Author Topic: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]  (Read 535225 times)

Offline gazzam1963

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4520 on: March 2, 2023, 04:38:26 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on March  2, 2023, 10:53:59 am
Where in your opinion does the best Sunday roast in Liverpool?

Spire is good and enjoyed the one at bouchon de luxe especially as they do the French onion soup as a starter 😋
Offline Livbes

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4521 on: March 2, 2023, 05:56:00 pm »
Offline Elzar

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4522 on: March 8, 2023, 09:19:29 am »
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/
Offline Momos_righteye

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4523 on: March 8, 2023, 10:07:43 am »
Quote from: Elzar on March  8, 2023, 09:19:29 am
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/

Sad times - think we are gonna see more close in the coming months - that higher end market seems to be a struggle in Liverpool
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4524 on: March 8, 2023, 10:15:27 am »
Lerpwl is closing effective immediately over a £30k dispute with the landlords.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4525 on: March 8, 2023, 11:05:42 am »
Quote from: howman on March  2, 2023, 03:50:34 pm
Monro's is good


They do Greek food now
Offline Livbes

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4526 on: March 8, 2023, 10:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March  8, 2023, 09:19:29 am
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/

Same. Gutted.
Offline Only Me

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4527 on: March 8, 2023, 11:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on March  8, 2023, 10:18:41 pm
Same. Gutted.

Yeah, never like to hear of anywhere closing, especially the good places.

Although, on my only visit, it was defo a bit overpriced for what was on offer. You could eat at least as well at Spire, for half the cost.
Offline Elzar

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4528 on: March 11, 2023, 06:06:22 am »
Went to Wreckfish last night.


Didnt think the food was value for money at all (3 courses for £47), just the whole vibe wasnt right either. From the moment we got there I felt like we were being pushed out.

We had our waiter come over twice within 5 minutes asking if we are ready to order, got a bottle of wine, within 15 minutes they were back asking if we wanted more wine or drinks. Starters came and then Mains were out minutes after finishing them. Just felt so rushed and didnt get a chance to just sit and chat with a wine.

Ended up out in just over an hour, and wasnt at all what we wanted from the evening, especially when we had committed to that price. My missus felt sick cos she felt so rushed and on edge.

The food was okay to good, but the main meals werent anything special, and we ended up paying an extra £5 for what was basically a few lettuce leaves, as we felt we needed extra.

Its cheaper and so much better in Barnacle, which is near by.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4529 on: March 19, 2023, 07:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March 11, 2023, 06:06:22 am
Went to Wreckfish last night.


Didnt think the food was value for money at all (3 courses for £47), just the whole vibe wasnt right either. From the moment we got there I felt like we were being pushed out.

We had our waiter come over twice within 5 minutes asking if we are ready to order, got a bottle of wine, within 15 minutes they were back asking if we wanted more wine or drinks. Starters came and then Mains were out minutes after finishing them. Just felt so rushed and didnt get a chance to just sit and chat with a wine.

Ended up out in just over an hour, and wasnt at all what we wanted from the evening, especially when we had committed to that price. My missus felt sick cos she felt so rushed and on edge.

The food was okay to good, but the main meals werent anything special, and we ended up paying an extra £5 for what was basically a few lettuce leaves, as we felt we needed extra.

Its cheaper and so much better in Barnacle, which is near by.

I went today for the first time - my brother recommended it as we were taking our mum out for lunch.

I thought it was great. It was 3 courses for 32 quid which is reasonable.

Had the Sunday menu so went for Morcilla sausage to start, roast beef and trimmings for the main and a mint chocolate brownie and ice cream for dessert. Thought it was all excellent, service was good.

I'd return definitely.
Offline Elzar

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4530 on: March 19, 2023, 07:41:21 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 19, 2023, 07:24:11 pm
I went today for the first time - my brother recommended it as we were taking our mum out for lunch.

I thought it was great. It was 3 courses for 32 quid which is reasonable.

Had the Sunday menu so went for Morcilla sausage to start, roast beef and trimmings for the main and a mint chocolate brownie and ice cream for dessert. Thought it was all excellent, service was good.

I'd return definitely.

Would have been happy enough with it for £30 or whatever the offer menu is. Not for £50 for three courses though.

Ive been to Pinion which is Gary Ushers place in Prescot, and that was great for a Sunday Lunch.
Offline Only Me

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4531 on: March 24, 2023, 10:16:29 pm »
Return visits to Vincenzo and Pinion of late.

Both still very good.

Pinion was outstanding, actually. Top notch food to enjoy prior to our first time at Shakespeare North, which was also boss.

Offline StevoHimself

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 09:26:26 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on February 23, 2023, 10:01:40 pm
Best burger in Liverpool?

Any thoughts?

Bit late to this, but as others have said, the answer is Free State Kitchen. The Shipping Forecast would be my other go to.
Online Spanish Al

Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 12:58:10 pm »
Went the Baltic markets for the first time last night. Great experience and looking forward to going again. Great food and a decent pint of the black stuff. Not cheap but not expensive, I certainly expected higher prices given the quirkiness or uniqueness of it tbf.

Really hope Christiakis survives, we wanted to go there last night but they were fully booked so thats why we ended up going the Baltic as I knew they had a stand there. It didnt disappoint, apart from them disappearing off the site due to being unable to take anymore orders at one point!
