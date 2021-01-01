« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 1039230 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,214
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19360 on: Yesterday at 07:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:53:53 pm
Cheers Rob. Im visiting some mates in London for a day and theyre acting like Im being high maintenance or something trying to arrange rough timing and book tickets, ones saying just show up at the station and buy an open return. Surely Id get charged way more doing that and risk the train being full, lime street to euston on a Friday afternoon has to be a busy train I would think? Back me up here because theyre pissing me off

The nearer it gets to the journey, the more Avanti can bang up the prices, I went to Milton Keynes from Manc in November and the price went up from £35 in advance to over £130 the night before, I could have got 1st class for £68. You can pick up offers in advance, like down on the 19th Apr, back on the sat for £68 return, although an Open Return for the same Friday is only £109. You could keep an eye on Friday tickets and see what they do price wise, that'll give you an idea whats best.

I've just booked to go into town next week from Manc, for the two of us its £23 return on Trainline, if we could be arsed with specified trains, I could have got it for £12
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:05:00 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,159
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19361 on: Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm »
Only downside with Trainline was I booked tickets well in advance once (like about 3 months). Came to the day of travel and there was a train striker. Despite paying a couple of quid extra for some insurance (I didnt read the small print!) it didnt cover striker action. Because there was a very skeleton service they said I wasnt entitled to a refund. Had I booked directly though the network provider (GWR) I would have been so I bear that in mind now on the rare occasions I do a longer journey by train.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,214
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19362 on: Yesterday at 10:26:13 pm »
I use trainline for local, when we're going to London I'll book that train direct with Avanti
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,087
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19363 on: Today at 08:37:43 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:05:07 pm
Whats the best site for buying train tickets (Formby to euston return)? Theres a few out there, are they all the same or is one RAWK endorsed?
As Rob says trainline is good but there's adverts in Merseyrail stations that they offer the best national rail travel deals, it might be worth popping in to your local Merseyrail station mate.







« Last Edit: Today at 10:00:25 am by John C »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,326
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19364 on: Today at 08:46:31 am »
Last time I checked Trainline charge a booking fee. whereas booking through National Rail doesn't. Often worth checking Trainline first though as sometimes they have deals that make it worth it.
Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,467
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19365 on: Today at 02:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:46:31 am
Last time I checked Trainline charge a booking fee. whereas booking through National Rail doesn't. Often worth checking Trainline first though as sometimes they have deals that make it worth it.

I usually use LNER as they have no booking fees and often have good cashback deals on Monzo.

They all use the same database for fares so there is no cost saving to be had other than saving on the booking fee and maximising any cashback.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,214
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19366 on: Today at 02:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:46:31 am
Last time I checked Trainline charge a booking fee. whereas booking through National Rail doesn't. Often worth checking Trainline first though as sometimes they have deals that make it worth it.

Just checked, yeah got charged 99p booking fee. Like you say sometimes its worth it though, as I'd never heard of a split ticket before and not sure of others offer it. We get Manc to Birchwood or Warrington, then Warrington to Lime Street, pricing is nuts as you don't get off the train, I've had them for £10 return for the two of us before now
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Up
« previous next »
 