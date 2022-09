As I get my SIM included with work I am always quite happy to be a couple of years behind with my Iphone, so picked up a 64GB Gold XS Max over the weekend from a seller near me on FB Marketplace



Glorious 6.5" OLED screen and I am well impressed with it. And the speed of it compared to my 7 Plus is a huge upgrade



£200 quid from a lady who had it in a wallet with screen protector from day 1. Its absolutely immaculate with not a single scratch or scuff mark. It really is "good as new".



Looking at other listings on eBay and FB, I can't help thinking she could have got at least another £50 for it.



Will use this XS Max for a year or two then go for a 12 Pro Max I think.