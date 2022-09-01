« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2623 2624 2625 2626 2627 [2628]   Go Down

Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 11330438 times)

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105080 on: September 1, 2022, 10:00:25 pm »
Fidel ORourke loan to Caernarfon Town.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,562
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105081 on: Yesterday at 08:19:35 pm »
Napoli U19 v Liverpool U19 1pm Wednesday BT Sport
Logged

Offline dakid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105082 on: Today at 09:28:28 am »
Liverpool 40 man squad for the Youth Champions League do not include Musialowski.

https://www.uefa.com/uefayouthleague/clubs/2606417--liverpool//squad/
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105083 on: Today at 09:33:25 am »
Quote from: dakid on Today at 09:28:28 am
Liverpool 40 man squad for the Youth Champions League do not include Musialowski.

https://www.uefa.com/uefayouthleague/clubs/2606417--liverpool//squad/

Very surprised, wouldnt be surprised if he had a fall out with the coaching staff or even Ingelthorpe, who by more than one account isnt a stranger to playing politics at the detriment of some youth players.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,169
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105084 on: Today at 09:36:21 am »
Quote from: dakid on Today at 09:28:28 am
Liverpool 40 man squad for the Youth Champions League do not include Musialowski.

https://www.uefa.com/uefayouthleague/clubs/2606417--liverpool//squad/

See Kaide Gordon is on the list.

Is he back from injury?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105085 on: Today at 09:46:28 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:33:25 am
Very surprised, wouldnt be surprised if he had a fall out with the coaching staff or even Ingelthorpe, who by more than one account isnt a stranger to playing politics at the detriment of some youth players.

Dont think Musialowski will make it here. Hes nowhere near strong enough and fades out of games wat too easily. Shame as hes got nice technique.
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105086 on: Today at 10:44:49 am »
Didn't Woltman go to Doncaster or is it a youth loan that still allows him to play for us?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,508
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105087 on: Today at 10:56:59 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:33:25 am
Very surprised, wouldnt be surprised if he had a fall out with the coaching staff or even Ingelthorpe, who by more than one account isnt a stranger to playing politics at the detriment of some youth players.

 :o

Or you know....Musialowski isn't particularly good?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105088 on: Today at 12:14:17 pm »
So a month into the season and Conor Bradley has 6 goal contributions. Bolton fans seem to love him already.

I think he's a class young player and you could see it as soon as he got a chance with us. Reckon the kid could go far
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #105089 on: Today at 04:30:47 pm »
Quote from: dakid on Today at 09:28:28 am
Liverpool 40 man squad for the Youth Champions League do not include Musialowski.

https://www.uefa.com/uefayouthleague/clubs/2606417--liverpool//squad/

Injured? went off after an hour against Brighton u-21.Anyway doesn't matter to much about the squad.
 
Quote
After the first matchday, the list of 40 players may be amended at any time up until seven days before a match. Any new players must be registered in accordance with the requirements set out in Article 35 and Paragraph 35.02.
from UEFA site.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2623 2624 2625 2626 2627 [2628]   Go Up
« previous next »
 