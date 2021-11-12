The issue with the Junior ISAs specifically is that the money is the childs so when they turn 18 its all theirs and theres nothing you can do about it. So if the kid goes down the wrong path as a teenager or your worried they are going to turn 18 and spunk it all on flash clothes and crap you cant deny them the money.



You can open other accounts for kids where you still have control of the money so thats what we did with ours.



The other thing to consider is the adult ISA limit is £20k a year so unless shes likely to have more then that saved up by the time shes 18, Id just take whichever account pays the most interest for now and then stick it in an ISA when she turns 18 and is in danger of getting taxed on the interest. Its an absolute piss take the way banks pay less interest on an ISA compared to a regular savings account, it makes no difference to the bank if its an ISA or not, thats between you and the tax man but the banks still screw you.