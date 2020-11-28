« previous next »
Buck Pete

Re: New laptop advice
November 28, 2020, 03:56:08 pm
Guys. I need a new lappy for purely downloading movies using torrents and a bit of internet browsing. That's it

I use my decent work laptop for everything else but my personal laptop is essentially buggered.   

Can someone point to a REALLY cheap one on Ebay that they would consider in my shoes. Don't care if its second hand. 

Are netbooks ok for downloading stuff?

Cheers
darragh85

Re: New laptop advice
November 30, 2020, 02:35:26 pm
why do HP seemingly have such a good name?  i dont understand it based on my experience. thankfully ive never owned one myself but i am aware of at least 5 people that had HP laptops that failed within a couple of years. most were down to overheating. is it based on their higher spec laptop because their more affordable ones seem to be utter shite.

you always see HP recommeded by experts yet Acer isnt considered as good. ive had this Acer laptop since December 2009. still running well. does everything i need it to do. Almost 11 years now. only issue i had with it was some overheating at one point but that was just down to a tag getting caught in the fan and it was an easy fix.

what are peoples thoughts on this dell one?

https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/new-inspiron-14-5000-2-in-1-laptop-dune/spd/inspiron-14-5406-2-in-1-laptop/n25406ejuch

its not for playing games on or anything. just basic tasks really. seems like good value as specs are decent

Mark Walters

Re: New laptop advice
November 30, 2020, 05:19:39 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on November 30, 2020, 02:35:26 pm
what are peoples thoughts on this dell one?

https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/new-inspiron-14-5000-2-in-1-laptop-dune/spd/inspiron-14-5406-2-in-1-laptop/n25406ejuch

its not for playing games on or anything. just basic tasks really. seems like good value as specs are decent
With an i3 processor, 4GB RAM and a 1366x768 display I wouldn't touch it personally as I like to future-proof my devices. This is about as low as spec as you can get.  I do like the 2-in-1 form factor though.
darragh85

Re: New laptop advice
November 30, 2020, 06:33:54 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on November 30, 2020, 05:19:39 pm
With an i3 processor, 4GB RAM and a 1366x768 display I wouldn't touch it personally as I like to future-proof my devices. This is about as low as spec as you can get.  I do like the 2-in-1 form factor though.

the person im thinking of buying it for only needs it to browse the internet, use ms office (word, excel etc), watch movies and skype mainly. touch screen and 2 in 1 convertible was also important. im not seeing many 2 in 1 laptops under the 550 euro price range.  i get your point about future proofing but it depends what you need the laptop for doesnt it?  i wouldnt go near this laptop either if i was buying it to play games or any other intensive uses.

ive fallen out of touch with regards processors nowadays. i know the AMD Ryzen ones seems to best now but are the intel core i3, i5 and i7 still their main offerings or are they coming out with new ones? I understand that core i3 is the budget processor.  4 gb ram isnt great but should be more than enough to undertake the tasks outlined above.
Riquende

Re: New laptop advice
November 30, 2020, 07:00:36 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on November 30, 2020, 02:35:26 pm
why do HP seemingly have such a good name?  i dont understand it based on my experience. thankfully ive never owned one myself but i am aware of at least 5 people that had HP laptops that failed within a couple of years. most were down to overheating. is it based on their higher spec laptop because their more affordable ones seem to be utter shite.

We use HP laptops from the business line exclusively and have done for 5+ years with no major issues. You're probably right that it's a difference between their Probook and Pavilion lines (their Spectre gaming and Zbook workstation ranges are probably decent build quality too). It's probably not restricted to HP though. I imagine Acer, Lenovo etc 'budget' laptops are all pretty janky pieces of plastic rubbish prone to failure. Buying cheap is a recipe for problems in way more fields than just laptops.

I do find in general that people get hung up looking at laptop specs to the detriment of the machine as a whole. What are the keyboard and trackpad like? How bright is the screen, how good are the speakers? Does it have enough connectivity in terms of USB and display ports? Sure, you can mitigate a lot of that with peripherals, but the more you have to the less mobile you make yourself as you cart your mouse, USB hub and powered speakers everywhere you go around the house.

If you're looking at something cheap that you think is okayish, with specs that are still good enough, the answer to all those questions above will likely be 'disappointingly inadequate'.

But then, that's why I don't like laptops and try to stay out of the game of recommending them (proving difficult at the moment as the missus is in the market, so to speak).

Saying that, I've been enjoying playing with this recently: Windows 10 installed on a 2012 15" Macbook Pro with a 500GB 860EVO SSD and its RAM upped to 8GB (I'll be going to 16GB after Xmas is over). Quad core i7 (Ivy Bridge, but still good compared to cheap CPUs from years later). Absolute tank of a laptop, weightwise.

Riquende

Re: New laptop advice
November 30, 2020, 07:01:49 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on November 30, 2020, 06:33:54 pm
i get your point about future proofing but it depends what you need the laptop for doesnt it?

How do you what you're going to need it for in the future?
darragh85

Re: New laptop advice
November 30, 2020, 07:23:51 pm
Quote from: Riquende on November 30, 2020, 07:01:49 pm
How do you what you're going to need it for in the future?

good point.

https://deals.dell.com/en-us/productdetail/6mrt

what about this one? same laptop but with core i5 processor double the ram and alot more hard drive space for about 80 euros more?
TheRedBaron

Re: New laptop advice
December 1, 2020, 12:20:01 pm
Hi Guys,

Hoping you can help. Looking at getting a new laptop with a budget of around £1K.

I'll mainly be using it for day to day stuff, browsing, streaming, movies etc. Plus some work stuff so running MS Office applications mainly, and i'll soon be starting to do some coding on it.

My friend swears by Lenovo so i've mainly been looking into them but I am open to any suggestions.

Came across these two deals but not sure which is the better laptop.

https://www.ebuyer.com/947554-lenovo-thinkbook-14-core-i7-16gb-512gb-ssd-14-win10-pro-laptop-20sl000luk

https://www.laptopsdirect.co.uk/lenovo-thinkpad-e14-amd-ryzen-7-4700u-16gb-512gb-ssd-14-inch-windows-10-pro-20t6000muk/version.asp?wgu=272145_116019_16068203020935_07e2a9a6bf&wgexpiry=1614596302&utm_source=digidip%20GmbH&utm_medium=webgains&refsource=webgains

Any advice would be great, nice one!
Graeme

Re: New laptop advice
December 1, 2020, 04:38:55 pm
I wouldnt go Lenovo personally. I know someone recently in this thread had an issue with Dell but Ive always found them to be very high quality. Ive worked for two local authorities who have both used Dell and Lenovo and the difference in returns and faults with Lenovo compared to Dell is staggering.

My other recommendation would be Asus.
liverbloke

Re: New laptop advice
December 1, 2020, 05:18:52 pm
Quote from: TheRedBaron on December  1, 2020, 12:20:01 pm
Hi Guys,

Hoping you can help. Looking at getting a new laptop with a budget of around £1K.

I'll mainly be using it for day to day stuff, browsing, streaming, movies etc. Plus some work stuff so running MS Office applications mainly, and i'll soon be starting to do some coding on it.

My friend swears by Lenovo so i've mainly been looking into them but I am open to any suggestions.

Came across these two deals but not sure which is the better laptop.

https://www.ebuyer.com/947554-lenovo-thinkbook-14-core-i7-16gb-512gb-ssd-14-win10-pro-laptop-20sl000luk

https://www.laptopsdirect.co.uk/lenovo-thinkpad-e14-amd-ryzen-7-4700u-16gb-512gb-ssd-14-inch-windows-10-pro-20t6000muk/version.asp?wgu=272145_116019_16068203020935_07e2a9a6bf&wgexpiry=1614596302&utm_source=digidip%20GmbH&utm_medium=webgains&refsource=webgains

Any advice would be great, nice one!

for around a grand you're going to get a decent one

i've always used HP and found them to be reliable - of course the more you pay the better build quality you get

but any of the top brands will suffice

best thing to do is to make notes of what you want

screen size - not always the larger the better but if you want to watch movies on it then... but I always plug a HDMi cable in from the laptop to the telly anyway

screen quality/clarity - it's best if you visit places that sell laptops to see the quality of the screens because sometimes the screen will bug you especially if you're working on it and find yourself constantly tilting it to suit or the fact that it suffers from glare in certain lighting conditions
and does the screen swivel or lie flat - and is this something that you need anyway?

ports and inputs/outputs - most laptops in that price range should have enough of the essential ones but make sure it has enough of them as you need

most laptops are solid state these days so don't rely on a 'moving' hard drive but this also means that they won't always have a DVD/CD slot - if you're not bothered about that then fine but if you want to play old DVDs etc then it's worth thinking about

RAM - i see those 2 you linked to have 16GB which is great but are you paying more for RAM you don't need or are you a gamer and therefore need more RAM?

Memory - yours have 512 is that enough? do you tend to keep lots of files? if not don't pay more for space that you won't use up

comfortability - again you'd have to go and see it but if you're using the keys are they comfortable do your palms sit on the laptop okay? you may just use a mouse all the time but if you're coding then the comfortability will matter to you

these are basic things to think about but not a lot of people do think about them as they go for all the bangs and whistles and forget about the simple essential things - i mean, do you really need a finger print identifier? if not then you'll be paying extra for that feature - a feature that you don't really need

but £1000 is more than enough

Phil M

Re: New laptop advice
March 22, 2021, 09:23:09 am
Bump.

Am moving away from an old desktop to a laptop for work purposes but it will double up as a personal laptop also.

Just wondering if anyone had any recommendations? Maybe a budget of £500-£600 approx.

I'd say the key thing is boot up speed and basically processing power, something that can handle microsoft outlook and running a few programs simultaneously without too much stress.

Are any of those ones like the Microsoft Surface that can double as a tablet any use? (I know they're more expensive)

Cheers
Cruiser

Re: New laptop advice
March 22, 2021, 02:54:04 pm
^ Dell have a few deals going here that I'm also looking at:

https://deals.dell.com/en-uk/category/laptop-deals
Skeeve

Re: New laptop advice
March 22, 2021, 04:26:00 pm
Quote from: Phil M on March 22, 2021, 09:23:09 am
Just wondering if anyone had any recommendations? Maybe a budget of £500-£600 approx.

I'd say the key thing is boot up speed and basically processing power, something that can handle microsoft outlook and running a few programs simultaneously without too much stress.

Are any of those ones like the Microsoft Surface that can double as a tablet any use? (I know they're more expensive)

A convertible would probably push up the prices too much or force you to compromise on more important specs to do so.

Processing power will be fine with anything even slightly current, focus on getting enough RAM and SSD storage e.g. something like this Asus Vivobook with 16gb RAM and a 512GB NVME SSD would be good for you:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/ASUS-VivoBook-Quad-Core-i5-1135G7-Keyboard/dp/B08CRC1RVG/

Red Raw

Re: New laptop advice
March 22, 2021, 08:10:53 pm
Helped my lad out with a new laptop as he was starting a new job and was needing to work from home.  Ended up with an Asus AMD Ryzen 5 machine which for about £550 has a 512GB NVMe drive so it boots up nice and quick and has 8GB of RAM so reasonably snappy switching between tasks.  Lenovo do a similar spec machine for the same money but it was out of stock at the time.

I looked at Intel i5 machines at the equivalent price point but most only seem to have 256 GB SSDs and these Ryzen 5 chips seems to do better with single and multi-threaded tasks on benchmark tests and I think the Ryzen integrated graphics are also superior to the Intel UHD graphics in some applications.

I find 256GB is too restrictive for the stuff I do and wouldn't think about getting less than 512 GB, and I need to check, but I think there may space to stick in a 2.5" SSD (500GB availlable for about £50). So with the RAM there are some decent upgrade paths.
Phil M

Re: New laptop advice
March 23, 2021, 09:24:06 am
Nice one for the replies.   :wave
Qston

Re: New laptop advice
March 23, 2021, 11:57:03 am
Funnily enough I need to ask similar advice. My dad is after a basic laptop with a disc drive. He doesn`t really download any music or things like that. He doesn`t want to spend too much either. I have told him he needs something with good processor speed. Any suggestions will be appreciated.
Crimson

Re: New laptop advice
March 23, 2021, 05:16:24 pm
Quote from: Qston on March 23, 2021, 11:57:03 am
Funnily enough I need to ask similar advice. My dad is after a basic laptop with a disc drive. He doesn`t really download any music or things like that. He doesn`t want to spend too much either. I have told him he needs something with good processor speed. Any suggestions will be appreciated.

With a disc drive? What about a portable disc drive that connects via USB? Had one a couple of years back to run some games of off. Worked a treat.

I don't think you will find a decent laptop with built-in disc drive these days.
AndyInVA

Re: New laptop advice
March 24, 2021, 12:04:31 pm
Quote from: Phil M on March 22, 2021, 09:23:09 am
Bump.

Dell al the way. Ive had HP and some other laptop and the Dells have always been the best. I use mine for work each and every day and get a new one every three years or so. Dell has always been the most reliable.
Qston

Re: New laptop advice
March 24, 2021, 05:15:11 pm
Quote from: Crimson on March 23, 2021, 05:16:24 pm
With a disc drive? What about a portable disc drive that connects via USB? Had one a couple of years back to run some games of off. Worked a treat.

I don't think you will find a decent laptop with built-in disc drive these days.

Thanks mate. I have been doing some digging for him. I don`t profess to be any sort of IT expert but clearly getting one with a disc is going to be difficult and unnecessary. I know about the portable drives and have now explained to him that he should think of downloading programmes in the same way as putting in a CD containing one. I think he gets it now.

I am going to make some recommendations to him that use SSD, which I am told are far better for speed than the standard hard drive on cheaper models. I think a few hours sitting with him going through everything will help. Really I just wanted to check with you guys on here who are far more IT savvy than me which reasonably priced laptops are best for him (so ideally less than £400).
Skeeve

Re: New laptop advice
March 25, 2021, 02:33:46 am
What applications does he need to use, for many older users, a chromebook is actually well worth considering.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: New laptop advice
March 25, 2021, 11:09:49 am
Quote from: Qston on March 24, 2021, 05:15:11 pm
Thanks mate. I have been doing some digging for him. I don`t profess to be any sort of IT expert but clearly getting one with a disc is going to be difficult and unnecessary. I know about the portable drives and have now explained to him that he should think of downloading programmes in the same way as putting in a CD containing one. I think he gets it now.

I am going to make some recommendations to him that use SSD, which I am told are far better for speed than the standard hard drive on cheaper models. I think a few hours sitting with him going through everything will help. Really I just wanted to check with you guys on here who are far more IT savvy than me which reasonably priced laptops are best for him (so ideally less than £400).

SSDs are faster for sure but obviously more expensive. See what works better for his needs, faster load times for programs or a larger storage.

You may be able to save some money if you go for slightly older models that still have HDDs
Qston

Re: New laptop advice
March 25, 2021, 11:35:28 am
Thanks for all the replies. All helpful. I hadn`t thought about a chromebook and will look into that. I had said SSD because of my own experiences with a hard drive. Looking at the price differences it seems that an extra few quid is worth it for something he likely won`t replace for a good few years. With advice I actually managed to replace mine in my desktop (I was dead impressed with myself !).
Red Raw

Re: New laptop advice
March 25, 2021, 03:22:11 pm
Under £400 perhaps give the AMD Ryzen 3 laptops a look?  They are faster in the benchmark tests than most of the Intel Pentium (or the older Celeron/Core M) processors at this price point and you can get a 256GB SSD where Intel machines tend to palm you off with 128GB.

This pretty good for £370:
https://www.cclonline.com/product/asus-m509da-laptop-15-6-inch-1920-x-1080-amd-ryzen-3-3250u-4gb-256gb-ssd-radeon-vega-3-bluetooth-microsoft-windows-10-home-m509da-ej382t/

[edit: this also comes with W10 Home rather than the cut down Windows 10S that often ships with cheaper machines]

A USB optical drive, if you need it for CDs or DVDs, will be about £20 to £30 so you will still be within budget.
Cruiser

Re: New laptop advice
April 2, 2021, 11:30:57 am
How much are you folks forking out extra for the software packages (Microsoft 365/2019)?
Red Raw

Re: New laptop advice
April 2, 2021, 08:34:58 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on April  2, 2021, 11:30:57 am
How much are you folks forking out extra for the software packages (Microsoft 365/2019)?
Unless you need it for a business I wouldn't bother at all - I get MS Office from work because the licence allows me to install on a few private computers.  For family and friends I usually install Libre Office which is free and very good.  It can open and save documents in Office formats.
https://www.libreoffice.org/

There is also Google Docs which are reasonable and can be good for sharing live documents.

Always worth checking open source alternatives, many are really good.
reddebs

Re: New laptop advice
Yesterday at 09:00:55 pm
I'm wanting a laptop to do stuff but not for anything in particular.

I'm not really sure what I need it to do as it's years since I've used anything other than my phone but it needs to be a laptop, not a tablet as I like to touch type and not a net book as they're too small.

I'll be browsing, emailing, creating docs and storing stuff like pics but it doesn't need a massive memory if it's got a usb to transfer onto a memory stick.

I don't want to spend a fortune but I'm open to suggestions.
Red Raw

Re: New laptop advice
Today at 01:14:44 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:00:55 pm
I'm wanting a laptop to do stuff but not for anything in particular.

I'm not really sure what I need it to do as it's years since I've used anything other than my phone but it needs to be a laptop, not a tablet as I like to touch type and not a net book as they're too small.

I'll be browsing, emailing, creating docs and storing stuff like pics but it doesn't need a massive memory if it's got a usb to transfer onto a memory stick.

I don't want to spend a fortune but I'm open to suggestions.
Do you have an idea of how much you want to spend? Many supply lines for IT are still affected by Covid and the cost of some components is relatively high. This has a bit of a knock on effect for pre-built PCs and laptops in terms of cost and availability.

If you are looking at new, a good all rounder to last a few years can probably be had for a £400 to £500. This would give you a decent processor (most likely AMD Ryzen 3 or 10th/11th generation Intel i3), 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB solid state hard drive with either a 14" or 15.6" screen. If like me you expect to keep things for as long as possible, the machines with slower processors can be something of a false economy - although this would depend on how much use it gets. If you envisage using it most days it will soon drive you nuts if it takes ages to boot up and becomes unresponsive as it invevitably gets filled up.

Some might suggest Chromebooks if you will mostly be using email and internet. These can be cheaper (and Google docs is great) but personally I find them a little restrictive because I have lots of programs and utilities that won't run in Chrome.

If you are a touch typist I would go and have a play on some of the machines in your nearest PC World or similar to see which manufacturers do the keyboards/track pads you prefer. You can also see which screen size suits, and whether you prefer a matt/glossy finish. Use that as a basis to go looking online  or come back here.

There is not that much to choose between the major manufacturers, at a given price point most will have similar connections and ports, but like most things in life there are plenty trade offs you can make which will be easier once you have narrrowed the choices down a bit.
reddebs

Re: New laptop advice
Today at 03:44:46 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 01:14:44 pm
Do you have an idea of how much you want to spend? Many supply lines for IT are still affected by Covid and the cost of some components is relatively high. This has a bit of a knock on effect for pre-built PCs and laptops in terms of cost and availability.

If you are looking at new, a good all rounder to last a few years can probably be had for a £400 to £500. This would give you a decent processor (most likely AMD Ryzen 3 or 10th/11th generation Intel i3), 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB solid state hard drive with either a 14" or 15.6" screen. If like me you expect to keep things for as long as possible, the machines with slower processors can be something of a false economy - although this would depend on how much use it gets. If you envisage using it most days it will soon drive you nuts if it takes ages to boot up and becomes unresponsive as it invevitably gets filled up.

Some might suggest Chromebooks if you will mostly be using email and internet. These can be cheaper (and Google docs is great) but personally I find them a little restrictive because I have lots of programs and utilities that won't run in Chrome.

If you are a touch typist I would go and have a play on some of the machines in your nearest PC World or similar to see which manufacturers do the keyboards/track pads you prefer. You can also see which screen size suits, and whether you prefer a matt/glossy finish. Use that as a basis to go looking online  or come back here.

There is not that much to choose between the major manufacturers, at a given price point most will have similar connections and ports, but like most things in life there are plenty trade offs you can make which will be easier once you have narrrowed the choices down a bit.

Thanks for that mate I'll have to check where the nearest PC world is as I doubt there's one on the island but that's a good plan to try a few out if they still let us touch stuff.
