New laptop advice

Re: New laptop advice
Yesterday at 12:51:33 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on October 25, 2022, 07:33:32 pm
She can learn how to code on a surface. She can use hundreds of free apps/software to draw, sketch and practice writing, things which you have to pay for in an ipad.

Don't just look at purchase cost of the hardware. Ipad apps cost a bit, very few are free.

On windows, you don't need to spend a penny apart from MS office suite.

Hmm, that's not true, though, is it? There's plenty of free apps and you get the numbers/pages/presentation whatsit for free. GarageBand, iMovie. Adobe Fresco is free and really good with the pencil. You can code on github codespaces and make it nice and portable. They are very far from crap.

If you're worried about paying for games then an Apple Arcade sub is £5/mo and I think on new purchases you get so long for free.
Re: New laptop advice
Yesterday at 01:45:14 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on October 25, 2022, 07:33:32 pm
She can learn how to code on a surface. She can use hundreds of free apps/software to draw, sketch and practice writing, things which you have to pay for in an ipad.

Don't just look at purchase cost of the hardware. Ipad apps cost a bit, very few are free.

On windows, you don't need to spend a penny apart from MS office suite.

Dont even need to buy ms office as you can use open office for free. Although the o365 family plans are often on offer for around £50 for the year which is for 6 users and 6tb of cloud data storage which is a good deal IMO.

Theres loads of free apple apps, just like there are loads of free windows apps, just like there are loads of paid apps on each OS.

In reality the purchase cost of the hardware is the main outlay.
Re: New laptop advice
Today at 08:58:41 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 12:51:33 pm
Hmm, that's not true, though, is it? There's plenty of free apps and you get the numbers/pages/presentation whatsit for free. GarageBand, iMovie. Adobe Fresco is free and really good with the pencil. You can code on github codespaces and make it nice and portable. They are very far from crap.

If you're worried about paying for games then an Apple Arcade sub is £5/mo and I think on new purchases you get so long for free.

Fair enough.

You can do all of that on an Android tablet too though, with better file management, better customization and cheaper apps.
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 01:45:14 pm
Dont even need to buy ms office as you can use open office for free. Although the o365 family plans are often on offer for around £50 for the year which is for 6 users and 6tb of cloud data storage which is a good deal IMO.

Theres loads of free apple apps, just like there are loads of free windows apps, just like there are loads of paid apps on each OS.

In reality the purchase cost of the hardware is the main outlay.

Yes, but in my experience all the good apps are paid on ios. Windows has tons of legacy software with a zillion options.

