Quote from: owens_2k on March  2, 2023, 10:53:59 am
Where in your opinion does the best Sunday roast in Liverpool?

Spire is good and enjoyed the one at bouchon de luxe especially as they do the French onion soup as a starter 😋
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Quote from: Elzar on March  8, 2023, 09:19:29 am
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/

Sad times - think we are gonna see more close in the coming months - that higher end market seems to be a struggle in Liverpool
Lerpwl is closing effective immediately over a £30k dispute with the landlords.
Quote from: howman on March  2, 2023, 03:50:34 pm
Monro's is good


They do Greek food now
Quote from: Elzar on March  8, 2023, 09:19:29 am
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/

Same. Gutted.
Quote from: Livbes on March  8, 2023, 10:18:41 pm
Same. Gutted.

Yeah, never like to hear of anywhere closing, especially the good places.

Although, on my only visit, it was defo a bit overpriced for what was on offer. You could eat at least as well at Spire, for half the cost.
Went to Wreckfish last night.


Didnt think the food was value for money at all (3 courses for £47), just the whole vibe wasnt right either. From the moment we got there I felt like we were being pushed out.

We had our waiter come over twice within 5 minutes asking if we are ready to order, got a bottle of wine, within 15 minutes they were back asking if we wanted more wine or drinks. Starters came and then Mains were out minutes after finishing them. Just felt so rushed and didnt get a chance to just sit and chat with a wine.

Ended up out in just over an hour, and wasnt at all what we wanted from the evening, especially when we had committed to that price. My missus felt sick cos she felt so rushed and on edge.

The food was okay to good, but the main meals werent anything special, and we ended up paying an extra £5 for what was basically a few lettuce leaves, as we felt we needed extra.

Its cheaper and so much better in Barnacle, which is near by.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Quote from: Elzar on March 11, 2023, 06:06:22 am
Went to Wreckfish last night.


Didnt think the food was value for money at all (3 courses for £47), just the whole vibe wasnt right either. From the moment we got there I felt like we were being pushed out.

We had our waiter come over twice within 5 minutes asking if we are ready to order, got a bottle of wine, within 15 minutes they were back asking if we wanted more wine or drinks. Starters came and then Mains were out minutes after finishing them. Just felt so rushed and didnt get a chance to just sit and chat with a wine.

Ended up out in just over an hour, and wasnt at all what we wanted from the evening, especially when we had committed to that price. My missus felt sick cos she felt so rushed and on edge.

The food was okay to good, but the main meals werent anything special, and we ended up paying an extra £5 for what was basically a few lettuce leaves, as we felt we needed extra.

Its cheaper and so much better in Barnacle, which is near by.

I went today for the first time - my brother recommended it as we were taking our mum out for lunch.

I thought it was great. It was 3 courses for 32 quid which is reasonable.

Had the Sunday menu so went for Morcilla sausage to start, roast beef and trimmings for the main and a mint chocolate brownie and ice cream for dessert. Thought it was all excellent, service was good.

I'd return definitely.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 19, 2023, 07:24:11 pm
I went today for the first time - my brother recommended it as we were taking our mum out for lunch.

I thought it was great. It was 3 courses for 32 quid which is reasonable.

Had the Sunday menu so went for Morcilla sausage to start, roast beef and trimmings for the main and a mint chocolate brownie and ice cream for dessert. Thought it was all excellent, service was good.

I'd return definitely.

Would have been happy enough with it for £30 or whatever the offer menu is. Not for £50 for three courses though.

Ive been to Pinion which is Gary Ushers place in Prescot, and that was great for a Sunday Lunch.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Return visits to Vincenzo and Pinion of late.

Both still very good.

Pinion was outstanding, actually. Top notch food to enjoy prior to our first time at Shakespeare North, which was also boss.

Quote from: Raaphael on February 23, 2023, 10:01:40 pm
Best burger in Liverpool?

Any thoughts?

Bit late to this, but as others have said, the answer is Free State Kitchen. The Shipping Forecast would be my other go to.
Went the Baltic markets for the first time last night. Great experience and looking forward to going again. Great food and a decent pint of the black stuff. Not cheap but not expensive, I certainly expected higher prices given the quirkiness or uniqueness of it tbf.

Really hope Christiakis survives, we wanted to go there last night but they were fully booked so thats why we ended up going the Baltic as I knew they had a stand there. It didnt disappoint, apart from them disappearing off the site due to being unable to take anymore orders at one point!
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Went to Lemongrass last night, just at the bottom of me road so dead easy, food was spot on as always, anyone know if this has been taken over or under new management?  the staff seemed to have changed from Thai to Indian and we noticed a few other changes.  the pad thai is decent, really big portion too.
Sir, the cash monies?

Quote from: StevoHimself on March 26, 2023, 09:26:26 am
Bit late to this, but as others have said, the answer is Free State Kitchen. The Shipping Forecast would be my other go to.

I tried Red Dog. It was very good.
Quote from: Raaphael on April  2, 2023, 08:48:59 am
I tried Red Dog. It was very good.

Good choice.
Were going to Sanskruti for the first time on Friday after the rave reviews on here. Any recommendations on what to get?
Quote from: Damo58 on April  4, 2023, 05:44:23 pm
Were going to Sanskruti for the first time on Friday after the rave reviews on here. Any recommendations on what to get?

How did you get on Damo? I actually don't know what I would recommend but I don't think I've had something that I didn't enjoy
We were in Etsu last Thursday. It was full and they were turning people away that didn't have bookings. Great to see as I worried about it over lockdown.

It really is superb for Japanese food.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Went to Sans Cafe twice over the weekend, both times it was phenomenal. The best Chinese food I've had, cheap, and huge portions. The owner is an absolute legend, came and chatted to us both times and is really committed to the quality of what they serve.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/food-drink-news/tiny-dockside-sans-cafe-serving-17747127
https://www.tiktok.com/@thescouseghettogourmet/video/7155139734317124869?lang=en

Also went to the little food hall inside EJoy Supermarket. Fantastic, cheap and loads of options. All cooked fresh in front of you.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/what-found-visited-liverpools-new-22769680
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on April 12, 2023, 03:04:06 pm
Went to Sans Cafe twice over the weekend, both times it was phenomenal. The best Chinese food I've had, cheap, and huge portions. The owner is an absolute legend, came and chatted to us both times and is really committed to the quality of what they serve.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/food-drink-news/tiny-dockside-sans-cafe-serving-17747127
https://www.tiktok.com/@thescouseghettogourmet/video/7155139734317124869?lang=en

Also went to the little food hall inside EJoy Supermarket. Fantastic, cheap and loads of options. All cooked fresh in front of you.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/what-found-visited-liverpools-new-22769680

I worked on the same street as Sans for almost 25 years and never once set foot in the place.

I wouldn't say on here the precise details of what put me off, but lets just say one of my colleagues witnessed something which meant that none of the fifty odd people who worked with me ever went in there either. There were loads of other workers on Lightbody Street that avoided the place too.

It had a poor reputation, but that didn't seem to put the bizzies off, dozens of whom went in there to eat every day.

San is a nice personable fella but I personally would never eat there.

Just my personal preference, like.

Quote from: Momos_righteye on April 12, 2023, 01:22:52 pm
How did you get on Damo? I actually don't know what I would recommend but I don't think I've had something that I didn't enjoy

It was great, yeah. We had a chat platter to start and I can't remember specifically what the mains were called but one was a kofta and it was really nice. I'm not a vegetarian but it's nice to have somewhere to recommend to my vegetarian friends.
Was home over the Arsenal weekend...Base camp the Bridewell...well run pub that. Salt house Tapas was decent for lunch, Restaurant bar and grill for dinner and was a good vibe, food was ok. Friday was a great day....walk about....dale street..excelsior, angus, legs of man..Puffin Rooms ( that place was different ) the croc..never changes.. back up to the slaughter house, corn exchange and finished off the night at Jenny's...Love that little place. Saturday, watched the Everton Man U game at the Bridwell then hit up Fitzgeralds, concert square..mobbed ..did not stay long, Bold street...all over..Town was mad last Saturday...The empire for Karaoke...then up castle street. Went to eat at Mowgli after the game Sunday...great meal and they accommodated 8 of us late on.
Love Puffin Rooms, used to go pretty regularly when lived just down the road.
Quote from: CraigDS on April 17, 2023, 10:37:49 pm
Love Puffin Rooms, used to go pretty regularly when lived just down the road.

Great selection of whisky and bourbon...and good staff. I had some good food in there the time before also. The fella on the piano and a jazz singer were sound also.
Quote from: CraigDS on April 17, 2023, 10:37:49 pm
Love Puffin Rooms, used to go pretty regularly when lived just down the road.

The food is lovely in there but it's very expensive. It's more a place you'd go with your mates if you were into whisky and cigars.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Quote from: nozza on April 17, 2023, 09:05:31 pm
Was home over the Arsenal weekend...Base camp the Bridewell...well run pub that. Salt house Tapas was decent for lunch, Restaurant bar and grill for dinner and was a good vibe, food was ok. Friday was a great day....walk about....dale street..excelsior, angus, legs of man..Puffin Rooms ( that place was different ) the croc..never changes.. back up to the slaughter house, corn exchange and finished off the night at Jenny's...Love that little place. Saturday, watched the Everton Man U game at the Bridwell then hit up Fitzgeralds, concert square..mobbed ..did not stay long, Bold street...all over..Town was mad last Saturday...The empire for Karaoke...then up castle street. Went to eat at Mowgli after the game Sunday...great meal and they accommodated 8 of us late on.

Jeez youve been busy. ;D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April 18, 2023, 09:12:58 pm
Jeez youve been busy. ;D

Don't get home that often but try to pack it in ....no mrs or kids on this trip..just a few old mates. I miss it, every time I come back to the states I get down ...Liverpool is just fuckin ace, always has been, always will be.
Slightly weird request:

I've got memories of going to a greasy spoon cafe by Anfield in the early 2000s with my dad.

The only distinctive thing I can remember is the plastic chairs, like these but in red:
https://madfashionlover.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/img_9769.jpg

Does anyone know which cafe this could have been? Could it have been Anfield Cafe or Georgie Porgy? Or is it somewhere lost to time!

My dad's not around anymore but I would like to recreate our pre-match routine.
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on May  2, 2023, 11:18:57 am
Slightly weird request:

I've got memories of going to a greasy spoon cafe by Anfield in the early 2000s with my dad.

The only distinctive thing I can remember is the plastic chairs, like these but in red:
https://madfashionlover.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/img_9769.jpg

Does anyone know which cafe this could have been? Could it have been Anfield Cafe or Georgie Porgy? Or is it somewhere lost to time!

My dad's not around anymore but I would like to recreate our pre-match routine.
Jumbos on priory road has been around a fair while although not sure about the seats.
Quote from: sheepfest on May  2, 2023, 01:46:55 pm
Jumbos on priory road has been around a fair while although not sure about the seats.

The jumbo will always be known to me as Marys toy fair , thats what it was when I grew up in Anfield in the late 60s / early 70s until it shut around 1980 . The money from minding the cars was always spent on airfix models in there or going in the boys pen
Can anyone recommend a café/pub/restaurant close to the Adelphi? Looking for somewhere that does a decent brekkie for 15 or so lads when in town on cricket tour.

Last year we went to the Slaughter House but staying the other end of town this year.

TIA
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  8, 2023, 05:26:49 pm
Can anyone recommend a café/pub/restaurant close to the Adelphi? Looking for somewhere that does a decent brekkie for 15 or so lads when in town on cricket tour.

Last year we went to the Slaughter House but staying the other end of town this year.

TIA

Maggie mays on bold street
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  8, 2023, 05:26:49 pm
Can anyone recommend a café/pub/restaurant close to the Adelphi? Looking for somewhere that does a decent brekkie for 15 or so lads when in town on cricket tour.

Last year we went to the Slaughter House but staying the other end of town this year.

TIA

Shiraz. Right near to were your staying
Looking for somewhere for dinner around the docks for Saturday. Already done Rosa's, Maray and Miller & Carter.

Any general thoughts about Smuggler's Cove, Madre, PANAM, Lunyalita, Gusto or What's Cooking?

Thanks
I love Lunyalita, not been for a little while but always had excellent meals there.
Rudys pizza is nice as well.
Quote from: StevoHimself on May 22, 2023, 12:47:03 pm
Looking for somewhere for dinner around the docks for Saturday. Already done Rosa's, Maray and Miller & Carter.

Any general thoughts about Smuggler's Cove, Madre, PANAM, Lunyalita, Gusto or What's Cooking?

Thanks


Gusto, Lunyalita and Smugglers Cove for me from the list you put up  and in that order.
What's your pleasure?

Tried a few different places when I've been going to things in the city centre the last few weeks.

Free State Kitchen - still for me the best burgers in the city, double French onion burger still great.

KO - had a great chicken biriani, added bonus of being able to dine outside.

Chop Chop - great take away place (with some seating) went for the Mega Chicken.
