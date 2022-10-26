« previous next »
New laptop advice

Claire.

Re: New laptop advice
October 26, 2022, 12:51:33 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on October 25, 2022, 07:33:32 pm
She can learn how to code on a surface. She can use hundreds of free apps/software to draw, sketch and practice writing, things which you have to pay for in an ipad.

Don't just look at purchase cost of the hardware. Ipad apps cost a bit, very few are free.

On windows, you don't need to spend a penny apart from MS office suite.

Hmm, that's not true, though, is it? There's plenty of free apps and you get the numbers/pages/presentation whatsit for free. GarageBand, iMovie. Adobe Fresco is free and really good with the pencil. You can code on github codespaces and make it nice and portable. They are very far from crap.

If you're worried about paying for games then an Apple Arcade sub is £5/mo and I think on new purchases you get so long for free.
jonnypb

Re: New laptop advice
October 26, 2022, 01:45:14 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on October 25, 2022, 07:33:32 pm
She can learn how to code on a surface. She can use hundreds of free apps/software to draw, sketch and practice writing, things which you have to pay for in an ipad.

Don't just look at purchase cost of the hardware. Ipad apps cost a bit, very few are free.

On windows, you don't need to spend a penny apart from MS office suite.

Dont even need to buy ms office as you can use open office for free. Although the o365 family plans are often on offer for around £50 for the year which is for 6 users and 6tb of cloud data storage which is a good deal IMO.

Theres loads of free apple apps, just like there are loads of free windows apps, just like there are loads of paid apps on each OS.

In reality the purchase cost of the hardware is the main outlay.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: New laptop advice
October 27, 2022, 08:58:41 am
Quote from: Claire. on October 26, 2022, 12:51:33 pm
Hmm, that's not true, though, is it? There's plenty of free apps and you get the numbers/pages/presentation whatsit for free. GarageBand, iMovie. Adobe Fresco is free and really good with the pencil. You can code on github codespaces and make it nice and portable. They are very far from crap.

If you're worried about paying for games then an Apple Arcade sub is £5/mo and I think on new purchases you get so long for free.

Fair enough.

You can do all of that on an Android tablet too though, with better file management, better customization and cheaper apps.
Quote from: jonnypb on October 26, 2022, 01:45:14 pm
Dont even need to buy ms office as you can use open office for free. Although the o365 family plans are often on offer for around £50 for the year which is for 6 users and 6tb of cloud data storage which is a good deal IMO.

Theres loads of free apple apps, just like there are loads of free windows apps, just like there are loads of paid apps on each OS.

In reality the purchase cost of the hardware is the main outlay.

Yes, but in my experience all the good apps are paid on ios. Windows has tons of legacy software with a zillion options.

Ben S

Re: New laptop advice
October 27, 2022, 01:49:22 pm
Ahh tables. Are we back in 2012?

A proper computer is the only sensible option at that age they will be using real computer in school so why bother with a relic from the past?
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: New laptop advice
October 31, 2022, 05:06:13 pm
So I have decided there is no point in spunking 2000 quid on an Alienware.

MSI it is for me. Much better value.
Crimson

Re: New laptop advice
Yesterday at 12:21:50 pm
My neighbour spilled beer on his laptop. Ruined.

Thinking of getting him a Chromebook. He'll only be surfing and paying his bills anyway.

Any recommendations?
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: New laptop advice
Yesterday at 02:02:03 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 12:21:50 pm
My neighbour spilled beer on his laptop. Ruined.

Thinking of getting him a Chromebook. He'll only be surfing and paying his bills anyway.

Any recommendations?
Anything will work for such light tasks. You can get something like this;

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Acer-Chromebook-314-CB314-H-Celeron/dp/B082R8SVJZ/ref=mp_s_a_1_8?crid=22CI7YUMYV7R3&keywords=chromebook&qid=1667311281&qu=eyJxc2MiOiI2Ljg3IiwicXNhIjoiNi4zNCIsInFzcCI6IjUuNzkifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=chrom%2Caps%2C308&sr=8-8

Has good reviews.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: New laptop advice
Yesterday at 03:03:39 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on October 31, 2022, 05:06:13 pm
So I have decided there is no point in spunking 2000 quid on an Alienware.

MSI it is for me. Much better value.

Alienware is just way too overpriced. Been that way for years
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: New laptop advice
Today at 07:08:55 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:03:39 pm
Alienware is just way too overpriced. Been that way for years

They look so damn cool though.

But cannot justify the cost to my wife.  :P
