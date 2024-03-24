Cheers Rob. Im visiting some mates in London for a day and theyre acting like Im being high maintenance or something trying to arrange rough timing and book tickets, ones saying just show up at the station and buy an open return. Surely Id get charged way more doing that and risk the train being full, lime street to euston on a Friday afternoon has to be a busy train I would think? Back me up here because theyre pissing me off



The nearer it gets to the journey, the more Avanti can bang up the prices, I went to Milton Keynes from Manc in November and the price went up from £35 in advance to over £130 the night before, I could have got 1st class for £68. You can pick up offers in advance, like down on the 19th Apr, back on the sat for £68 return, although an Open Return for the same Friday is only £109. You could keep an eye on Friday tickets and see what they do price wise, that'll give you an idea whats best.I've just booked to go into town next week from Manc, for the two of us its £23 return on Trainline, if we could be arsed with specified trains, I could have got it for £12