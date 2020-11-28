Hi Guys,



Hoping you can help. Looking at getting a new laptop with a budget of around £1K.



I'll mainly be using it for day to day stuff, browsing, streaming, movies etc. Plus some work stuff so running MS Office applications mainly, and i'll soon be starting to do some coding on it.



My friend swears by Lenovo so i've mainly been looking into them but I am open to any suggestions.



Came across these two deals but not sure which is the better laptop.



https://www.ebuyer.com/947554-lenovo-thinkbook-14-core-i7-16gb-512gb-ssd-14-win10-pro-laptop-20sl000luk



https://www.laptopsdirect.co.uk/lenovo-thinkpad-e14-amd-ryzen-7-4700u-16gb-512gb-ssd-14-inch-windows-10-pro-20t6000muk/version.asp?wgu=272145_116019_16068203020935_07e2a9a6bf&wgexpiry=1614596302&utm_source=digidip%20GmbH&utm_medium=webgains&refsource=webgains



Any advice would be great, nice one!



for around a grand you're going to get a decent onei've always used HP and found them to be reliable - of course the more you pay the better build quality you getbut any of the top brands will sufficebest thing to do is to make notes of what you wantscreen size - not always the larger the better but if you want to watch movies on it then... but I always plug a HDMi cable in from the laptop to the telly anywayscreen quality/clarity - it's best if you visit places that sell laptops to see the quality of the screens because sometimes the screen will bug you especially if you're working on it and find yourself constantly tilting it to suit or the fact that it suffers from glare in certain lighting conditionsand does the screen swivel or lie flat - and is this something that you need anyway?ports and inputs/outputs - most laptops in that price range should have enough of the essential ones but make sure it has enough of them as you needmost laptops are solid state these days so don't rely on a 'moving' hard drive but this also means that they won't always have a DVD/CD slot - if you're not bothered about that then fine but if you want to play old DVDs etc then it's worth thinking aboutRAM - i see those 2 you linked to have 16GB which is great but are you paying more for RAM you don't need or are you a gamer and therefore need more RAM?Memory - yours have 512 is that enough? do you tend to keep lots of files? if not don't pay more for space that you won't use upcomfortability - again you'd have to go and see it but if you're using the keys are they comfortable do your palms sit on the laptop okay? you may just use a mouse all the time but if you're coding then the comfortability will matter to youthese are basic things to think about but not a lot of people do think about them as they go for all the bangs and whistles and forget about the simple essential things - i mean, do you really need a finger print identifier? if not then you'll be paying extra for that feature - a feature that you don't really needbut £1000 is more than enough