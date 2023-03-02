« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]  (Read 534085 times)

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4520 on: March 2, 2023, 04:38:26 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on March  2, 2023, 10:53:59 am
Where in your opinion does the best Sunday roast in Liverpool?

Spire is good and enjoyed the one at bouchon de luxe especially as they do the French onion soup as a starter 😋
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4521 on: March 2, 2023, 05:56:00 pm »
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,601
  • Bam!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4522 on: March 8, 2023, 09:19:29 am »
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Momos_righteye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4523 on: March 8, 2023, 10:07:43 am »
Quote from: Elzar on March  8, 2023, 09:19:29 am
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/

Sad times - think we are gonna see more close in the coming months - that higher end market seems to be a struggle in Liverpool
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,494
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4524 on: March 8, 2023, 10:15:27 am »
Lerpwl is closing effective immediately over a £30k dispute with the landlords.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4525 on: March 8, 2023, 11:05:42 am »
Quote from: howman on March  2, 2023, 03:50:34 pm
Monro's is good


They do Greek food now
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4526 on: March 8, 2023, 10:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March  8, 2023, 09:19:29 am
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/

Same. Gutted.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4527 on: March 8, 2023, 11:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on March  8, 2023, 10:18:41 pm
Same. Gutted.

Yeah, never like to hear of anywhere closing, especially the good places.

Although, on my only visit, it was defo a bit overpriced for what was on offer. You could eat at least as well at Spire, for half the cost.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,601
  • Bam!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 06:06:22 am »
Went to Wreckfish last night.


Didnt think the food was value for money at all (3 courses for £47), just the whole vibe wasnt right either. From the moment we got there I felt like we were being pushed out.

We had our waiter come over twice within 5 minutes asking if we are ready to order, got a bottle of wine, within 15 minutes they were back asking if we wanted more wine or drinks. Starters came and then Mains were out minutes after finishing them. Just felt so rushed and didnt get a chance to just sit and chat with a wine.

Ended up out in just over an hour, and wasnt at all what we wanted from the evening, especially when we had committed to that price. My missus felt sick cos she felt so rushed and on edge.

The food was okay to good, but the main meals werent anything special, and we ended up paying an extra £5 for what was basically a few lettuce leaves, as we felt we needed extra.

Its cheaper and so much better in Barnacle, which is near by.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 