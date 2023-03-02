« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]  (Read 537815 times)

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4520 on: March 2, 2023, 04:38:26 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on March  2, 2023, 10:53:59 am
Where in your opinion does the best Sunday roast in Liverpool?

Spire is good and enjoyed the one at bouchon de luxe especially as they do the French onion soup as a starter 😋
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4521 on: March 2, 2023, 05:56:00 pm »
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,784
  • Bam!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4522 on: March 8, 2023, 09:19:29 am »
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Momos_righteye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4523 on: March 8, 2023, 10:07:43 am »
Quote from: Elzar on March  8, 2023, 09:19:29 am
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/

Sad times - think we are gonna see more close in the coming months - that higher end market seems to be a struggle in Liverpool
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,595
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4524 on: March 8, 2023, 10:15:27 am »
Lerpwl is closing effective immediately over a £30k dispute with the landlords.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4525 on: March 8, 2023, 11:05:42 am »
Quote from: howman on March  2, 2023, 03:50:34 pm
Monro's is good


They do Greek food now
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4526 on: March 8, 2023, 10:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March  8, 2023, 09:19:29 am
Gutted to see Lerpwl has closed with immediate effect. Landlord dispute over pandemic rent.

It looked like it was really building itself, trying new things and attempting to become a fine dining place that Liverpool doesn't have much of.

https://theguideliverpool.com/lerpwl-on-the-albert-dock-has-closed-with-immediate-effect/

Same. Gutted.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4527 on: March 8, 2023, 11:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on March  8, 2023, 10:18:41 pm
Same. Gutted.

Yeah, never like to hear of anywhere closing, especially the good places.

Although, on my only visit, it was defo a bit overpriced for what was on offer. You could eat at least as well at Spire, for half the cost.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,784
  • Bam!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4528 on: March 11, 2023, 06:06:22 am »
Went to Wreckfish last night.


Didnt think the food was value for money at all (3 courses for £47), just the whole vibe wasnt right either. From the moment we got there I felt like we were being pushed out.

We had our waiter come over twice within 5 minutes asking if we are ready to order, got a bottle of wine, within 15 minutes they were back asking if we wanted more wine or drinks. Starters came and then Mains were out minutes after finishing them. Just felt so rushed and didnt get a chance to just sit and chat with a wine.

Ended up out in just over an hour, and wasnt at all what we wanted from the evening, especially when we had committed to that price. My missus felt sick cos she felt so rushed and on edge.

The food was okay to good, but the main meals werent anything special, and we ended up paying an extra £5 for what was basically a few lettuce leaves, as we felt we needed extra.

Its cheaper and so much better in Barnacle, which is near by.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4529 on: March 19, 2023, 07:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March 11, 2023, 06:06:22 am
Went to Wreckfish last night.


Didnt think the food was value for money at all (3 courses for £47), just the whole vibe wasnt right either. From the moment we got there I felt like we were being pushed out.

We had our waiter come over twice within 5 minutes asking if we are ready to order, got a bottle of wine, within 15 minutes they were back asking if we wanted more wine or drinks. Starters came and then Mains were out minutes after finishing them. Just felt so rushed and didnt get a chance to just sit and chat with a wine.

Ended up out in just over an hour, and wasnt at all what we wanted from the evening, especially when we had committed to that price. My missus felt sick cos she felt so rushed and on edge.

The food was okay to good, but the main meals werent anything special, and we ended up paying an extra £5 for what was basically a few lettuce leaves, as we felt we needed extra.

Its cheaper and so much better in Barnacle, which is near by.

I went today for the first time - my brother recommended it as we were taking our mum out for lunch.

I thought it was great. It was 3 courses for 32 quid which is reasonable.

Had the Sunday menu so went for Morcilla sausage to start, roast beef and trimmings for the main and a mint chocolate brownie and ice cream for dessert. Thought it was all excellent, service was good.

I'd return definitely.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,784
  • Bam!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4530 on: March 19, 2023, 07:41:21 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 19, 2023, 07:24:11 pm
I went today for the first time - my brother recommended it as we were taking our mum out for lunch.

I thought it was great. It was 3 courses for 32 quid which is reasonable.

Had the Sunday menu so went for Morcilla sausage to start, roast beef and trimmings for the main and a mint chocolate brownie and ice cream for dessert. Thought it was all excellent, service was good.

I'd return definitely.

Would have been happy enough with it for £30 or whatever the offer menu is. Not for £50 for three courses though.

Ive been to Pinion which is Gary Ushers place in Prescot, and that was great for a Sunday Lunch.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4531 on: March 24, 2023, 10:16:29 pm »
Return visits to Vincenzo and Pinion of late.

Both still very good.

Pinion was outstanding, actually. Top notch food to enjoy prior to our first time at Shakespeare North, which was also boss.

Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4532 on: March 26, 2023, 09:26:26 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on February 23, 2023, 10:01:40 pm
Best burger in Liverpool?

Any thoughts?

Bit late to this, but as others have said, the answer is Free State Kitchen. The Shipping Forecast would be my other go to.
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,928
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4533 on: March 26, 2023, 12:58:10 pm »
Went the Baltic markets for the first time last night. Great experience and looking forward to going again. Great food and a decent pint of the black stuff. Not cheap but not expensive, I certainly expected higher prices given the quirkiness or uniqueness of it tbf.

Really hope Christiakis survives, we wanted to go there last night but they were fully booked so thats why we ended up going the Baltic as I knew they had a stand there. It didnt disappoint, apart from them disappearing off the site due to being unable to take anymore orders at one point!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • He's on the floor
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4534 on: March 29, 2023, 02:31:20 pm »
Went to Lemongrass last night, just at the bottom of me road so dead easy, food was spot on as always, anyone know if this has been taken over or under new management?  the staff seemed to have changed from Thai to Indian and we noticed a few other changes.  the pad thai is decent, really big portion too.
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,209
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4535 on: April 2, 2023, 08:48:59 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on March 26, 2023, 09:26:26 am
Bit late to this, but as others have said, the answer is Free State Kitchen. The Shipping Forecast would be my other go to.

I tried Red Dog. It was very good.
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4536 on: April 2, 2023, 02:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on April  2, 2023, 08:48:59 am
I tried Red Dog. It was very good.

Good choice.
Logged

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4537 on: April 4, 2023, 05:44:23 pm »
Were going to Sanskruti for the first time on Friday after the rave reviews on here. Any recommendations on what to get?
Logged

Offline Momos_righteye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4538 on: April 12, 2023, 01:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on April  4, 2023, 05:44:23 pm
Were going to Sanskruti for the first time on Friday after the rave reviews on here. Any recommendations on what to get?

How did you get on Damo? I actually don't know what I would recommend but I don't think I've had something that I didn't enjoy
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,784
  • Bam!
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4539 on: April 12, 2023, 01:34:20 pm »
We were in Etsu last Thursday. It was full and they were turning people away that didn't have bookings. Great to see as I worried about it over lockdown.

It really is superb for Japanese food.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline ewok-red-97

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4540 on: April 12, 2023, 03:04:06 pm »
Went to Sans Cafe twice over the weekend, both times it was phenomenal. The best Chinese food I've had, cheap, and huge portions. The owner is an absolute legend, came and chatted to us both times and is really committed to the quality of what they serve.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/food-drink-news/tiny-dockside-sans-cafe-serving-17747127
https://www.tiktok.com/@thescouseghettogourmet/video/7155139734317124869?lang=en

Also went to the little food hall inside EJoy Supermarket. Fantastic, cheap and loads of options. All cooked fresh in front of you.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/what-found-visited-liverpools-new-22769680
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,146
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4541 on: April 12, 2023, 09:50:50 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on April 12, 2023, 03:04:06 pm
Went to Sans Cafe twice over the weekend, both times it was phenomenal. The best Chinese food I've had, cheap, and huge portions. The owner is an absolute legend, came and chatted to us both times and is really committed to the quality of what they serve.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/food-drink-news/tiny-dockside-sans-cafe-serving-17747127
https://www.tiktok.com/@thescouseghettogourmet/video/7155139734317124869?lang=en

Also went to the little food hall inside EJoy Supermarket. Fantastic, cheap and loads of options. All cooked fresh in front of you.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/what-found-visited-liverpools-new-22769680

I worked on the same street as Sans for almost 25 years and never once set foot in the place.

I wouldn't say on here the precise details of what put me off, but lets just say one of my colleagues witnessed something which meant that none of the fifty odd people who worked with me ever went in there either. There were loads of other workers on Lightbody Street that avoided the place too.

It had a poor reputation, but that didn't seem to put the bizzies off, dozens of whom went in there to eat every day.

San is a nice personable fella but I personally would never eat there.

Just my personal preference, like.

Logged

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4542 on: April 16, 2023, 10:34:57 am »
Quote from: Momos_righteye on April 12, 2023, 01:22:52 pm
How did you get on Damo? I actually don't know what I would recommend but I don't think I've had something that I didn't enjoy

It was great, yeah. We had a chat platter to start and I can't remember specifically what the mains were called but one was a kofta and it was really nice. I'm not a vegetarian but it's nice to have somewhere to recommend to my vegetarian friends.
Logged

Online nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4543 on: April 17, 2023, 09:05:31 pm »
Was home over the Arsenal weekend...Base camp the Bridewell...well run pub that. Salt house Tapas was decent for lunch, Restaurant bar and grill for dinner and was a good vibe, food was ok. Friday was a great day....walk about....dale street..excelsior, angus, legs of man..Puffin Rooms ( that place was different ) the croc..never changes.. back up to the slaughter house, corn exchange and finished off the night at Jenny's...Love that little place. Saturday, watched the Everton Man U game at the Bridwell then hit up Fitzgeralds, concert square..mobbed ..did not stay long, Bold street...all over..Town was mad last Saturday...The empire for Karaoke...then up castle street. Went to eat at Mowgli after the game Sunday...great meal and they accommodated 8 of us late on.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,673
  • YNWA
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4544 on: April 17, 2023, 10:37:49 pm »
Love Puffin Rooms, used to go pretty regularly when lived just down the road.
Logged

Online nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4545 on: Yesterday at 12:02:23 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 17, 2023, 10:37:49 pm
Love Puffin Rooms, used to go pretty regularly when lived just down the road.

Great selection of whisky and bourbon...and good staff. I had some good food in there the time before also. The fella on the piano and a jazz singer were sound also.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4546 on: Yesterday at 06:22:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 17, 2023, 10:37:49 pm
Love Puffin Rooms, used to go pretty regularly when lived just down the road.

The food is lovely in there but it's very expensive. It's more a place you'd go with your mates if you were into whisky and cigars.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,574
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4547 on: Yesterday at 09:12:58 pm »
Quote from: nozza on April 17, 2023, 09:05:31 pm
Was home over the Arsenal weekend...Base camp the Bridewell...well run pub that. Salt house Tapas was decent for lunch, Restaurant bar and grill for dinner and was a good vibe, food was ok. Friday was a great day....walk about....dale street..excelsior, angus, legs of man..Puffin Rooms ( that place was different ) the croc..never changes.. back up to the slaughter house, corn exchange and finished off the night at Jenny's...Love that little place. Saturday, watched the Everton Man U game at the Bridwell then hit up Fitzgeralds, concert square..mobbed ..did not stay long, Bold street...all over..Town was mad last Saturday...The empire for Karaoke...then up castle street. Went to eat at Mowgli after the game Sunday...great meal and they accommodated 8 of us late on.

Jeez youve been busy. ;D
Logged

Online nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Restaurant Reviews for Liverpool. [Done by RAWKites]
« Reply #4548 on: Today at 02:15:38 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:12:58 pm
Jeez youve been busy. ;D

Don't get home that often but try to pack it in ....no mrs or kids on this trip..just a few old mates. I miss it, every time I come back to the states I get down ...Liverpool is just fuckin ace, always has been, always will be.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 