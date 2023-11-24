IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Seek and you will find. Ceramic Shield, a ceramic-hardened front glass, was co-developed with Apple and is used on all iPhones from iPhone 12 onwards (except iPhone SE (3rd generation)).So was obviously introduced on the 12 as Claire alluded to. Great stuff. Maybe I can get away with not using a screen protector.
Not an iPhone but has my S22 Ultrab for over a year, no screen protector thrown in pocket etc. No scratches.
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
Shifted to iphone 13 pro from Android and facing issues with migration.I used the app "move to IOS" and everything other than whatsapp messages are successful - contacts, messages etc. But whatsapp messages dont come. It gives some error. I tried doing it thrice, but same issue.A colleague of mine suggested using 3rd party app. But I am skeptical about it with privacy and stuff.Anyone faced this issue? How did you solve it?
I tend to listen to most podcasts on my ipod Nano but I'm finding iTunes intolerable now. I load the podcasts via Windows 11 and it's just so clunky and slow I need to fuck it off.Option 1 is to buy a Song Walkman mp3 player.Option 2 is to convert my Nano to play Spotify, I'd like to try this first and there seems to be different online methods - has anyone ever done it or has any advice?Ta.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
I'm gonna make the switch from my Samsung S20 to the iPhone 15 Pro.Anyone else made this jump and is the iPhone 15 Pro worth it? I'll most likely buy the handset outright from the Apple store and use my current o2 sim. I'm paying £18 a month (80GB data, unlimited mins & text) and been with them for nearly 10 years. My S20 contract finished last year but I stuck with it which dropped my monthly fee by about £20.I want to try get them down to £10/15 a month if possible and saw tesco have a sim only deal (30gb data) for £12 which isn't too bad.. I'd prefer to stick with o2 so if anyone has any ideas how I can get this lower that would be helpful.
80GBUnlimited UK Texts, Unlimited UK Minutes24 Month O2 Sim OnlyRENEWAL DATE23 Apr 2024Monthly - £18.76Does this mean if i buy the iPhone 15 pro i can put this sim in and it will work as normal until 23rd April where I'll have to decide if i want to continue or find a new sim provider?I'm getting Virgin Broadband in a few weeks so makes sense to stick with o2 as they will double the data for free I believe.Uswitch have 25gb o2 data sim for £8 a month. Am i right in thinking this will be 50gb once i get VM?
Depends on who you buy it from. If you buy form Voda phone, you cant put in a sim that works on the O2 network (for instance).I buy direct form apple now, this means the phone isnt locked to any network and you can put in any sim you want.If you do that, you're ok!
Uswitch have 25gb o2 data sim for £8 a month. Am i right in thinking this will be 50gb once i get VM?
Yep, i'll be buying the phone outright from Apple.So can i put this sim in right away and then change to the £8 sim in April or can i do this straight away?If i do change sim, how will i keep my same number?
You can do it straight away as if you buy from apple youre not locked to a network You have to take a number (your PAC number or something??) from you old sim, you send a text and it basically moves your old number to the new sim.Google it, its dead easy, even I can do it . The sim provider will give you instructions too.
But wouldn't I still have to pay the remaining 4 months of my sim only contract?
You wont need a PAC code if youre going from one o2 SIM to another. When you purchase the plan from Uswitch it will take you to the o2 website and ask you if you are an existing customer, it may give you options on paying the contract off early at that point. Its usually discounted.
Network locked phones havent been allowed for a few years.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.16]