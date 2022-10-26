Christ, I'm going to end up as a Linux user aren't I?
I used Linux at John Moores University years ago and hated it due to it being so unfriendly and I've stayed away from it since.
Last month I also bought a Chromebook and I'm absolutely delighted with it:-https://www.hp.com/gb-en/shop/product.aspx?id=65T58EA&opt=ABU&sel=NTB
HP Chromebook 14a-na0005na Full-HD Laptop - Pentium®
Chrome OS
Intel® Pentium® Silver N5030
8 GB RAM
128 GB eMMC
35.6 cm (14 "), FHD (1920 x 1080), 250 nits, 45% NTSC
Intel® UHD Graphics 605
It retails for £270 but I managed to get a so-called grade A refurbished unit for £135, it's actually brand new, without a mark and comes with a twelve month warranty. It is fitted with an IPS FHD panel which produces a great picture and has good performance when playing videos or using the built in You Tube app. It does struggle a bit with my side loaded Apk IPTV application and TV streams can be unstable and there seems to be some sound compatibility issues. Supposedly it is only really designed to be used with apps installed from the play store but I have managed to install LibreOffice. It can be side loaded as a Linux app using the terminal after changing the machine into development mode and modifying a couple of security settings. You just have to remember where the files are as anything attached to an email and downloaded will be in the 'my files' folder and any LibreOffice files will be created in the 'Linux files' folder - so you have to move files between the two using a file manager.
It is a bit quirky, for example there is no mouse right click button but holding the 'alt' key and tapping the mouse brings up the right click menu. There is also no 'delete' button but pressing 'backspace' and shift gives that function. Task manager is accessed by using the 'search' + 'esc' buttons but Cntrl+C and Cntrl+V work as they should. My preferred browser Opera doesn't seem to work very well with it, the scroll bars don't work properly so I'm forced to use Google which works perfectly but by default I'm logged in with my gmail account, so can't browse anonymously. The other odd thing was that the pre-installed version of gmail would not allow me to add other accounts, I have hotmail too. I installed the version available on the play store which provided the capability and removed the pre-installed one.
The battery life at 12 hours is fantastic and I've ended up using it more than my Windows laptop for browsing and emails. My windows 10 laptop is a 15" HP Envy with a 4K display, it's getting on a bit now but still a great machine and I'll still use that for anything serious like software development etc. It's on its third battery and I'm lucky to get 1.5 hours - so it really needs its 4th! I've upgraded the SSD from 125Gb to 500Gb to accommodate all the MS Visual Studio development packs and added 8Gb of RAM for a total of 16Gb. (Triggers broom)!