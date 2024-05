Bit of a mixed one this, annoyed as his lesson got cut short, but happy that he's had a real emergency to deal with, which are always better than simulations. My lad getting dropped back at the hangar by Fire & Rescue after a rejected take off doing touch and go's due a tyre deflating and coming off the wheelI was sat in the hangar, heard the alarm go off, saw the Rescue truck go bombing out. Looked out, no smoke so that's good, means they've not crashed and burnt, then sees the plane sat on the runway and gets a whatsapp off the lad to say all ok