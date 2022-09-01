Liverpool 40 man squad for the Youth Champions League do not include Musialowski. https://www.uefa.com/uefayouthleague/clubs/2606417--liverpool//squad/
Very surprised, wouldnt be surprised if he had a fall out with the coaching staff or even Ingelthorpe, who by more than one account isnt a stranger to playing politics at the detriment of some youth players.
After the first matchday, the list of 40 players may be amended at any time up until seven days before a match. Any new players must be registered in accordance with the requirements set out in Article 35 and Paragraph 35.02.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]