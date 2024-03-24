« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 1041192 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,288
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19360 on: March 24, 2024, 07:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 24, 2024, 06:53:53 pm
Cheers Rob. Im visiting some mates in London for a day and theyre acting like Im being high maintenance or something trying to arrange rough timing and book tickets, ones saying just show up at the station and buy an open return. Surely Id get charged way more doing that and risk the train being full, lime street to euston on a Friday afternoon has to be a busy train I would think? Back me up here because theyre pissing me off

The nearer it gets to the journey, the more Avanti can bang up the prices, I went to Milton Keynes from Manc in November and the price went up from £35 in advance to over £130 the night before, I could have got 1st class for £68. You can pick up offers in advance, like down on the 19th Apr, back on the sat for £68 return, although an Open Return for the same Friday is only £109. You could keep an eye on Friday tickets and see what they do price wise, that'll give you an idea whats best.

I've just booked to go into town next week from Manc, for the two of us its £23 return on Trainline, if we could be arsed with specified trains, I could have got it for £12
« Last Edit: March 24, 2024, 08:05:00 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19361 on: March 24, 2024, 10:16:01 pm »
Only downside with Trainline was I booked tickets well in advance once (like about 3 months). Came to the day of travel and there was a train striker. Despite paying a couple of quid extra for some insurance (I didnt read the small print!) it didnt cover striker action. Because there was a very skeleton service they said I wasnt entitled to a refund. Had I booked directly though the network provider (GWR) I would have been so I bear that in mind now on the rare occasions I do a longer journey by train.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,288
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19362 on: March 24, 2024, 10:26:13 pm »
I use trainline for local, when we're going to London I'll book that train direct with Avanti
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,105
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19363 on: March 25, 2024, 08:37:43 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 24, 2024, 05:05:07 pm
Whats the best site for buying train tickets (Formby to euston return)? Theres a few out there, are they all the same or is one RAWK endorsed?
As Rob says trainline is good but there's adverts in Merseyrail stations that they offer the best national rail travel deals, it might be worth popping in to your local Merseyrail station mate.







« Last Edit: March 25, 2024, 10:00:25 am by John C »
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,336
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19364 on: March 25, 2024, 08:46:31 am »
Last time I checked Trainline charge a booking fee. whereas booking through National Rail doesn't. Often worth checking Trainline first though as sometimes they have deals that make it worth it.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,469
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19365 on: March 25, 2024, 02:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 25, 2024, 08:46:31 am
Last time I checked Trainline charge a booking fee. whereas booking through National Rail doesn't. Often worth checking Trainline first though as sometimes they have deals that make it worth it.

I usually use LNER as they have no booking fees and often have good cashback deals on Monzo.

They all use the same database for fares so there is no cost saving to be had other than saving on the booking fee and maximising any cashback.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,288
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19366 on: March 25, 2024, 02:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 25, 2024, 08:46:31 am
Last time I checked Trainline charge a booking fee. whereas booking through National Rail doesn't. Often worth checking Trainline first though as sometimes they have deals that make it worth it.

Just checked, yeah got charged 99p booking fee. Like you say sometimes its worth it though, as I'd never heard of a split ticket before and not sure of others offer it. We get Manc to Birchwood or Warrington, then Warrington to Lime Street, pricing is nuts as you don't get off the train, I've had them for £10 return for the two of us before now
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,847
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19367 on: March 26, 2024, 09:31:35 pm »
I have a staff member who is causing major issues with their teammates; theyre under investigation for aggressive behaviour but the investigation is paused as theyve gone off sick. Theyve dragged it out for a while and produced a sick note that looks a bit odd to me.

It has no signature on it, I was under the impression that even digitally produced sick notes (from a UK GP) always have a signature. The surgery its from is also absolutely ages away - a good 40 minutes - from where this individual lives and I know theyve never lived near that surgery. Its also been issued by a nurse as opposed to a Dr or Practitioner (which may be fine, I just dont know).

Anything in the above or am I overthinking it because I dislike the person and want to actually have some resolution to the long saga?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • JFT 97
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19368 on: March 26, 2024, 10:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 26, 2024, 09:31:35 pm
I have a staff member who is causing major issues with their teammates; theyre under investigation for aggressive behaviour but the investigation is paused as theyve gone off sick. Theyve dragged it out for a while and produced a sick note that looks a bit odd to me.

It has no signature on it, I was under the impression that even digitally produced sick notes (from a UK GP) always have a signature. The surgery its from is also absolutely ages away - a good 40 minutes - from where this individual lives and I know theyve never lived near that surgery. Its also been issued by a nurse as opposed to a Dr or Practitioner (which may be fine, I just dont know).

Anything in the above or am I overthinking it because I dislike the person and want to actually have some resolution to the long saga?
Fit notes can be issued by doctors, nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists and physiotherapists.

It must show the issuers name, profession and medical practice details. If it does not include the issuers name or signature it is not valid. An ink signature is no longer required and that box should be where the professionals name is instead.
« Last Edit: March 26, 2024, 10:59:56 pm by sheepfest »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,105
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19369 on: March 26, 2024, 11:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 26, 2024, 09:31:35 pm
I have a staff member who is causing major issues with their teammates; theyre under investigation for aggressive behaviour but the investigation is paused as theyve gone off sick. Theyve dragged it out for a while and produced a sick note that looks a bit odd to me.

It has no signature on it, I was under the impression that even digitally produced sick notes (from a UK GP) always have a signature. The surgery its from is also absolutely ages away - a good 40 minutes - from where this individual lives and I know theyve never lived near that surgery. Its also been issued by a nurse as opposed to a Dr or Practitioner (which may be fine, I just dont know).

Anything in the above or am I overthinking it because I dislike the person and want to actually have some resolution to the long saga?
Is it the first time you've had a note from that practice?
I've contacted a few of my old members of staff GP's on several occasions mate. Call them, introduce yourself, state you can send them an email to verify who you are, state that you do not want them to disclose any personal information but you are enquiring if they are the issuer of the note.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,847
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19370 on: March 27, 2024, 06:51:56 am »
Thanks for the responses, Ill contact them to ensure its legitimate. I mean these days people seem to ask for a fit note and get one regardless of whether theyve been examined or not, so I dont know why he would fabricate one. Something about how the inputs dont overlay the boxes quite right and the lack of noticeable signature make it suspicious.

John, it is the first time weve had a note from that practice because its over 40 minutes away from where the lad lives, in the opposite direction of work and over an hour and ten away from the office. Different county and council. Its bizarre its from there to be honest.

Thanks both.
« Last Edit: March 27, 2024, 07:03:15 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,105
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19371 on: March 27, 2024, 07:47:48 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 27, 2024, 06:51:56 am
John, it is the first time weve had a note from that practice because its over 40 minutes away from where the lad lives, in the opposite direction of work and over an hour and ten away from the office. Different county and council. Its bizarre its from there to be honest.

Thanks both.
Sounds a bit suspect. If it's a falsified doc the main thing is that you follow your own internal disciplinary procedure to the letter.
I had some very unusual absence related cases over the years.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • JFT 97
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19372 on: March 27, 2024, 07:53:35 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 27, 2024, 06:51:56 am
Thanks for the responses, Ill contact them to ensure its legitimate. I mean these days people seem to ask for a fit note and get one regardless of whether theyve been examined or not, so I dont know why he would fabricate one. Something about how the inputs dont overlay the boxes quite right and the lack of noticeable signature make it suspicious.
It seems mad but these days you don't need to be physically examined, especially for a first note, to be given a fit note.

Good luck sorting it out.
« Last Edit: March 27, 2024, 08:00:42 am by sheepfest »
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,763
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19373 on: March 27, 2024, 11:55:33 am »
Does anyone here shop online with sainsburys? I was doing my shop and it has like Sunday roast veg and stuff and it says 'donating product*' as a little tag which made me think it's for the donations box thing in store and I'd be happy enough adding a load BUT does anyone know for 100% suresies that if I add 10 x bags of spuds on this they're deffo not gonna turn up with the delivery man tomorrow?

(I am asking because those products marked like this don't appear to be also available without the donating tag so now I'm scared)

Thanks ;D
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,138
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19374 on: March 27, 2024, 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on March 27, 2024, 11:55:33 am
Does anyone here shop online with sainsburys? I was doing my shop and it has like Sunday roast veg and stuff and it says 'donating product*' as a little tag which made me think it's for the donations box thing in store and I'd be happy enough adding a load BUT does anyone know for 100% suresies that if I add 10 x bags of spuds on this they're deffo not gonna turn up with the delivery man tomorrow?

(I am asking because those products marked like this don't appear to be also available without the donating tag so now I'm scared)

Thanks ;D

I like that its asterisked and goes nowhere!

Looks like its to donate directly to food banks

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/food-and-drink/sainsburys-food-banks-christmas-labels-charity-argos-toys-donations-poverty-supermarket-a8653191.html
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,763
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19375 on: March 28, 2024, 08:52:10 am »
Haha I know, I was looking round everywhere in the help centre and couldn't find any mention of it. It's a bit weird that you can't buy the items without it so that's why I'm really unsure of what happens but I guess I'll find out pretty soon ;D I found another thing which let me do a donation so I did that and then just added a couple of the 'donating product' items because the fear was too great I'd end up with a 20kg of spuds and parsnips.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19376 on: March 28, 2024, 09:08:05 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 27, 2024, 01:50:15 pm
I like that its asterisked and goes nowhere!



A bit like the News and Current Affairs threads on here.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,763
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19377 on: March 28, 2024, 09:08:51 am »
okay my shopping just arrived and they are not donated directly to food banks as they showed up! Glad I only added a couple now and I'll get onto their feedback to say it's confusing.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,638
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19378 on: March 28, 2024, 12:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 28, 2024, 09:08:05 am
A bit like the News and Current Affairs threads on here.

 ;D
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,218
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19379 on: Today at 03:17:07 am »
Has anyone got the Eufy doorbell? Or any other doorbell cam for that matter. Ive currently got an old version of the battery powered ring and it seems as if its ready to pack in. With ring putting their subscription charges up now may be a good time to see what else is out there.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
Pages: 1 ... 480 481 482 483 484 [485]   Go Up
« previous next »
 