Just come back from five days in Germany with a group of my mates. Had a great time, stayed near Hamburg and travelled about a lot.



Only sour note was in a village in the middle of nowhere where we found a really nice Greek restaurant. We sat outside, had some good food and some quality German beer. When we went inside to pay, they told us they didn't use a card machine or chip and pin it was strictly cash only. We spent a few minutes swapping Euros so we all had enough to pay. There was no loudness, no swearing just lads laughing and joking.



An old couple in there 80s were looking over at us and talking in German, I didn't get onto it until we got outside but unfortunately for them one of our lads is from Vienna and speaks the lingo. Apparently they were ripping us to shreds, calling us English hooligans and said "that fat one is particularly loud".

This was aimed at me. I'm a big lad, always have been, but I've been going the gym and swimming lately and lost about 10 Ibs. Normally I would laugh that comment off, but it fooking crushed me if I'm honest.



I steamed back into the restaurant to have a go at them but stopped short, shouting at pensioners is not my thing, despite how rude they are.