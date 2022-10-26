These sound insane, especially the last one. I don't have any 11 machines and we keep delaying adopting it at work, so not had to deal with any of this. What have they done to copy/paste now? Don't most people use the mouse rather than keyboard shortcuts?



Christ, I'm going to end up as a Linux user aren't I?



I forgot to mention that they have also moved the 'start' button to the middle, but you can quite easily move it back. Also the alphabetically ordered programs and folders have been removed from the start menu as have the tiles and been replaced with 'suggestions' instead as they felt nobody used them.User forums seem to indicate that these changes are universally unpopular and I don't know why Microsoft have this obsession with trying to make the user interface look like a funky Mac/Chromebook or tablet. To me it just looks like it is being programmed by children. It is supposed to be an operating system for businesses, so just accept that and stop pissing off your users by removing or changing functionality that users are familiar with for no good reason. Its one of the reasons why my company only migrated to Win 10 in about 2019 as they had to run loads of compatibility tests. We went straight from XP to Win 10 missing out versions such as the disastrous Windows 8 which never had a start button and they had to hastily rush out 8.1 with the button re-introduced!On that subject, I spent a good few days trying to make this Windows 11 machine look exactly like a Win 10 PC where possible. If it was dramatically different to win 10 no doubt my missus' head would explode. Anyway all seemed to be going well until she wanted to turn it off and it appeared that the power down button had been removed from the start menu! Well it hadn't, they've just moved it to the bottom RIGHT of the stupid new 'suggestions' start menu - Chromebook style. So drama avoided!She uses yahoo and there has been an issue with the default MS Mail app in that some emails have corrupted characters, the issue has been known for at least 18 months to the best of my knowledge - it still isn't fixed in win 11. I installed an alternative from the MS store called 'blue mail' and it did seem to fix it but worryingly messages seemed to be going missing so I quickly uninstalled it and told her to just use the browser for the problem emails.