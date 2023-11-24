I'm gonna make the switch from my Samsung S20 to the iPhone 15 Pro.



Anyone else made this jump and is the iPhone 15 Pro worth it? I'll most likely buy the handset outright from the Apple store and use my current o2 sim.



I'm paying £18 a month (80GB data, unlimited mins & text) and been with them for nearly 10 years. My S20 contract finished last year but I stuck with it which dropped my monthly fee by about £20.



I want to try get them down to £10/15 a month if possible and saw tesco have a sim only deal (30gb data) for £12 which isn't too bad.. I'd prefer to stick with o2 so if anyone has any ideas how I can get this lower that would be helpful.