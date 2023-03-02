Went to Wreckfish last night.





Didnt think the food was value for money at all (3 courses for £47), just the whole vibe wasnt right either. From the moment we got there I felt like we were being pushed out.



We had our waiter come over twice within 5 minutes asking if we are ready to order, got a bottle of wine, within 15 minutes they were back asking if we wanted more wine or drinks. Starters came and then Mains were out minutes after finishing them. Just felt so rushed and didnt get a chance to just sit and chat with a wine.



Ended up out in just over an hour, and wasnt at all what we wanted from the evening, especially when we had committed to that price. My missus felt sick cos she felt so rushed and on edge.



The food was okay to good, but the main meals werent anything special, and we ended up paying an extra £5 for what was basically a few lettuce leaves, as we felt we needed extra.



Its cheaper and so much better in Barnacle, which is near by.