Author Topic: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)  (Read 424849 times)

Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4720 on: November 24, 2023, 05:48:30 pm »
Seek and you will find.

Ceramic Shield, a ceramic-hardened front glass, was co-developed with Apple and is used on all iPhones from iPhone 12 onwards (except iPhone SE (3rd generation)).


So was obviously introduced on the 12 as Claire alluded to.

Great stuff.  Maybe I can get away with not using a screen protector.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4721 on: November 24, 2023, 06:33:49 pm »
Glass that's harder to crack will be easier to scratch though. Just something to keep in mind
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4722 on: November 25, 2023, 07:42:47 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 24, 2023, 05:48:30 pm
Seek and you will find.

Ceramic Shield, a ceramic-hardened front glass, was co-developed with Apple and is used on all iPhones from iPhone 12 onwards (except iPhone SE (3rd generation)).


So was obviously introduced on the 12 as Claire alluded to.

Great stuff.  Maybe I can get away with not using a screen protector.
Dust/Quartz can scratch any glass.

I always use a screen protector.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4723 on: November 25, 2023, 10:19:38 am »
Not an iPhone but has my S22 Ultrab for over a year, no screen protector thrown in pocket etc.  No scratches.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4724 on: November 25, 2023, 11:21:54 am »
Dont think I had a protector on the X and it didnt have any scratches when I did a trade in. Maybe Im just really careful with it 🤷‍♀️

As for lashing it about at the match, dont have it in your hand 😂
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4725 on: November 25, 2023, 04:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on November 25, 2023, 10:19:38 am
Not an iPhone but has my S22 Ultrab for over a year, no screen protector thrown in pocket etc.  No scratches.
moleskin pockets ?


My XS got scratches but since then it seems to have got better.  Mind you I have a work Samsung and it doesnt scratch either.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4726 on: November 28, 2023, 09:49:44 am »
Just seen I got 3 months free 'Apple Arcade' with my new device

Just subscribed so now gonna have a look around.

Are there any gems amongst a sea of shite?
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4727 on: November 29, 2023, 12:12:40 pm »
since I haven't had a commute in 10 years I don't play many now but mini motorways and Finity are two I've spent a while on.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4728 on: December 13, 2023, 11:29:38 am »
Shifted to iphone 13 pro from Android and facing issues with migration.

I used the app "move to IOS" and everything other than whatsapp messages are successful - contacts, messages etc. But whatsapp messages dont come. It gives some error. I tried doing it thrice, but same issue.

A colleague of mine suggested using 3rd party app. But I am skeptical about it with privacy and stuff.

Anyone faced this issue? How did you solve it?

Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4729 on: December 13, 2023, 03:44:10 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on December 13, 2023, 11:29:38 am
Shifted to iphone 13 pro from Android and facing issues with migration.

I used the app "move to IOS" and everything other than whatsapp messages are successful - contacts, messages etc. But whatsapp messages dont come. It gives some error. I tried doing it thrice, but same issue.

A colleague of mine suggested using 3rd party app. But I am skeptical about it with privacy and stuff.

Anyone faced this issue? How did you solve it?



https://faq.whatsapp.com/686469079565350
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4730 on: January 9, 2024, 09:25:14 am »
I tend to listen to most podcasts on my ipod Nano but I'm finding iTunes intolerable now. I load the podcasts via Windows 11 and it's just so clunky and slow I need to fuck it off.
Option 1 is to buy a Sony Walkman mp3 player.
Option 2 is to convert my Nano to play Spotify, I'd like to try this first and there seems to be different online methods - has anyone ever done it or has any advice?

Ta.








Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4731 on: January 11, 2024, 11:38:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on January  9, 2024, 09:25:14 am
I tend to listen to most podcasts on my ipod Nano but I'm finding iTunes intolerable now. I load the podcasts via Windows 11 and it's just so clunky and slow I need to fuck it off.
Option 1 is to buy a Song Walkman mp3 player.
Option 2 is to convert my Nano to play Spotify, I'd like to try this first and there seems to be different online methods - has anyone ever done it or has any advice?

Ta.
Option 1 - IMHO, get yourself a decent mp3 player (they go for peanuts on eBay/Amazon/CEX) instead and load it up via Windows 11 ...

Spotify, free version, plays ads after a couple of songs, unless you go premium and pay £10 a month, I believe, then it's ad-free.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4732 on: January 12, 2024, 11:56:02 pm »
Ta Kali, I'm on the verge of a complete change.
Thanks mate
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4733 on: January 14, 2024, 08:17:26 pm »
Watchin the snooker on me phone, whilst posting shite in here(as ever) whilst also watchin Vera, on the telly and whilst nibbling on Bombay mix. Would never of thought of all this could be happening when I was a skin, back in the day.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4734 on: Today at 12:05:21 am »
I'm gonna make the switch from my Samsung S20 to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Anyone else made this jump and is the iPhone 15 Pro worth it? I'll most likely buy the handset outright from the Apple store and use my current o2 sim.

I'm paying £18 a month (80GB data, unlimited mins & text) and been with them for nearly 10 years. My S20 contract finished last year but I stuck with it which dropped my monthly fee by about £20.

I want to try get them down to £10/15  a month if possible and saw tesco have a sim only deal (30gb data) for £12 which isn't too bad.. I'd prefer to stick with o2 so if anyone has any ideas how I can get this lower that would be helpful.
