The issue with the Junior ISAs specifically is that the money is the childís so when they turn 18 itís all theirs and thereís nothing you can do about it. So if the kid goes down the wrong path as a teenager or your worried they are going to turn 18 and spunk it all on flash clothes and crap you canít deny them the money.



You can open other accounts for kids where you still have control of the money so thatís what we did with ours.



The other thing to consider is the adult ISA limit is £20k a year so unless sheís likely to have more then that saved up by the time sheís 18, Iíd just take whichever account pays the most interest for now and then stick it in an ISA when she turns 18 and is in danger of getting taxed on the interest. Itís an absolute piss take the way banks pay less interest on an ISA compared to a regular savings account, it makes no difference to the bank if itís an ISA or not, thatís between you and the tax man but the banks still screw you.