« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1086 1087 1088 1089 1090 [1091]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2560649 times)

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43600 on: Yesterday at 04:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on May  1, 2024, 10:43:30 pm
Those that post first names of famous people like they're personal friends with them, like Rory for Rory McIlroy really annoys me.
What about Jurgen?
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43601 on: Yesterday at 06:00:42 pm »
Just accidentally spat in some lady's face while talking to her. You know that second where you think that was a bit saliva-y, hope I didn't get her, and then a few seconds later they casually wipe their cheek. Hate that
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43602 on: Yesterday at 06:14:38 pm »
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43603 on: Yesterday at 06:17:50 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43604 on: Yesterday at 06:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:00:42 pm
Just accidentally spat in some lady's face while talking to her. You know that second where you think that was a bit saliva-y, hope I didn't get her, and then a few seconds later they casually wipe their cheek. Hate that
could be worse.  at a party years back my wife introduced me to one of her close friends, as I was turning around, holding a drink.

as I turned, the back of my hand brushed against her left tit.  cue a look of total alarm on her face.  I instantly decided to pretend it didn't happen -- which to this day I'm not sure was the right choice.

luckily my wife never noticed her friend's reaction.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43605 on: Yesterday at 06:18:35 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,038
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43606 on: Yesterday at 08:25:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:18:03 pm
could be worse.  at a party years back my wife introduced me to one of her close friends, as I was turning around, holding a drink.

as I turned, the back of my hand brushed against her left tit.  cue a look of total alarm on her face.  I instantly decided to pretend it didn't happen -- which to this day I'm not sure was the right choice.

luckily my wife never noticed her friend's reaction.

Ah, the old "accidentally felt your tit" excuse - you should be locked up you perv !!



Nah only kidding, I've done that myself and its like "shit, sorry about that". its really worrying that they think you've done it on purpose.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43607 on: Yesterday at 08:32:08 pm »
Working too hard, thinking I'm invincible and still in my 20s.  Fucking dickhead!!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43608 on: Yesterday at 09:46:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:25:04 pm
Ah, the old "accidentally felt your tit" excuse - you should be locked up you perv !!

I swear, your honour!!!! :)

as an aside, her friend was an absolute knockout, and a really lovely person.  not that it's relevant of course, but anyhow ...  :)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,898
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43609 on: Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:46:07 pm
I swear, your honour!!!! :)

as an aside, her friend was an absolute knockout, and a really lovely person.  not that it's relevant of course, but anyhow ...  :)

And yet you have no stories of 'accidental' brushing with less attractive folk?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,038
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43610 on: Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm
And yet you have no stories of 'accidental' brushing with less attractive folk?

He feels them all up.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43611 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm
And yet you have no stories of 'accidental' brushing with less attractive folk?
none whatsoever.

weird innit?
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43612 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 pm »
Complete accident but hes not washed that hand since  :missus
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1086 1087 1088 1089 1090 [1091]   Go Up
« previous next »
 