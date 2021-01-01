« previous next »
Cheers Rob. Im visiting some mates in London for a day and theyre acting like Im being high maintenance or something trying to arrange rough timing and book tickets, ones saying just show up at the station and buy an open return. Surely Id get charged way more doing that and risk the train being full, lime street to euston on a Friday afternoon has to be a busy train I would think? Back me up here because theyre pissing me off

The nearer it gets to the journey, the more Avanti can bang up the prices, I went to Milton Keynes from Manc in November and the price went up from £35 in advance to over £130 the night before, I could have got 1st class for £68. You can pick up offers in advance, like down on the 19th Apr, back on the sat for £68 return, although an Open Return for the same Friday is only £109. You could keep an eye on Friday tickets and see what they do price wise, that'll give you an idea whats best.

I've just booked to go into town next week from Manc, for the two of us its £23 return on Trainline, if we could be arsed with specified trains, I could have got it for £12
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Only downside with Trainline was I booked tickets well in advance once (like about 3 months). Came to the day of travel and there was a train striker. Despite paying a couple of quid extra for some insurance (I didnt read the small print!) it didnt cover striker action. Because there was a very skeleton service they said I wasnt entitled to a refund. Had I booked directly though the network provider (GWR) I would have been so I bear that in mind now on the rare occasions I do a longer journey by train.
I use trainline for local, when we're going to London I'll book that train direct with Avanti
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA
