point

How do you know if it's been made authentically though? 

This doesn't seem particularly flashy or well made and the presentation box is a bit tatty too although I've not really looked at it in great detail.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19363 on: May 10, 2024, 06:39:15 pm »
Is rawk about to have an antiques roadshow moment  ;D
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19364 on: May 10, 2024, 06:50:36 pm »
 Debs is there no way of returning it the tenant, if you have no use for it.
If its in a presentation box I don't think they have it for nefarious reasons
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,136
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19365 on: May 10, 2024, 06:53:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 10, 2024, 06:37:10 pm
How do you know if it's been made authentically though? 

This doesn't seem particularly flashy or well made and the presentation box is a bit tatty too although I've not really looked at it in great detail.

See the wavy bit on the blade on mine? This is caused by using clay during forging to give the sharp edge, a shitty replica wont have this.

Post a pic and lets have a look.

I'm going to London tomorrow, so I'll have a nosey on Sunday.
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,955
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19366 on: May 10, 2024, 06:58:27 pm »
I told you so, Debs...
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19367 on: May 10, 2024, 07:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 06:50:36 pm
Debs is there no way of returning it the tenant, if you have no use for it.
If its in a presentation box I don't think they have it for nefarious reasons

They've not asked for it like they have for other things and I didn't push it as it might have been her daughter's brought home without mums knowledge.  I didn't want to get her into bother if it was as she's only 15.

Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2024, 06:53:01 pm
See the wavy bit on the blade on mine? This is caused by using clay during forging to give the sharp edge, a shitty replica wont have this.

Post a pic and lets have a look.

I'm going to London tomorrow, so I'll have a nosey on Sunday.

This isn't curved, it's a straight blade and not even that sharp, in a fake polished ebony sheath with a black fabric handle.

I can't post pics that Imgur thing doesn't work for me.
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,357
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19368 on: May 10, 2024, 07:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 10, 2024, 03:23:48 pm
As far as I remember if the blade is over 50cm then it's not legal to keep one without a licence or something.

My lad has one (don't think it's a Samurai though), but the blade is only 40cm.
A licence  :o
Fuck me there's two items in my loft that never see light of day that could be completely illegal, one of them shocking and I've no idea how my lad got it through customs many years ago.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,518
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19369 on: May 10, 2024, 07:54:13 pm »
We used to sell samurai swords in a shop I used to work in in Glasgow, and some of them came in presentation boxes. They were cheap Chinese crap.  ;D
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,136
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19370 on: May 10, 2024, 07:57:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 10, 2024, 07:14:43 pm
They've not asked for it like they have for other things and I didn't push it as it might have been her daughter's brought home without mums knowledge.  I didn't want to get her into bother if it was as she's only 15.

This isn't curved, it's a straight blade and not even that sharp, in a fake polished ebony sheath with a black fabric handle.

I can't post pics that Imgur thing doesn't work for me.

Does it look like this?



Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19371 on: May 10, 2024, 07:59:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2024, 07:57:12 pm
Does it look like this?



Yeah that's the one except the sheath is polished not matt 😳

The box is red and black embroidered silk and bright orange satin inside.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19372 on: May 10, 2024, 08:13:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2024, 06:34:32 pm
Its for when the Zombie Apocalypse comes ;D

The one I've got is only for cutting straw, I want to get a razor sharp one next to practice cutting bamboo. Its a Martial Arts thing.

;)
sounds more like a Revenge of the Vegetation thing  :)
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19373 on: May 10, 2024, 08:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on May 10, 2024, 07:54:13 pm
samurai swords ... in a shop in Glasgow .... Chinese crap. 
globalism alive and well.  :)
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,291
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19374 on: May 10, 2024, 08:19:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on May 10, 2024, 07:39:13 pm
A licence  :o
Fuck me there's two items in my loft that never see light of day that could be completely illegal, one of them shocking and I've no idea how my lad got it through customs many years ago.

Enough about your dildos John.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,518
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19375 on: May 10, 2024, 08:31:05 pm »
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,357
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19376 on: May 10, 2024, 08:52:49 pm »
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,136
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19377 on: May 10, 2024, 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 10, 2024, 07:59:49 pm
Yeah that's the one except the sheath is polished not matt 😳

The box is red and black embroidered silk and bright orange satin inside.

Sounds like its a "Ninja" sword, probably not legal
Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,530
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19378 on: May 11, 2024, 11:30:08 pm »
What's the best, easiest way to catch a Wood Pigeon?
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,291
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19379 on: May 11, 2024, 11:46:59 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 11, 2024, 11:30:08 pm
What's the best, easiest way to catch a Wood Pigeon?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19380 on: May 11, 2024, 11:58:57 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 11, 2024, 11:30:08 pm
What's the best, easiest way to catch a Wood Pigeon?

Same way you catch a chicken.



If it has any shrubs it can hide in. it'll happily live on the deck until it's healed.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,955
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19381 on: Yesterday at 12:21:18 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 11, 2024, 11:30:08 pm
What's the best, easiest way to catch a Wood Pigeon?

If you wait by the river long enough, the body of the wood pigeon float by.

― Sun Tzu
Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,530
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19382 on: Yesterday at 11:59:18 am »
OK, some sound advice there.

My next question, is it against the law to wring a Wood Pigeon's scrawny bastard neck?

Asking for a mate, and yes I do have one    :P
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,291
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19383 on: Yesterday at 02:16:50 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 11:59:18 am
OK, some sound advice there.

My next question, is it against the law to wring a Wood Pigeon's scrawny bastard neck?

Asking for a mate, and yes I do have one    :P

You have a wood pigeon?
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,609
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19384 on: Yesterday at 02:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:16:50 pm
You have a wood pigeon?
He had a wood pigeon that was his mate, but they fell out after he wrang its neck.
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,212
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19385 on: Today at 02:17:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:16:50 pm
You have a wood pigeon?

Thats one name for it.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19386 on: Today at 07:38:13 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 11:59:18 am
OK, some sound advice there.

My next question, is it against the law to wring a Wood Pigeon's scrawny bastard neck?

Asking for a mate, and yes I do have one    :P

Dont do it Paul, Pigeons are nice :wave
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19387 on: Today at 07:46:30 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 11:59:18 am
OK, some sound advice there.

My next question, is it against the law to wring a Wood Pigeon's scrawny bastard neck?

Asking for a mate, and yes I do have one    :P

They are classed as vermin in the UK and therefore can legally be killed but only by trained, licences professionals or callous bastards with a gun.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19388 on: Today at 07:55:56 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:46:30 am
They are classed as vermin in the UK and therefore can legally be killed but only by trained, licences professionals or callous bastards with a gun.


Bloody hell Debs don't encourage him!
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19389 on: Today at 08:22:25 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:55:56 am

Bloody hell Debs don't encourage him!

Sorry mate I hoped the callous bastards bit would make him think twice 😁
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,136
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19390 on: Today at 10:10:32 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:22:25 am
Sorry mate I hoped the callous bastards bit would make him think twice 😁

i'm ok with it if he's then going to eat it for his tea, otherwise leave it alone.

I do wanna shoot next doors cat when it kills a woody though, horrible well fed little murdering bastard.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19391 on: Today at 10:12:58 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:10:32 am
i'm ok with it if he's then going to eat it for his tea, otherwise leave it alone.

I do wanna shoot next doors cat when it kills a woody though, horrible well fed little murdering bastard.


Good man, cats are evil. 
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,136
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19392 on: Today at 10:16:15 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:12:58 am

Good man, cats are evil. 


Wild animals that happen to live in people's houses. They're fucking slags too, no loyalty. neighbours cat returned after 11 months away, its obviously been living with another family, the fat twat. Little bastards will start eating you not long after you die too.
