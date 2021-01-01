Didn't know where to put this so thought the youth thread will do. Bobby Duncan and his former agent Saif Rubie are arguing over who's to blame for fucking up his Liverpool career. Rubie was on the radio earlier stating he told Duncan to stay with us. Bobby has posted on twitter refuting this saying he had no say in the matter. Now I don't think Duncan is completely blameless in this, but one was a young adult, the other was a fully grown man. It just goes to show that you need the right people around you to succeed in any walk of life and vultures like Rubie need getting shot of.



All very predictable to be honest but the truth is he wasn't good enough anyway. The Fiorentina move was ridiculous, he went there to play in their first team at 18 which was delusional. I don't think he could even get in their reserves. Then he went to Derby who barely had any senior players (which gave loads of chances to young players) and he couldn't get a look in with Rooney unhappy with his attitude.He must be 21 now and barely has a minute of first team football. If he'd stayed here he'd have got games in 19/20 (Villa and Shrewsbury in the cup for starters).Similar to Adam Morgan. Local lad scores a few goals for the reserves, gets hyped up and thinks he's the new Robbie Fowler and then struggles to deal with the inevtiable setback.