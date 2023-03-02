Went to Wreckfish last night.
Didnt think the food was value for money at all (3 courses for £47), just the whole vibe wasnt right either. From the moment we got there I felt like we were being pushed out.
We had our waiter come over twice within 5 minutes asking if we are ready to order, got a bottle of wine, within 15 minutes they were back asking if we wanted more wine or drinks. Starters came and then Mains were out minutes after finishing them. Just felt so rushed and didnt get a chance to just sit and chat with a wine.
Ended up out in just over an hour, and wasnt at all what we wanted from the evening, especially when we had committed to that price. My missus felt sick cos she felt so rushed and on edge.
The food was okay to good, but the main meals werent anything special, and we ended up paying an extra £5 for what was basically a few lettuce leaves, as we felt we needed extra.
Its cheaper and so much better in Barnacle, which is near by.