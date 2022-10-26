« previous next »
Author Topic: New laptop advice  (Read 145218 times)

Offline Claire.

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1000 on: October 26, 2022, 12:51:33 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on October 25, 2022, 07:33:32 pm
She can learn how to code on a surface. She can use hundreds of free apps/software to draw, sketch and practice writing, things which you have to pay for in an ipad.

Don't just look at purchase cost of the hardware. Ipad apps cost a bit, very few are free.

On windows, you don't need to spend a penny apart from MS office suite.

Hmm, that's not true, though, is it? There's plenty of free apps and you get the numbers/pages/presentation whatsit for free. GarageBand, iMovie. Adobe Fresco is free and really good with the pencil. You can code on github codespaces and make it nice and portable. They are very far from crap.

If you're worried about paying for games then an Apple Arcade sub is £5/mo and I think on new purchases you get so long for free.
Offline jonnypb

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1001 on: October 26, 2022, 01:45:14 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on October 25, 2022, 07:33:32 pm
She can learn how to code on a surface. She can use hundreds of free apps/software to draw, sketch and practice writing, things which you have to pay for in an ipad.

Don't just look at purchase cost of the hardware. Ipad apps cost a bit, very few are free.

On windows, you don't need to spend a penny apart from MS office suite.

Dont even need to buy ms office as you can use open office for free. Although the o365 family plans are often on offer for around £50 for the year which is for 6 users and 6tb of cloud data storage which is a good deal IMO.

Theres loads of free apple apps, just like there are loads of free windows apps, just like there are loads of paid apps on each OS.

In reality the purchase cost of the hardware is the main outlay.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1002 on: October 27, 2022, 08:58:41 am »
Quote from: Claire. on October 26, 2022, 12:51:33 pm
Hmm, that's not true, though, is it? There's plenty of free apps and you get the numbers/pages/presentation whatsit for free. GarageBand, iMovie. Adobe Fresco is free and really good with the pencil. You can code on github codespaces and make it nice and portable. They are very far from crap.

If you're worried about paying for games then an Apple Arcade sub is £5/mo and I think on new purchases you get so long for free.

Fair enough.

You can do all of that on an Android tablet too though, with better file management, better customization and cheaper apps.
Quote from: jonnypb on October 26, 2022, 01:45:14 pm
Dont even need to buy ms office as you can use open office for free. Although the o365 family plans are often on offer for around £50 for the year which is for 6 users and 6tb of cloud data storage which is a good deal IMO.

Theres loads of free apple apps, just like there are loads of free windows apps, just like there are loads of paid apps on each OS.

In reality the purchase cost of the hardware is the main outlay.

Yes, but in my experience all the good apps are paid on ios. Windows has tons of legacy software with a zillion options.

Offline Ben S

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1003 on: October 27, 2022, 01:49:22 pm »
Ahh tables. Are we back in 2012?

A proper computer is the only sensible option at that age they will be using real computer in school so why bother with a relic from the past?
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1004 on: October 31, 2022, 05:06:13 pm »
So I have decided there is no point in spunking 2000 quid on an Alienware.

MSI it is for me. Much better value.
Offline Crimson

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1005 on: November 1, 2022, 12:21:50 pm »
My neighbour spilled beer on his laptop. Ruined.

Thinking of getting him a Chromebook. He'll only be surfing and paying his bills anyway.

Any recommendations?
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1006 on: November 1, 2022, 02:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on November  1, 2022, 12:21:50 pm
My neighbour spilled beer on his laptop. Ruined.

Thinking of getting him a Chromebook. He'll only be surfing and paying his bills anyway.

Any recommendations?
Anything will work for such light tasks. You can get something like this;

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Acer-Chromebook-314-CB314-H-Celeron/dp/B082R8SVJZ/ref=mp_s_a_1_8?crid=22CI7YUMYV7R3&keywords=chromebook&qid=1667311281&qu=eyJxc2MiOiI2Ljg3IiwicXNhIjoiNi4zNCIsInFzcCI6IjUuNzkifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=chrom%2Caps%2C308&sr=8-8

Has good reviews.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1007 on: November 1, 2022, 03:03:39 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on October 31, 2022, 05:06:13 pm
So I have decided there is no point in spunking 2000 quid on an Alienware.

MSI it is for me. Much better value.

Alienware is just way too overpriced. Been that way for years
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1008 on: November 2, 2022, 07:08:55 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November  1, 2022, 03:03:39 pm
Alienware is just way too overpriced. Been that way for years

They look so damn cool though.

But cannot justify the cost to my wife.  :P
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1009 on: November 2, 2022, 08:18:16 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on November  2, 2022, 07:08:55 am
They look so damn cool though.


That's how they get you  ;D
Offline Aldo1988

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1010 on: December 24, 2022, 09:39:57 pm »
Here's a bit of advice, don't ever buy a laptop from Currys online.  Absolute nightmare to deal with when you want to try to return it, can't even take it in-store to return it!
Offline PaulF

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1011 on: December 25, 2022, 03:05:20 pm »
Oh another poor soul dealing with Currys customer 'service'. Not going to hate on the poor sods manning the phones but the system is a shambles.
Offline 24/7

« Reply #1012 on: December 25, 2022, 03:39:43 pm »
Here's a bit of advice - don't buy ANYTHING, EVER from Curry's - they blatantly disregards consumer protection and fob customers off to manufacturers' support mechanisms when law says responsibility for support lies with the retailer. They've been doing this for decades too......
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1013 on: February 5, 2023, 09:25:35 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on December 25, 2022, 03:39:43 pm
Here's a bit of advice - don't buy ANYTHING, EVER from Curry's - they blatantly disregards consumer protection and fob customers off to manufacturers' support mechanisms when law says responsibility for support lies with the retailer. They've been doing this for decades too......

Is right! Mentioned something similar in the Televisions thread earlier.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1014 on: February 5, 2023, 10:16:31 pm »
Missus needed at new laptop, her curent one is like Triggers broom, I've replaced the keyboard about two years ago and its on its way again and the battery will no doubt need changing soon. Anyway, this was on offer for £250 so I snapped it up:-

https://www.hp.com/gb-en/shop/product.aspx?id=6P0V1EA&opt=ABU&sel=NTB

Windows 11 Home in S mode
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
4 GB RAM
256 GB SSD
35.6 cm (14 "), FHD (1920 x 1080), 250 nits, 45% NTSC
AMD Radeon Graphics

Manged to force it into local user mode rather than having to take out a Microsoft account during installation and also disabled S mode so that I could install LibreOffice. I also modified the register to get the copy/paste options back in the right click menu as per Windows 10. Its a nice small and lightweight machine with a good spec, the only thing it doesn't seem to have is an IPS panel but its still a decent display with it being FHD and is surprisingly nice and bright. Also battey life seems very good for a Windows machine too. Opps, just noticed that this is now £430, so yeah happy with the deal.
 ;D
   
Online Riquende

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1015 on: February 6, 2023, 10:14:01 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on February  5, 2023, 10:16:31 pm

Manged to force it into local user mode rather than having to take out a Microsoft account during installation and also disabled S mode so that I could install LibreOffice. I also modified the register to get the copy/paste options back in the right click menu as per Windows 10.
 

These sound insane, especially the last one. I don't have any 11 machines and we keep delaying adopting it at work, so not had to deal with any of this. What have they done to copy/paste now? Don't most people use the mouse rather than keyboard shortcuts?

Christ, I'm going to end up as a Linux user aren't I?
Offline PaulF

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1016 on: February 6, 2023, 10:22:30 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on February  5, 2023, 10:16:31 pm
Missus needed at new laptop, her curent one is like Triggers broom,

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ship_of_Theseus
Online Elmo!

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1017 on: February 6, 2023, 12:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February  6, 2023, 10:14:01 am
These sound insane, especially the last one. I don't have any 11 machines and we keep delaying adopting it at work, so not had to deal with any of this. What have they done to copy/paste now? Don't most people use the mouse rather than keyboard shortcuts?

Christ, I'm going to end up as a Linux user aren't I?

They've replaced the words Cut/Copy/Paste in the right click menu with icons (like the scissors for Cut etc). A shit move IMO. They've also hidden a lot of the standard Right Click Options so you have to click Show More" to see them.

It's dumbing down the OS for idiots.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1018 on: February 6, 2023, 07:34:34 pm »
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1019 on: February 6, 2023, 08:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February  6, 2023, 10:14:01 am
These sound insane, especially the last one. I don't have any 11 machines and we keep delaying adopting it at work, so not had to deal with any of this. What have they done to copy/paste now? Don't most people use the mouse rather than keyboard shortcuts?

Christ, I'm going to end up as a Linux user aren't I?

I forgot to mention that they have also moved the 'start' button to the middle, but you can quite easily move it back. Also the alphabetically ordered programs and folders have been removed from the start menu as have the tiles and been replaced with 'suggestions' instead as they felt nobody used them.
 ::)

User forums seem to indicate that these changes are universally unpopular and I don't know why Microsoft have this obsession with trying to make the user interface look like a funky Mac/Chromebook or tablet. To me it just looks like it is being programmed by children. It is supposed to be an operating system for businesses, so just accept that and stop pissing off your users by removing or changing functionality that users are familiar with for no good reason. Its one of the reasons why my company only migrated to Win 10 in about 2019 as they had to run loads of compatibility tests. We went straight from XP to Win 10 missing out versions such as the disastrous Windows 8 which never had a start button and they had to hastily rush out 8.1 with the button re-introduced!
 ;D

On that subject, I spent a good few days trying to make this Windows 11 machine look exactly like a Win 10 PC where possible. If it was dramatically different to win 10 no doubt my missus' head would explode. Anyway all seemed to be going well until she wanted to turn it off and it appeared that the power down button had been removed from the start menu! Well it hadn't, they've just moved it to the bottom RIGHT of the stupid new 'suggestions' start menu - Chromebook style. So drama avoided!

She uses yahoo and there has been an issue with the default MS Mail app in that some emails have corrupted characters, the issue has been known for at least 18 months to the best of my knowledge - it still isn't fixed in win 11. I installed an alternative from the MS store called 'blue mail' and it did seem to fix it but worryingly messages seemed to be going missing so I quickly uninstalled it and told her to just use the browser for the problem emails.
Offline PaulF

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1020 on: February 6, 2023, 08:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February  6, 2023, 12:14:20 pm
They've replaced the words Cut/Copy/Paste in the right click menu with icons (like the scissors for Cut etc). A shit move IMO. They've also hidden a lot of the standard Right Click Options so you have to click Show More" to see them.

It's dumbing down the OS for idiots.
That really and me too. Soon got used to the icons mind.
Happy to live with that for finally getting tabbed windows explorer.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1021 on: February 6, 2023, 10:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February  6, 2023, 10:14:01 am
Christ, I'm going to end up as a Linux user aren't I?

I used Linux at John Moores University years ago and hated it due to it being so unfriendly and I've stayed away from it since.

Last month I also bought a Chromebook and I'm absolutely delighted with it:-

https://www.hp.com/gb-en/shop/product.aspx?id=65T58EA&opt=ABU&sel=NTB

HP Chromebook 14a-na0005na Full-HD Laptop - Pentium®
Chrome OS
Intel® Pentium® Silver N5030
8 GB RAM
128 GB eMMC
35.6 cm (14 "), FHD (1920 x 1080), 250 nits, 45% NTSC
Intel® UHD Graphics 605

It retails for £270 but I managed to get a so-called grade A refurbished unit for £135, it's actually brand new, without a mark and comes with a twelve month warranty. It is fitted with an IPS FHD panel which produces a great picture and has good performance when playing videos or using the built in You Tube app. It does struggle a bit with my side loaded Apk IPTV application and TV streams can be unstable and there seems to be some sound compatibility issues. Supposedly it is only really designed to be used with apps installed from the play store but I have managed to install LibreOffice. It can be side loaded as a Linux app using the terminal after changing the machine into development mode and modifying a couple of security settings. You just have to remember where the files are as anything attached to an email and downloaded will be in the 'my files' folder and any LibreOffice files will be created in the 'Linux files' folder - so you have to move files between the two using a file manager.

It is a bit quirky, for example there is no mouse right click button but holding the 'alt' key and tapping the mouse brings up the right click menu. There is also no 'delete' button but pressing 'backspace' and shift gives that function. Task manager is accessed by using the 'search' + 'esc' buttons but Cntrl+C and Cntrl+V work as they should. My preferred browser Opera doesn't seem to work very well with it, the scroll bars don't work properly so I'm forced to use Google which works perfectly but by default I'm logged in with my gmail account, so can't browse anonymously. The other odd thing was that the pre-installed version of gmail would not allow me to add other accounts, I have hotmail too. I installed the version available on the play store which provided the capability and removed the pre-installed one.

The battery life at 12 hours is fantastic and I've ended up using it more than my Windows laptop for browsing and emails. My windows 10 laptop is a 15" HP Envy with a 4K display, it's getting on a bit now but still a great machine and I'll still use that for anything serious like software development etc. It's on its third battery and I'm lucky to get 1.5 hours - so it really needs its 4th! I've upgraded the SSD from 125Gb to 500Gb to accommodate all the MS Visual Studio development packs and added 8Gb of RAM for a total of 16Gb. (Triggers broom)!
 ;D
Offline CheshireDave

Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 07:22:05 am »
I am looking for a new laptop for my Niece but it has been a while since I bought one so I am a bit out of the loop.

Could someone recommend a new (not refurb) windows laptop with a 14 or 15 inch screen, pretty lightweight for college work for about £500?

Many thanks in advance.
