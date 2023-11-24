IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Seek and you will find. Ceramic Shield, a ceramic-hardened front glass, was co-developed with Apple and is used on all iPhones from iPhone 12 onwards (except iPhone SE (3rd generation)).So was obviously introduced on the 12 as Claire alluded to. Great stuff. Maybe I can get away with not using a screen protector.
Not an iPhone but has my S22 Ultrab for over a year, no screen protector thrown in pocket etc. No scratches.
Shifted to iphone 13 pro from Android and facing issues with migration.I used the app "move to IOS" and everything other than whatsapp messages are successful - contacts, messages etc. But whatsapp messages dont come. It gives some error. I tried doing it thrice, but same issue.A colleague of mine suggested using 3rd party app. But I am skeptical about it with privacy and stuff.Anyone faced this issue? How did you solve it?
I tend to listen to most podcasts on my ipod Nano but I'm finding iTunes intolerable now. I load the podcasts via Windows 11 and it's just so clunky and slow I need to fuck it off.Option 1 is to buy a Song Walkman mp3 player.Option 2 is to convert my Nano to play Spotify, I'd like to try this first and there seems to be different online methods - has anyone ever done it or has any advice?Ta.
