« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2623 2624 2625 2626 2627 [2628]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11331527 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Seis Veces
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105080 on: Yesterday at 06:43:55 pm »
So many football agents really are vermin
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105081 on: Yesterday at 06:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 06:33:34 pm
Didn't know where to put this so thought the youth thread will do. Bobby Duncan and his former agent Saif Rubie are arguing over who's to blame for fucking up his Liverpool career. Rubie was on the radio earlier stating he told Duncan to stay with us. Bobby has posted on twitter refuting this saying he had no say in the matter. Now I don't think Duncan is completely blameless in this, but one was a young adult, the other was a fully grown man. It just goes to show that you need the right people around you to succeed in any walk of life and vultures like Rubie need getting shot of.


Bobby is to blame for Bobby moving,he also has a family member who he can turn to for advice.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,962
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105082 on: Yesterday at 06:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 06:33:34 pm
Didn't know where to put this so thought the youth thread will do. Bobby Duncan and his former agent Saif Rubie are arguing over who's to blame for fucking up his Liverpool career. Rubie was on the radio earlier stating he told Duncan to stay with us. Bobby has posted on twitter refuting this saying he had no say in the matter. Now I don't think Duncan is completely blameless in this, but one was a young adult, the other was a fully grown man. It just goes to show that you need the right people around you to succeed in any walk of life and vultures like Rubie need getting shot of.


All very predictable to be honest but the truth is he wasn't good enough anyway. The Fiorentina move was ridiculous, he went there to play in their first team at 18 which was delusional. I don't think he could even get in their reserves. Then he went to Derby who barely had any senior players (which gave loads of chances to young players) and he couldn't get a look in with Rooney unhappy with his attitude.

He must be 21 now and barely has a minute of first team football. If he'd stayed here he'd have got games in 19/20 (Villa and Shrewsbury in the cup for starters).

Similar to Adam Morgan. Local lad scores a few goals for the reserves, gets hyped up and thinks he's the new Robbie Fowler and then struggles to deal with the inevtiable setback.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105083 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:56:59 am
:o

Or you know....Musialowski isn't particularly good?

Hes good enough to be in the u19 CL squad, so its either injuries or politics.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,799
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105084 on: Today at 04:30:45 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
Hes good enough to be in the u19 CL squad, so its either injuries or politics.

In your opinion. Perhaps he isn't in the eyes of the coaches and the academy director though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2623 2624 2625 2626 2627 [2628]   Go Up
« previous next »
 