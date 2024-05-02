« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1086 1087 1088 1089 1090 [1091]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2566580 times)

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,232
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43600 on: May 2, 2024, 04:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on May  1, 2024, 10:43:30 pm
Those that post first names of famous people like they're personal friends with them, like Rory for Rory McIlroy really annoys me.
What about Jurgen?
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43601 on: May 2, 2024, 06:00:42 pm »
Just accidentally spat in some lady's face while talking to her. You know that second where you think that was a bit saliva-y, hope I didn't get her, and then a few seconds later they casually wipe their cheek. Hate that
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43602 on: May 2, 2024, 06:14:38 pm »
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43603 on: May 2, 2024, 06:17:50 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43604 on: May 2, 2024, 06:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on May  2, 2024, 06:00:42 pm
Just accidentally spat in some lady's face while talking to her. You know that second where you think that was a bit saliva-y, hope I didn't get her, and then a few seconds later they casually wipe their cheek. Hate that
could be worse.  at a party years back my wife introduced me to one of her close friends, as I was turning around, holding a drink.

as I turned, the back of my hand brushed against her left tit.  cue a look of total alarm on her face.  I instantly decided to pretend it didn't happen -- which to this day I'm not sure was the right choice.

luckily my wife never noticed her friend's reaction.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43605 on: May 2, 2024, 06:18:35 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,123
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43606 on: May 2, 2024, 08:25:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  2, 2024, 06:18:03 pm
could be worse.  at a party years back my wife introduced me to one of her close friends, as I was turning around, holding a drink.

as I turned, the back of my hand brushed against her left tit.  cue a look of total alarm on her face.  I instantly decided to pretend it didn't happen -- which to this day I'm not sure was the right choice.

luckily my wife never noticed her friend's reaction.

Ah, the old "accidentally felt your tit" excuse - you should be locked up you perv !!



Nah only kidding, I've done that myself and its like "shit, sorry about that". its really worrying that they think you've done it on purpose.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43607 on: May 2, 2024, 08:32:08 pm »
Working too hard, thinking I'm invincible and still in my 20s.  Fucking dickhead!!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43608 on: May 2, 2024, 09:46:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  2, 2024, 08:25:04 pm
Ah, the old "accidentally felt your tit" excuse - you should be locked up you perv !!

I swear, your honour!!!! :)

as an aside, her friend was an absolute knockout, and a really lovely person.  not that it's relevant of course, but anyhow ...  :)
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,932
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43609 on: May 2, 2024, 09:49:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  2, 2024, 09:46:07 pm
I swear, your honour!!!! :)

as an aside, her friend was an absolute knockout, and a really lovely person.  not that it's relevant of course, but anyhow ...  :)

And yet you have no stories of 'accidental' brushing with less attractive folk?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,123
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43610 on: May 2, 2024, 10:06:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May  2, 2024, 09:49:47 pm
And yet you have no stories of 'accidental' brushing with less attractive folk?

He feels them all up.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43611 on: May 2, 2024, 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May  2, 2024, 09:49:47 pm
And yet you have no stories of 'accidental' brushing with less attractive folk?
none whatsoever.

weird innit?
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43612 on: May 2, 2024, 11:50:29 pm »
Complete accident but hes not washed that hand since  :missus
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,932
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43613 on: May 3, 2024, 09:20:08 am »
Articles on my phone popping up telling me Gen whatever says , but Gen wotsit fights back with...

a) I don't care, b) I don't know what gen is what.

For me , it should be Gen Arable Farmer, Gen industrial revolution , Gen Wireless. Gen TV . Gen  Video , Gen Internet , Gen Social media.  And I guess Gen AI is up next.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,123
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43614 on: May 5, 2024, 12:47:56 pm »
Bit of a mixed one this, annoyed as his lesson got cut short, but happy that he's had a real emergency to deal with, which are always better than simulations. My lad getting dropped back at the hangar by Fire & Rescue after a rejected take off doing touch and go's due a tyre deflating and coming off the wheel



I was sat in the hangar, heard the alarm go off, saw the Rescue truck go bombing out. Looked out, no smoke so that's good, means they've not crashed and burnt, then sees the plane sat on the runway and gets a whatsapp off the lad to say all ok
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43615 on: May 5, 2024, 01:19:48 pm »
does your wife know about it?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,123
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43616 on: May 5, 2024, 01:26:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  5, 2024, 01:19:48 pm
does your wife know about it?

Does she fuck and she never will ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43617 on: May 5, 2024, 01:26:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2024, 01:26:02 pm
Does she fuck and she never will ;D
smart move.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,123
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43618 on: May 5, 2024, 01:29:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  5, 2024, 01:26:44 pm
smart move.

She still doesn't know about the plane, not with my son in, having to emergency land on Blackpool beach either. What she doesn't know :lmao
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,224
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43619 on: May 5, 2024, 01:41:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  2, 2024, 09:46:07 pm

as an aside, her friend was an absolute knockout,

Would you go as far as to say she was a "Scorcher"?

:)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43620 on: May 5, 2024, 01:41:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2024, 01:29:48 pm
She still doesn't know about the plane, not with my son in, having to emergency land on Blackpool beach either. What she doesn't know :lmao
fact is, her knowing would do nobody any good at all.

especially if she's anything like my wife.  I swear, if worrying about hypotheticals was an Olympic event ...
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,123
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43621 on: May 5, 2024, 01:47:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  5, 2024, 01:41:59 pm
fact is, her knowing would do nobody any good at all.

especially if she's anything like my wife.  I swear, if worrying about hypotheticals was an Olympic event ...

Yeah she flaps like mad

Had to explain this to my lad over breakfast. He said well say I do fly typhoons and get a flame out she's needs to know I can cope. I'm like, no mate, yer ma needs to think you take off, fly about a bit, land and cruise back to the hangar before going for a cup of tea. She needs to know nothing else.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,169
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43622 on: May 5, 2024, 02:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  5, 2024, 01:41:18 pm
Would you go as far as to say she was a "Scorcher"?

:)

Got her from Sol Dangerfields casting agency.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43623 on: May 5, 2024, 10:19:32 pm »
A 9.5hrs shift and I'm broken 😞

Feet, ankles, knees, hips, back all fucked.  Fuck you Bank Holiday Weekend 😡
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,932
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43624 on: May 6, 2024, 08:01:49 am »
Quote from: reddebs on May  5, 2024, 10:19:32 pm
A 9.5hrs shift and I'm broken 😞

Feet, ankles, knees, hips, back all fucked.  Fuck you Bank Holiday Weekend 😡
I assume you were working during our spurs masterclass.?
Thanks for taking yet another one for the team.
Any chance you can book more hours in April next year and maybe limit your hols to July and August?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43625 on: May 6, 2024, 10:42:32 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May  6, 2024, 08:01:49 am
I assume you were working during our spurs masterclass.?
Thanks for taking yet another one for the team.
Any chance you can book more hours in April next year and maybe limit your hols to July and August?

I totally forgot we were playing until about 7pm 😂
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43626 on: Yesterday at 12:31:06 am »
My missus friends kid (she's 10, maybe 11 actually) constantly going into our fridge/freezer whenever they are over without asking. been told multiple times by her mum and my missus to ask first, yet still does it.

I wouldn't even of had the balls to do that round my aunties or grandparents house at that age without asking first, let alone a friends of my parents.
Hell, i don't even do that now unless its been pre-established, like grabbing a beer or something.

Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,616
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43627 on: Yesterday at 12:44:57 am »
Bought 2 bottles of rum on Saturday. 1 of which has disappeared.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43628 on: Yesterday at 01:05:03 pm »
Just come back from five days in Germany with a group of my mates. Had a great time, stayed near Hamburg and travelled about a lot.

Only sour note was in a village in the middle of nowhere where we found a really nice Greek restaurant. We sat outside, had some good food and some quality German beer. When we went inside to pay, they told us they didn't use a card machine or chip and pin it was strictly cash only. We spent a few minutes swapping Euros so we all had enough to pay. There was no loudness, no swearing just lads laughing and joking.

An old couple in there 80s were looking over at us and talking in German, I didn't get onto it until we got outside but unfortunately for them one of our lads is from Vienna and speaks the lingo. Apparently they were ripping us to shreds, calling us English hooligans and said "that fat one is particularly loud".
This was aimed at me. I'm a big lad, always have been, but I've been going the gym and swimming lately and lost about 10 Ibs. Normally I would laugh that comment off, but it fooking crushed me if I'm honest.

I steamed back into the restaurant to have a go at them but stopped short, shouting at pensioners is not my thing, despite how rude they are.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43629 on: Yesterday at 08:56:04 pm »
The amount of noise some people manage to make when they eat a yoghurt. :no
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,941
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43630 on: Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 01:05:03 pm
Just come back from five days in Germany with a group of my mates. Had a great time, stayed near Hamburg and travelled about a lot.

Only sour note was in a village in the middle of nowhere where we found a really nice Greek restaurant. We sat outside, had some good food and some quality German beer. When we went inside to pay, they told us they didn't use a card machine or chip and pin it was strictly cash only. We spent a few minutes swapping Euros so we all had enough to pay. There was no loudness, no swearing just lads laughing and joking.

An old couple in there 80s were looking over at us and talking in German, I didn't get onto it until we got outside but unfortunately for them one of our lads is from Vienna and speaks the lingo. Apparently they were ripping us to shreds, calling us English hooligans and said "that fat one is particularly loud".
This was aimed at me. I'm a big lad, always have been, but I've been going the gym and swimming lately and lost about 10 Ibs. Normally I would laugh that comment off, but it fooking crushed me if I'm honest.

I steamed back into the restaurant to have a go at them but stopped short, shouting at pensioners is not my thing, despite how rude they are.

And they didn't even join in with Ten German Bombers.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,169
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43631 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm
And they didn't even join in with Ten German Bombers.

:lmao

I have an interview tomorrow. Usual mix of pre match nerves, and a touch of procrastination trying to write down some godforsaken examples of some of my best work to try and recall in the interview (nothing RAWK based).

Bastard interviews and their formulaic structures.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,742
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43632 on: Yesterday at 10:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm
:lmao

I have an interview tomorrow. Usual mix of pre match nerves, and a touch of procrastination trying to write down some godforsaken examples of some of my best work to try and recall in the interview (nothing RAWK based).

Bastard interviews and their formulaic structures.
Good luck with your interview Nick. Hope it goes well for you
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,304
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43633 on: Today at 05:09:27 pm »
Delivery companies insisting on delivering to your house, even if you changed the delivery place to a pick-up point. I usually redirect it straight away, a day before it's even out for delivery, and still end up with missed delivery card, and having to chase round the neighbours instead of being able to pick it up from the place I told them to take it to. Even royal mail do it, I say I'll pick it up at the delivery office, and they still take it for a walk to my empty house, and back to the same delivery office ro thwn dealise I will pick it up from there.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,169
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43634 on: Today at 05:32:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:20:04 pm
Good luck with your interview Nick. Hope it goes well for you

Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,742
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43635 on: Today at 06:58:10 pm »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 1086 1087 1088 1089 1090 [1091]   Go Up
« previous next »
 